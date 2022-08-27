ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Empire Seed, a Waco institution on Elm Avenue

Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, the building shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, downtown and three hotel projects, has become prime, agents said.
Massive disco party fundraiser in Central Texas a huge success

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit founded in 2021 to assist families who have lost someone too early, held its biggest fundraiser to date over the weekend, raising more than $200,000 in net profits thanks to the generosity of Central Texans. 500 people turned out for...
Franklin overpass at New Road gets green light for state's 2026 plans

A long-discussed Franklin Avenue overpass at New Road is a step closer to becoming a reality, though it likely remains years away. The $36.4 million project to overhaul the busy intersection and do away with separate service roads along Franklin Avenue between Highway 84 and Cheddar's Drive has a projected 2026 start date after making it into this year's Texas Department of Transportation Unified Transportation Plan. The statewide plan includes a decade worth of road projects estimated at a total of $85 billion.
Lightning strike destroys upstairs of Belton family home

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hutton family is now left with almost nothing after yesterday’s thunderstorms. A fire started from a lightning strike, destroying most of the family’s clothes and toys. What’s now left is memories, toys and clothes, covered in ashes and surrounded by small pieces of...
LETTERS: Corps of Engineers should get out of managing recreational areas of Lake Waco

Reading a recent letter to the Trib reminded me of a letter that I wrote more than 10 years ago. There had been several drownings at Airport Park at the time of my 2011 letter. I suggested the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers take advantage of low water levels, caused by the 2011 drought, to fill in exposed holes and remove dangerous debris from the edges of the lake. I believe such activity is central to the original mission of the Corps.
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
Floyd Casey redevelopment gets $19.2 million nod from TIF board

The firm planning a 240-home development at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site cleared the first hurdle Tuesday toward securing $19.2 million in tax increment funding over the next 15 years. Turner Brothers plans to develop the 77-acre site into 240 single-family lots and a significant amount of commercial space...
Elderly man dead in Temple hit-and-run

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is dead after an early morning hit-and-run in Temple. Temple Police said around 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of S. 1st Street and W. Avenue P in reference to a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found...
Denting the Drought: Here’s how much rain fell in the Brazos Valley Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flood advisories wallpapered the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon as a tropical airmass unloaded heavy rain across the area. Road flooding was reported in parts of Robertson and Brazos County, particularly along and near Still Creek in North Bryan. By the end of the day, Bryan-College Station...
