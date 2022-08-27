ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shia LaBeouf Addresses Abuse Allegations: ‘I F—ed Up,’ ‘I Hurt That Woman’

By Ethan Shanfeld
 5 days ago
Shia LaBeouf is opening up about the abuse allegations that have disgraced his career.

On Jon Bernthal’s podcast “Real Ones,” LaBeouf addresses the disturbing accusations of sexual battery and physical and verbal abuse brought against him by FKA Twigs in a 2020 lawsuit . LaBeouf dated FKA Twigs for roughly a year after they met on the set of his 2019 film “Honey Boy.” With allegations ranging from violent attacks to strangulation, FKA Twigs accused LaBeouf of knowingly infecting her with an STD, and shooting stray dogs with a gun to get into character for his film “The Tax Collector.”

“I hurt that woman,” LaBeouf said, although he did not call her by name on the podcast. “And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being.”

The actor added: “When I think about what my life has become, and what it is now, like what my purpose is now… I need to be useful. And when I look at this #MeToo environment, there’s not a whole lot of dudes that are taking accountability.”

“I fucked up bad,” LaBeouf admitted. “Like crash and burn type shit. [I] hurt a lot of people, and I’m fully aware of that. And I’m going to owe for the rest of my life.” LaBeouf later said he has a “long list of people that I need to make amends to.”

During the interview, LaBeouf admitted to “cheat[ing] on every woman I’ve ever been with” and never telling his “sexual partners about getting cold sores,” which he acknowledged was “manipulative.”

LaBeouf discussed being in a better headspace now, saying that when the allegations first went public, he “wanted to hit Twitter and be like, ‘Look, I got receipts.'” Without naming her, he added that his accuser is a “saint” and “saved my fucking life.”

“Had she not intervened in my life and not created the avenue for me to experience ego death, I’d either have a really mediocre existence or I’d be dead in full,” LaBeouf said.

LaBeouf also opened up about contemplating suicide during the “early days” after the accusations went public. “I went and loaded up a gun and sat on my table,” he said. “I was gonna kill myself.”

Referencing the “hypocrisy of where we’re at in discourse in this country… especially in this industry,” Bernthal asked LaBeouf how he reacts to Hollywood’s alienating him.

“I’m in the tribe of the fuck-ups. I’m a very public sinner, a very fallible person in the public sphere,” LaBeouf responded. “What I think now my purpose is, is to not do… the other examples that we’ve had of how to navigate something like this — which is to go after the woman, or try to win a court case, or get back into a fucking movie or like get back on at all.”

LaBeouf added: “My purpose, and I mean this with every fiber of my being, is to be instructive with my life, so that I can be an advertisement, like a billboard, for a principled way of living.”

The actor said he has experienced “ego death” and compared his search for redemption to Josh Brolin (who was arrested in 2004 and charged with spousal battery) and Mel Gibson (who has faced numerous accusations of antisemitism, homophobia, racism and domestic violence).

LaBeouf also mentioned the “squad” of “60 dudes” that give him feedback “in real time.” The actor says the group meets every day on Zoom at 6 p.m., goes on bike rides on Thursdays and meets up at the beach on Sundays.

Throughout the two-hour interview, LaBeouf discussed in depth his plans to move forward, and how going to rehab and raising a daughter with his wife, Mia Goth, have changed his perspective on life.

On Friday, LaBeouf denied that he was fired from “Don’t Worry Darling,” asserting that he chose to leave the production because he didn’t feel the actors were given adequate time to rehearse.

Bernthal’s podcast is available exclusively on Patreon . Watch a clip posted to Bernthal’s Instagram here .

More to come…

E! News

Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth

Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Olivia Wilde Asks Shia LaBeouf Not to Quit ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in Leaked Video: ‘I’m Not Ready to Give Up’

A previously reported video message that Olivia Wilde sent Shia LaBeouf asking him to reconsider his decision to leave Don’t Worry Darling has leaked. The full contents of the video were reported earlier today by Variety, but the video itself emerged several hours later. LaBeouf had sent Variety the video in an effort to rebuff Wilde’s claims in a recent cover story that she fired the actor from the film due to disagreements over his acting process. LaBeouf countered, saying he left the film on his own because he couldn’t find enough time to rehearse with his co-stars. Wilde reportedly sent...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Sylvester Stallone Responds After Rumors Swirl He And Jennifer Flavin Are Divorcing Over A Dog

Being a celebrity can be a tricky thing. Because while it gives folks like actors exciting opportunities, it also transforms your personal life into a very public matter. As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue to make headlines for their legal battle, Rocky icon Sylvester Stallone is having his own public split. And now Stallone has responded after rumors swirl he and Jennifer Flavin are divorcing over a dog.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Smith’s daughter Willow says facing the reaction to Oscars slap wasn’t as bad as her own ‘demons’

Willow Smith has addressed her father Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap, saying it wasn’t as bad as her own “internal demons”.The 21-year-old rocker recently spoke about the media firestorm that ensued after Will hit comedian Chris Rock across the face on live television when the Academy Awards presenter made a joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” Willow told Billboard in a new interview promoting her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM.“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
