Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?Elle SilverNew York City, NY
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
fox5ny.com
Calls for unregulated basement-style NYC apartments to be legalized
Thursday marks one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the tri-state area with devastating results, as floods ravaged much of the area. Some illegal basement apartments turned into death traps as the water rose. Now, there is a push to legalize those apartments in order to regulate them.
fox5ny.com
Box with live lizards delivered to wrong address in NY
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. - Sometimes deliveries are made to the wrong address. It happens. However, when the package contains live animals, things get more complicated. Cops in Westchester County are looking for the rightful recipient of a box of reptiles. "If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them...
fox5ny.com
NYC banks locking up ATM vestibules to keep out homeless
NEW YORK - It is getting harder for some people to access ATMs at night in New York City because banks are reportedly locking up vestibules that house the cash machines due to problems with homeless people. From setting up makeshift shelters to using them to relieve themselves, ATM vestibules...
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death on the streets of Manhattan early on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says it happened at 307 7th Ave. in Midtown. That is right across the street from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Police found the 38-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds...
fox5ny.com
Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
fox5ny.com
NYC woman falls into basement after bathroom floor collapses
NEW YORK - A Bronx woman survived with only minor injuries after plunging into her apartment building's basement because her bathroom floor collapsed. The NYPD says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Sunday on Shakespeare Ave. in the Highbridge section. The 20-year-old woman who lives in an apartment on...
fox5ny.com
Teen loses arm in subway incident
A teenager lost an arm in an incident in a New York City subway station. A source told FOX 5 NY that the teen was trying to subway surf.
fox5ny.com
NYC subway safety success?
NYPD statistics show that subway crime is up about 49% over last year. Yet the mayor is declaring "mission accomplished" when it comes to dealing with some of the people police say are involved in many random acts of senseless violence.
fox5ny.com
NYC moving migrants bused from Texas into hotels
NEW YORK - New York City is renting blocks of hotel rooms to house busloads of migrants who were sent to the city by Texas officials. The city's homeless shelter system is being overburdened with the thousands of arriving migrants. A hotel across the street from Central Park has 126...
fox5ny.com
13th Rikers Island inmate dies, 3 Department of Correction staff suspended
NEW YORK - An investigation is underway after the death of the 13th inmate on Rikers Island so far this year. The Department of Correction confirmed the death of Michael Nieves, 40, at Elmhurst Hospital. Nieves was being held on burglary, arson, and other charges and was found mentally unfit...
fox5ny.com
Boy 'subway surfing' loses arm after being hit by train
NEW YORK - A boy lost an arm while attempting to subway surf on a train inside a New York City subway station. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street Station in Jackson Heights, Queens. Police sources told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt the 15-year-old boy was...
fox5ny.com
Man beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding three suspects linked to a brutal assault with a baseball bat in Brooklyn. Police say the three suspects were arguing with a man in Crown Heights near St. John's Place and Ralph Avenue on July 31, when one of the suspects struck the victim with a baseball bat.
fox5ny.com
Man dies after falling off upstate NY bridge
NEW YORK - A man from upstate New York died Tuesday when he fell off a Hudson Valley bridge after his car broke down and he attempted to get to safety. According to the New York State Police, at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man falling from the Newburgh Beacon-Bridge.
fox5ny.com
Arrest in brutal attack at Brooklyn mall
NEW YORK - A man is under arrest for a brutal attack that took place inside a Brooklyn mall. The NYPD arrested 21-year-old Jaheim David of Brooklyn on assault charges on Saturday. Police say he was wanted for an attack that took place about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20,...
fox5ny.com
NYPD: Teen sprayed fire extinguisher on Jewish men in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a juvenile and a homeless man in connection with three recent hate crimes against Jewish men in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. No one deserves to be the victim of such senseless hateful violence — no one," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Security camera video...
fox5ny.com
Officials call for repairs at 'dangerous' LIRR station
NEW YORK - Crumbling concrete, rusting rebar and peeling paint are just some of what commuters at the Valley Stream Long Island Rail Road station are met with each morning. For years there have been calls to get what officials say is believed to be one of the largest and busiest stations back on track claiming it has fallen into dangerous disrepair.
fox5ny.com
Is it practical to own an electric vehicle in New York City?
NEW YORK - Electric vehicle (EV) sales hit a new record this year and high gas prices might be driving the demand. Before you go to a dealer, one of the questions on your mind may be how are you going to charge it if you don’t own a home. Is it possible to own an EV living in New York City?
fox5ny.com
Woman charged with murder in Queens sidewalk hit-and-run
NEW YORK - A woman faces murder charges for killing a man outside a Queens deli after allegedly driving her car onto the sidewalk in an attempt to run down another woman. The incident took place around 7 a.m. on Saturday in Far Rockaway. Kiani Phoenix, 26, faces numerous charges...
fox5ny.com
Drivers protest congestion pricing plan
A group of Uber and Lyft drivers protested outside MTA headquarters in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday over the city's plan to introduce congestion pricing for vehicles traveling south of 60th street. However, the MTA is firing back, saying that the rise of ride-sharing apps are part of the reason why congestion pricing is necessary.
fox5ny.com
Bathroom floor collapses
A Bronx woman plunged into her apartment building's basement after her bathroom floor collapsed. She survived with only minor injuries.
