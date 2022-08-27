Read full article on original website
Inside Empire Seed, a Waco institution on Elm Avenue
Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, the building shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, downtown and three hotel projects, has become prime, agents said.
$100 Million Waco housing project aims to bring affordable homes to Central Texas
WACO, Texas — Waco's Tax Increment Financing Board (Zone 4) approved a development plan Tuesday for a $100 million development at the site of the demolished Floyd Casey Stadium at South 32nd street and Clay Avenue. The project will now head to the Waco City Council for approval. The...
You Can Drive & Shoot From Massive Real-Life Army Tanks At This Ranch In Texas
There's a huge ranch out in West Texas that offers the unique opportunity to drive and shoot from a real-life army tank. Now, if you're a World War II history buff or a fan of military weapons, this place just might interest you. DriveTanks offers non-military personnel a safe chance...
One Last Splash: Killeen, Texas Family Aquatic Center To Close For Season Sept. 5th
It's been a long summer in Killeen, Texas. With the heat bearing down on most of the state, many looked for some type of heat relief during the extreme drought we were and are currently experiencing. So the Family Aquatic Center was a place for many in the city to go to cool off.
WacoTrib.com
‘Perspectivism’ at Art Center Waco shows art in the eye of the beholder
For artist Jack Bowers, what one sees in art depends in large part on the viewer's perspective: the location of the viewer to the artwork, the angle of the art and what the viewer might think about what she's seeing. That's the theme of his Art Center Waco show "Perspectivism,"...
KWTX
Massive disco party fundraiser in Central Texas a huge success
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit founded in 2021 to assist families who have lost someone too early, held its biggest fundraiser to date over the weekend, raising more than $200,000 in net profits thanks to the generosity of Central Texans. 500 people turned out for...
Yikes! Killeen, Texas Woman Has Unexpected Guest Living Under Her House
A Killeen, Texas woman is going through a crazy situation that I would never want to be a part of. According to our partners at KWTX News, Khairah Ail has an unwanted visitor living under the deck of her home. THE UNINVITED GUEST. Khairah Ali stated she noticed a 2-foot...
American Rescue Plan Act grants available for Waco small businesses
Funded using American Rescue Plan Act, the program is targeted at local small businesses with less than 25 employees in hopes of easing the burden of economic instability, COVID-19 & construction.
WacoTrib.com
Franklin overpass at New Road gets green light for state's 2026 plans
A long-discussed Franklin Avenue overpass at New Road is a step closer to becoming a reality, though it likely remains years away. The $36.4 million project to overhaul the busy intersection and do away with separate service roads along Franklin Avenue between Highway 84 and Cheddar's Drive has a projected 2026 start date after making it into this year's Texas Department of Transportation Unified Transportation Plan. The statewide plan includes a decade worth of road projects estimated at a total of $85 billion.
KWTX
Lightning strike destroys upstairs of Belton family home
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hutton family is now left with almost nothing after yesterday’s thunderstorms. A fire started from a lightning strike, destroying most of the family’s clothes and toys. What’s now left is memories, toys and clothes, covered in ashes and surrounded by small pieces of...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Corps of Engineers should get out of managing recreational areas of Lake Waco
Reading a recent letter to the Trib reminded me of a letter that I wrote more than 10 years ago. There had been several drownings at Airport Park at the time of my 2011 letter. I suggested the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers take advantage of low water levels, caused by the 2011 drought, to fill in exposed holes and remove dangerous debris from the edges of the lake. I believe such activity is central to the original mission of the Corps.
WacoTrib.com
First dip in 18 months seen for Waco economy, despite brisk job growth, spending
June suffered no economic swoon, but July saw a stumble, West Texas economist Karr Ingham reported in his latest analysis of Waco trends prepared for the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald. Jobs abound as Central Texas continues to shrug off the COVID-19 malaise. Since June last...
Listen to Eerie Audio Captured in West Texas Home with Chilling, Mysterious History
There’s a home in the relatively quiet Kern neighborhood in west El Paso, Texas that hides a haunting past. Those who follow local lore or have more than a passing interest in the paranormal still know it and refer to it as "the Patterson House." The home is the...
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo Center
The Central Texas State Fair has been a staple in the community for generations. It kicks off Thursday throughout the entire Labor Day weekend at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Two Killed in Two Separate Traffic Accidents In Temple and Belton, Texas
The last couple of weeks have seen several traffic crashes in Bell County. Unfortunately there are a couple more to report, and both were fatal. One death was reported in Belton on Tuesday and another in Temple early this morning. Lake Road Fatality. According to a City of Belton press...
'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
WacoTrib.com
Floyd Casey redevelopment gets $19.2 million nod from TIF board
The firm planning a 240-home development at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site cleared the first hurdle Tuesday toward securing $19.2 million in tax increment funding over the next 15 years. Turner Brothers plans to develop the 77-acre site into 240 single-family lots and a significant amount of commercial space...
fox44news.com
Elderly man dead in Temple hit-and-run
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is dead after an early morning hit-and-run in Temple. Temple Police said around 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of S. 1st Street and W. Avenue P in reference to a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found...
KBTX.com
Denting the Drought: Here’s how much rain fell in the Brazos Valley Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flood advisories wallpapered the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon as a tropical airmass unloaded heavy rain across the area. Road flooding was reported in parts of Robertson and Brazos County, particularly along and near Still Creek in North Bryan. By the end of the day, Bryan-College Station...
