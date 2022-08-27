Read full article on original website
Soroco volleyball looks to rebuild around young core in 2022
Just one year separated from a 19-5 record and a second place league finish, Soroco volleyball has a brand new look this season. With just three seniors, one returning varsity player and a first-year head coach, Soroco is a young team with little varsity experience. Coach Sarah Pierce called this...
Steamboat boys golf continues dominant start
Steamboat Springs boys golf continues its success with a third straight victory at Gypsum Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Sailors have been able to stay consistent to start the season and continuously have players finishing top five on the leaderboard. Senior Jeremy Nolting was the top Sailor...
Steamboat mountain bike team lands six individual podiums in season opener
Operating on two weeks of practice, the Steamboat Springs mountain bike team competed in its first race of the season Saturday, Aug. 27, in Frisco. The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club had 30 of its athletes representing Steamboat Springs High School and Steamboat Mountain School compete in their respective divisions.
Newborn Network to offer Play and Learn sessions in Oak Creek
Play and Learn is a free, twice weekly activity session where parents and caregivers can engage with their children in fun learning activities. Presented by the Newborn Network, Play and Learn sessions will be offered from 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting Sept. 8 at the South Routt Community Center in Oak Creek.
20 Under 40: Tyree Woods strengthens the community through music
The two things on Tyree Woods’ mind every morning are keeping busy and making a difference in the community. “Idle hands are the devil’s plaything,” Woods said. Originally from Muskegon Heights, Michigan, Woods came to the Yampa Valley in 2014 after fighting in Afghanistan with the U.S. Military. Since coming to the area, he took to a life of music and spread joy around the community through the band he started: Buffalo Commons.
50 years with the Routt County Fair was just a part of Linda Long’s journey
Linda Long insists she is not retiring. After a decorated 50 years working as the crop superintendent for the Routt County Fair, 39 years as the fair’s building superintendent and 31 years on the Routt County Fair Board, she said she won’t feel comfortable stepping away until she has passed her wealth of knowledge to her successors. She says a two year transition period should be enough, but even after stepping away, Long doesn’t intend to stop working.
20 Under 40: Harry Murray lifts up the community that’s given him so much
In many ways, Harry Murray epitomizes the Steamboat dream. His office at Deer Park Road Management Company overlooks the Wildhorse Gondola, which he and his coworkers use to take breaks from work to take advantage of a powder day. Murray was the youngest member of the hedge fund when he...
Courtney Savage appointed to lead Junior Achievement in Routt County
Courtney Savage has become the district director for Junior Achievement–Rocky Mountain Inc. in Routt County, a nonprofit that strives to inspire and prepare young people for success. The Junior Achievement board touted Savage’s experience in a news release announcing her appointment, which went into effect Aug. 25. “Courtney...
CDOT in ‘competition with Wendy’s’ to fill 130 openings on Western Slope
The Colorado Department of Transportation is short 130 employees on the Western Slope, leaving a crucial region of the state that includes the highly watched stretch of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon down about 22% of its staff. In a meeting with Routt County Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 30, CDOT...
Mind Springs CEO says telehealth program could address some shortfalls for mental health care provider
Mind Springs saw a decline in both the number of patients it served and the number of services those patients received in Routt County during the last fiscal year, but that wasn’t because there was less of a need. Instead, the declines can be attributed to a lack of...
Steamboat’s Mountain Area Master Plan envisions updated Ski Time Square, parking structures
After spending nearly a year and a half receiving input from the community, stakeholders, officials and experts, the city’s planning department is seeking a bit more public input for the Mountain Area Master Plan before presenting it before Steamboat Springs City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The plan lays...
Approach to COVID in schools more relaxed this year
For Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith, the start of the school year has been vastly different than it was last year. Some schools had students in masks while others didn’t. Public health and school nurses were often hurrying to contact trace COVID-19 cases and hand down proper quarantine procedures. Not anymore.
Yampa Valley Crane Festival takes off this week
Birds of a feather flock together, and fans of a certain beloved regional avian will be spread out across Northwest Colorado in the coming days. The 11th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival takes flight Sept. 1-4 with a full schedule of events celebrating the greater Sandhill cranes, which are among the area’s most notable wildlife.
Letter: Will Savannah Wolfson represent the interests of South Routt?
In the Aug. 18 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Savannah Wolfson wrote a letter supporting TABOR and attacking the Democrats, which is her right, but readers should be aware that Ms. Wolfson is the Republican candidate for District 26 in the Colorado House, something she failed to tell the readers. Her letter is a political position paper and not simply a comment by a citizen.
20 Under 40: Anna Moriconi McCaulley translates complexities for Yampa Valley immigrants
If there is one thing that society can agree on, it’s that insurance is hard to understand. The terminology is even more complicated when it’s in a language you are learning. Anna Moriconi McCaulley, a licensed producer at Debbie Aragon’s State Farm office in Steamboat Springs, is bilingual...
20 under 40: Kalynn Smith keeps spirits high during lowest of times
Kalynn Smith might be the toughest dork in Routt County. Smith, a standup comedian, Steamboat Cabaret writer and performer, and Star Wars fanatic, fights on the behalf of others with tenacity and ferocity. The 33-year-old works as the executive director of the Routt County Alcohol Council, the oldest drug addiction...
Letter: Thank you David Bonfiglio for taking care of our pharmacy needs
Thank you, David Bonfiglio, Patti and staff in Oak Creek for always being so caring about our pharmacy needs — personal, filling prescriptions and helping our South Routt community. This is excellence at it’s best. All people thank you for your dedication and service, especially us. Thank you.
Free legal clinic available Sept. 13 in Routt County
A series of free virtual legal clinics is pairing volunteer attorneys with those who might need their expertise. During the free clinics, volunteer attorneys assist people by answering their questions, helping them fill out forms and explaining the process for civil legal issues, including family law, civil litigation, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veteran’s benefits and civil protection orders.
Humane Society offering vaccination clinic Sept. 10
The Routt County Humane Society Wellness Clinic will host its monthly $15 vaccination clinic from noon-2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the RCHS shelter, 760 Critter Court. No appointment are needed. All pets should be on a leash or in carriers. Additionally, the Routt County Humane Society is in need of...
Yampa gets $180K from Routt County for wastewater plant replacement
Routt County will give $180,000 to Yampa to support an effort to replace the town’s nearly 50-year-old wastewater treatment plant that is no longer keeping up with state regulations. The lagoon-style plant was built in 1973 and updated a decade later, but like similar plants the county operates in...
