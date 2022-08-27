ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco volleyball looks to rebuild around young core in 2022

Just one year separated from a 19-5 record and a second place league finish, Soroco volleyball has a brand new look this season. With just three seniors, one returning varsity player and a first-year head coach, Soroco is a young team with little varsity experience. Coach Sarah Pierce called this...
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat boys golf continues dominant start

Steamboat Springs boys golf continues its success with a third straight victory at Gypsum Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Sailors have been able to stay consistent to start the season and continuously have players finishing top five on the leaderboard. Senior Jeremy Nolting was the top Sailor...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Newborn Network to offer Play and Learn sessions in Oak Creek

Play and Learn is a free, twice weekly activity session where parents and caregivers can engage with their children in fun learning activities. Presented by the Newborn Network, Play and Learn sessions will be offered from 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting Sept. 8 at the South Routt Community Center in Oak Creek.
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

20 Under 40: Tyree Woods strengthens the community through music

The two things on Tyree Woods’ mind every morning are keeping busy and making a difference in the community. “Idle hands are the devil’s plaything,” Woods said. Originally from Muskegon Heights, Michigan, Woods came to the Yampa Valley in 2014 after fighting in Afghanistan with the U.S. Military. Since coming to the area, he took to a life of music and spread joy around the community through the band he started: Buffalo Commons.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

50 years with the Routt County Fair was just a part of Linda Long’s journey

Linda Long insists she is not retiring. After a decorated 50 years working as the crop superintendent for the Routt County Fair, 39 years as the fair’s building superintendent and 31 years on the Routt County Fair Board, she said she won’t feel comfortable stepping away until she has passed her wealth of knowledge to her successors. She says a two year transition period should be enough, but even after stepping away, Long doesn’t intend to stop working.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Courtney Savage appointed to lead Junior Achievement in Routt County

Courtney Savage has become the district director for Junior Achievement–Rocky Mountain Inc. in Routt County, a nonprofit that strives to inspire and prepare young people for success. The Junior Achievement board touted Savage’s experience in a news release announcing her appointment, which went into effect Aug. 25. “Courtney...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Approach to COVID in schools more relaxed this year

For Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith, the start of the school year has been vastly different than it was last year. Some schools had students in masks while others didn’t. Public health and school nurses were often hurrying to contact trace COVID-19 cases and hand down proper quarantine procedures. Not anymore.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley Crane Festival takes off this week

Birds of a feather flock together, and fans of a certain beloved regional avian will be spread out across Northwest Colorado in the coming days. The 11th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival takes flight Sept. 1-4 with a full schedule of events celebrating the greater Sandhill cranes, which are among the area’s most notable wildlife.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Will Savannah Wolfson represent the interests of South Routt?

In the Aug. 18 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Savannah Wolfson wrote a letter supporting TABOR and attacking the Democrats, which is her right, but readers should be aware that Ms. Wolfson is the Republican candidate for District 26 in the Colorado House, something she failed to tell the readers. Her letter is a political position paper and not simply a comment by a citizen.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

20 under 40: Kalynn Smith keeps spirits high during lowest of times

Kalynn Smith might be the toughest dork in Routt County. Smith, a standup comedian, Steamboat Cabaret writer and performer, and Star Wars fanatic, fights on the behalf of others with tenacity and ferocity. The 33-year-old works as the executive director of the Routt County Alcohol Council, the oldest drug addiction...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Free legal clinic available Sept. 13 in Routt County

A series of free virtual legal clinics is pairing volunteer attorneys with those who might need their expertise. During the free clinics, volunteer attorneys assist people by answering their questions, helping them fill out forms and explaining the process for civil legal issues, including family law, civil litigation, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veteran’s benefits and civil protection orders.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Humane Society offering vaccination clinic Sept. 10

The Routt County Humane Society Wellness Clinic will host its monthly $15 vaccination clinic from noon-2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the RCHS shelter, 760 Critter Court. No appointment are needed. All pets should be on a leash or in carriers. Additionally, the Routt County Humane Society is in need of...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa gets $180K from Routt County for wastewater plant replacement

Routt County will give $180,000 to Yampa to support an effort to replace the town’s nearly 50-year-old wastewater treatment plant that is no longer keeping up with state regulations. The lagoon-style plant was built in 1973 and updated a decade later, but like similar plants the county operates in...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

