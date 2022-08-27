Read full article on original website
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Related
Packers Reportedly Re-Signing Notable Wide Receiver
The Green Bay Packers have added a wide receiver on Wednesday. Sort of, at least. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers are re-signing wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He is being added to their practice squad just hours after being waived by the team. The Packers initially claimed Fulgham...
NBC Sports
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade
On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Cowboys Trade Rumor
The Cowboys and the Jets are reportedly discussing a trade on Monday. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Dallas is looking to boost its depth on the offensive line. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.
Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move
It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today
The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle. Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers Quarterback Trade Rumor
The Steelers present (and future) are pretty clearly defined and former third-round pick Mason Rudolph doesn't appear to figure into either. "The #Steelers have received trade calls on QB Mason Rudolph, but to this point they’ve been reluctant to deal him, per sources. Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn’t giving him away, even if he's 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longtime Packers Veteran Player Announces He's Retiring
Former Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett is retiring. Burnett, who spent his first eight of 10 NFL seasons in Green Bay, will sign a one-day contract to conclude his career with the Packers. Selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Burnett recorded 698 tackles, nine interceptions,...
Former Chiefs Star Makes Opinion On Jackson Mahomes Very Clear
Former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill was asked if he would handcuff himself to Jackson Mahomes if it would guarantee him another Super Bowl win. Hill's response was telling. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that he wants nothing to do with the brother of the Chiefs star quarterback.
Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End
The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection
AllLions provides its final 53-man roster projection for the Detroit Lions.
NFL World Reacts To Titans' Significant Roster Cut
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly letting go of a fixture on their special teams unit for the last 13 years. "The Titans are releasing 3x Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern after 13 seasons with the team. ... Kern was the longest tenured player on the Titans and ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played. Undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse will be Tennessee’s punter."
Packers Released Quarterback On Tuesday Morning
The Green Bay Packers are releasing dual-threat quarterback Danny Etling, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Etling, a former seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has bounced around the league over the past few years. He has played for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos among others.
Yardbarker
Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver
Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
