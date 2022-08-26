ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

California lawmakers rejecting new firearms tax for 2nd year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers for the second year were rejecting a new tax on gun sales Wednesday, despite their passage of numerous other gun control measures this year. The money would go toward gun violence prevention, but the bill was seven votes short of the supermajority it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

New Mexico governor pledges $10M for new abortion clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Wednesday signed a new executive order that pledges $10 million to build a clinic that would provide abortions and other pregnancy care. “The goal here is build it and they will come,” Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham said after signing the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. August 25, 2022. Editorial: DeSantis and Cabinet badly botched FDLE appointment. It’s one of the most important hiring decisions a Florida governor can make, and it happened this week. But nobody noticed (until now), and maybe that was the point. In what seemed like the...
FLORIDA STATE
WacoTrib.com

No injuries after helicopter lands at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (AP) — There were no injuries or reports of damage after a helicopter carrying four people landed in the parking lot of a Hawaii stadium Wednesday, officials said. The helicopter made a “precautionary landing” at Aloha Stadium near Honolulu, said Jai Cunningham, spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Maui County, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Government
County
Maui County, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
WacoTrib.com

California governor declares heat wave state of emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a “Flex...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Researchers: Pretrial detention plans wouldn't reduce crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Legislative proposals intended to make it easier to keep certain criminal defendants in jail while awaiting trial would have done little to reduce crime, according to a study by researchers at the University of New Mexico and the Santa Fe Institute. The findings, disseminated Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WacoTrib.com

Judge temporarily blocks gun control regulations in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder County is the second Colorado municipality to be hit with a temporary restraining order by a federal judge over its gun control measures. U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney granted the restraining order on Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners over Boulder County's recent gun control rules that include a ban on assault weapons.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
WacoTrib.com

Power outage closes Hawaii State Capitol until repairs done

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol remained closed Monday after a power outage over the weekend. On Saturday morning, one of three high-voltage circuit breakers at the state Capitol shorted, officials said. The cause is unknown. The Department of Accounting and General Services has been working with contractors...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Rhoads
WacoTrib.com

California grid operator calls for voluntary conservation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s power grid called for statewide voluntary conservation of electricity Wednesday as a heat wave spread over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen. The call for conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. came...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WacoTrib.com

Judge: Disabled Wisconsin voters can get help with ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots, a federal judge said Wednesday, citing a federal law that trumps a recent state Supreme Court ruling and state laws that suggest otherwise. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson issued his order ahead of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Greensboro News and Record. August 25, 2022. You’ve heard the old saw about the dog chasing the car?. Well, what if he actually catches a sedan or an SUV? Then what?. That may be the case among some Republicans, who have finally engineered the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
POLITICS
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 28, 2022. Editorial: Consistency key for kids, and diversion programs. Counties lack uniform standards for diverting kids from the juvenile justice system. A recent Star Tribune investigation tells the story of two then-16-year-old cousins — Arriell and Debra — who stole a car in April 2021....
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Politics State#U S Supreme Court#Hawaii Rifle Association#The Supreme Court
WacoTrib.com

Ship strike probably killed whale off California coast

SAUSALITO, Calif. (AP) — A humpback whale that washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend probably was killed by a collision with a ship, researchers said. A necropsy determined that the female adult whale had “injuries consistent with a ship strike," including extensive bruising to the chest area along with a fractured vertebra, and her skull was dislocated from her spinal column, according to a statement from The Marine Mammal Center.
SAUSALITO, CA
WacoTrib.com

New Mexico governor issues pardons to 6 people

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday pardoned six people for convictions ranging from fraud and larceny to burglary and drug trafficking. The pardons represent another round of clemency decisions for the first-term Democratic governor who is seeking reelection. She has pardoned 56 people overall.
HOMELESS
WacoTrib.com

California heat wave sparks fears of fires, power outages

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state's electrical grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes' owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WacoTrib.com

Democratic Massachusetts attorney general race drops to 2

BOSTON (AP) — The Democratic race for Massachusetts attorney general dwindled to just two candidates Tuesday when Quentin Palfrey officially suspended his campaign and endorsed Andrea Campbell, who will face off against fellow Democrat Shannon Liss-Riordan in next Tuesday's primary election. Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and 2018...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Moore leads Cox in fundraising in Maryland governor's race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore holds a big fundraising edge over Republican Dan Cox so far in Maryland's governor's race — with more than 10 times the cash on hand when money raised by their running mates is added to the amounts they have raised, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
MARYLAND STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Dothan Eagle. August 27, 2022. Many of Alabama’s public school students are leaving the classroom after 12 years of schooling unprepared to successfully compete with peers, whether they’re aiming for post-secondary education or the workforce. If standardized test scores are the measure of success, Alabama’s effort is a dismal failure.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy