‘House of the Dragon’: Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Departs Series
We have only just returned to Westeros in the past couple of weeks, but there has already been a major shake-up behind the scenes of the newly launched hit series, House of the Dragon. It has been announced that the co-showrunner and director of the fantasy HBO series, Miguel Sapochnik, has stepped down from his role on the show per The Hollywood Reporter.
The 10 Highest-Rated Marvel TV Shows of All Time on IMDb
Ever since 1966's animated series The Marvel Super Heroes, audiences worldwide have been getting a constant and steady array of TV shows based on the characters of Marvel Comics. Superhero stories are usually a delight, and when they're presented in an extended format, often spanning years, even more so. Whether...
'Wednesday' Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the 'Addams Family' Netflix Series
Wednesday is the latest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family franchise coming to Netflix this fall. While there still isn’t an exact premiere date, it’s almost guaranteed that the Tim Burton series will come out sometime around Halloween. As the director, Burton wanted to make sure that this new series will not be mistaken for a remake or a reboot, but a spinoff that focuses on an entirely new chapter of Wednesday’s life as she grows into adulthood. The main members of the Addams Family are all well-known and beloved, based on the original characters created by Charles Addams. However, this version of Wednesday Addams is much older than when we last saw her as portrayed by Christina Ricci. Now that Wednesday is of high school age, there are bound to be new faces in her life, both friends and foes.
'House of the Dragon': Matt Smith & Fabien Frankel on What Drives Daemon and Criston
From co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones), who are also executive producers along with author George R.R. Martin, the HBO series House of the Dragon explores the Targaryen family with all the power, danger, rivalry, jealous, betrayal, murder and love that could either make them invincible or tear them apart. When you throw in powerful dragons, it becomes impossible to know who to trust or where loyalties lie, and the Iron Throne that they’re all fighting for is not kind in its embrace of whoever sits upon it.
'Inventing Anna': Vanity Fair Staffer Files Defamation Suit Against Netflix for "Unethical" Portrayal
Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has sued Netflix for falsely depicting her as “unethical” and “greedy” in their show Inventing Anna, Variety reports. The miniseries is based on the life and crimes of Anna Sorokin, who stole money from New York elites under the guise of being a German heiress. Williams was friends with the real Sorokin, and while the series gives a disclaimer at the start of each episode, it certainly includes plenty of fiction along with the facts.
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
'The Equalizer' Season 3 Poster Casts Queen Latifah in Shades of Purple [Exclusive]
Collider is proud to present an exclusive new poster for Season 3 of CBS’ The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah as an ex-CIA agent in search of redemption. The new art comes from French designer Julien Rico and sheds a new kind of light on the series' main cast. In...
'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Season 10 of the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs will premiere in late September, but a time jump means that the Goldberg family will find itself without the man of the house, Jeff Garlin. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Goldbergs co-showrunner Alex Barnow confirmed that Garlin would not...
How the ‘Howard the Duck’ Disaster Changed Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar Forever
Comic book movies are more popular than ever right now, but there was a time when the genre was thought to be a major risk. After the failure of 1997’s Batman & Robin, audiences assumed that superhero films were simply a fad that was destined to fade away. It took the success of Blade to relaunch the genre. Blade was followed by X-Men and Spider-Man, and cinema has never been the same ever since.
'House of the Dragon': Who Is Craghas Drahar, the Crabfeeder Prince?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.Like its predecessor, House of the Dragon details the politics and scheming that goes into holding (and keeping) a seat on the Iron Throne. With the Game of Thrones prequel focused squarely on House Targaryen, the series has had its eye on King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his struggles to keep everyone satisfied, including his menacing brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), and his rightful heir, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star, Dead at 32
Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean has passed away from a sudden illness. The South African model and actress was also part of the recurring cast of The CW’s Black Lightning before starring in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
'House of the Dragon': Emily Carey Explains Alicent Hightower's Transformation in the Series
House of the Dragon is moving faster than its predecessor. While episode 1 set the stage with patriarchy on display for the upcoming conflict, episode 2 made a time jump of six months, and at the end of the episode, we see Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who is being prodded to remarry, announcing his intention to marry the daughter of his Hand, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), who has now risen to prominence. Through the show, we’ll see more of these time jumps as actor Emma D’Arcy will take over the role to portray an older Rhaenrya and Olivia Cooke will take over to play an older Alicent. In a recent chat with the official Game of Thrones podcast Carey, who is playing a young version of Alicent, spoke about the transformation of Alicent from being a naive young girl to a real contender in this game for Iron Throne.
Paramount+ Offers Subscribers Full Access to Showtime With New Bundle
In the Game of Streaming Services, winter is approaching and the House of Paramount+ is making bold moves. As summer's blockbusters give way to cooler weather, Paramount+ is gearing up for the colder months when a lot of people will be opting to stay in and binge-watch. Beginning August 31, the streaming service is offering their subscribers a brand-new bundle deal with Showtime, where customers can enjoy both services all in one place.
'House of the Dragon': What's Going On in the Stepstones?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of House of the Dragon. This week's episode of House of the Dragon, "The Rogue Prince," was a good one, bringing back the iconic Game of Thrones theme song on its opening — plus continuing the typical power disputes and set-up for arcs that will be extremely important in the future. One of those was heavily teased in the preview for next week's episode, titled "Second Of His Name" — and no, it wasn't King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) choice for his future wife, but a war. One that is brewing in the Stepstones and that will help to further divide the realm in further seasons (seeing as the show was just renewed for Season 2).
'MK Ultra' Trailer Ensnares Anson Mount in a Dangerous Government Program [Exclusive]
In the early 1950s, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency began a series of highly confidential and experimental programs to develop new interrogation methods, which would eventually lead them to one of the most well-known, and highly confidential programs: MK Ultra. As the 1960s were underway, the Americans were unaware that their government was using unwitting test subjects to experiment with dangerous drugs to essentially test the effectiveness of mind control. It wasn't until the 1970s that the American people became aware of these unethical practices, but the full scope of the government's unethical testing wasn't revealed until 2001 when the documents were declassified. This controversial period in history sets the stage for Cinedigm's new psychological thriller that explores the larger-than-life true story of MK Ultra.
School Spirit: Every 'Bring it On' Movie, Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
These movies were the epitome of end-of-summer slumber parties. The Bring It On franchise invigorated the fictional cheerleading genre by demonstrating that the sport was more than just football games and pom poms. Before the world was introduced to the Navarro and Trinity Valley rivalry from Netflix's docuseries Cheer, there were the Rancho Carne Toros and East Compton Clovers.
'House of the Dragon': What Happened to Aegon the Conqueror's Dragons?
Aegon the Conqueror. Not only is that an imposing combo of name and title, it is also a legacy a whole realm aspires to live up to. His shadow lingered dark and heavy on the shoulders of nearly every Targaryen in House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, from King Viserys (Paddy Considine) to Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) — who, officially, even had the same name as the founding father of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.
'Star Trek: The Next Generation's Original "Lower Decks" Episode Shows a Less Idealized Future
Star Trek: Lower Decks is returning for its third season at the end of the month. The animated sitcom takes a parodic look at life on a Starfleet mission and shows what sort of misadventures the working class crew gets into. When you’re not tasked with one of the primary roles on the ship, there’s not a lot to do in between adventures. This is a great concept for an in-universe series; it’s nice to see Star Trek heroes who aren’t always tasked with saving the Federation and making important discoveries.
'House of the Dragon': Who Was Jaehaerys I Targaryen, the Old King?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.The Targaryen dynasty of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire is massive and spans centuries of intriguing characters, deception, and bloodshed. However, the longtime ruling family of Westeros isn't always associated with doom and gloom. Quite the contrary, a few of the silver-haired dragon lords enjoyed reigns that were much more positive for both the nobility and the smallfolk. Viewers of House of the Dragon saw one of these great rulers, albeit for only a short moment. The king in question is Jaehaerys I Targaryen (Michael Carter), a man by many titles including "The Conciliator," "The Wise," and later, "The Old King." We see him in House of the Dragon's prologue very much an older king, and one faced with a choice of succession between his grandson Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and his granddaughter Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). After deliberation between the king and a Great Council of the lords and ladies of Westeros, Jaehaerys appoints Viserys his heir apparent, setting the events of House of the Dragon in motion after his death.
New 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Clip Spotlights Yuji Okumoto's Return as Chozen
The countdown for Cobra Kai Season 5 has finally hit single digits. For the past few weeks, Netflix has shared content from the upcoming season, including photos, the official season trailer, and more. This week, they shared a new clip featuring Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto). The clip...
