Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
‘Next to Normal’ and ‘The Cake’ lead Cloris Awards
Carousel Theatre of Indianola’s production of “Next to Normal” won the award for best musical, while Iowa Stage Theatre’s staging of “The Cake” won the award for best play during the seventh annual Cloris Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater in West Des Moines.
iowa.media
Absentee ballot requests now being accepted for November races
ADEL, Iowa – The office of the Dallas County Commissioner of Elections is now accepting absentee ballot requests for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Voters have three ways to obtain an absentee request form:. Download a request form from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. Make...
iowa.media
CNA closed for holiday
The Creston News Advertiser will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day. There will be no CNA that day. Those with information for the paper on Tuesday, Sept. 6 are encouraged to get those things to the office as soon as possible this week. The office will open 8...
iowa.media
City announces Labor Day closures, reschedulings
The Perry City Hall, Perry Water Works office, Perry Public Library and McCreary Community Building will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 for the Labor Day Holiday. Please note: MCB members age 18 and up can still use the 24-Hour Fitness Room. The Perry City Council meeting will be held Tuesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Steven Towne of Chariton
Steve passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Care Initiatives in Chariton, Iowa, under hospice care. His funeral was held Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment took place at the Richland Memorial Cemetery near Jamaica, Iowa. Steve was born June 2,...
iowa.media
Michael Kempf of Perry
Visitation for Michael Dean Kempf, 71, of Perry will be held Thursday, Sept. 1 from 1-7 p.m. at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, with family present from 5-7 p.m. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the funeral home. Michael died Aug. 28, 2022, at the...
iowa.media
Mike Caufield joins Lou Hoger in SHIIP office at DCH
The Dallas County Hospital announced Monday the addition of a second Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselor to help accommodate the growing number of seniors in our communities eligible for Medicare benefits, Medicare supplement insurance or who might have questions on insurance claims. Mike Caufield of Redfield joins Lou...
iowa.media
Radical Des Moines councilman wants to prohibit use of city resources to investigate anyone accessing or providing abortion services
A radical liberal Des Moines City Councilman called Josh Mandelbaum drafted a resolution that would prevent city resources from being used to investigate anyone for accessing or providing services related to the intentional ending of an unborn baby’s life. “Republican politicians want to ban abortion statewide,” Mandelbaum wrote. “We...
RELATED PEOPLE
iowa.media
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 29
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Samantha Allen of Bennington, Nebraska, was traveling near Guthrie and Ash streets in De Soto when she stopped in the travel portion of the road, and the trailer she was pulling was struck by a vehicle, driven by Ivan Olson of De Soto. No injuries were reported. Damage to Olson’s vehicle was estimated at $5,000, and damage to Allen’s vehicle and trailer was estimated at $1,500. Allen was issued a citation for improper rear lamps and improper use of lanes.
iowa.media
One-mile stretch of 190th Street to close west of Perry
The one mile of 190th Street between G and H avenues will close Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. for a culvert replacement, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Tuesday morning. The road will reopen Tuesday at 5 p.m. For more information, call the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department at...
iowa.media
Whelchel assumes new roles in a familiar place
It could be said, in a turn of phrase, that Katelyn Whelchel is a true ‘blue blood.’. Whelchel graduated Perry High School in 2015, and whether it was in the stars or just the course of normal events, she found her way back to her alma mater in 2019 to teach kindergarten.
iowa.media
Creston cross country runs at Glenwood
GLENWOOD — Creston’s cross country teams took to the curvy course at Glenwood Saturday morning. The Panthers finished sixth overall in the girls varsity race and the boys finished seventh. “It went pretty well for us,” head coach Maggie Arnold said. “I thought the kids made some improvements...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Brandon Robinson of Grimes
Brandon Charles Robinson, 29, of Grimes was laid to rest surrounded by his loved ones on Aug. 28, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Dan Robinson and Kathy Robinson; his siblings, Joel Robinson and Stephenie Holtry; his dog, Sparton; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
iowa.media
Drunken Des Moines man at Waukee home claims to be cop
A Des Moines man was arrested early Tuesday in Waukee after knocking on a homeowner’s door and claiming to be an agent of law enforcement. Richard Forrester Hurd, 45, of 2212 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, was charged with impersonating a public official and first-offense public intoxication. The incident...
iowa.media
Union County reviews opioid settlement
Union County officials reviewed last week the amounts and how to spend funds from a court settlement they federal government had with opioid pharmaceutical companies. Late last year, Union County Board of Supervisors filed a claim for some of the funds. Union County Attorney Shane O’Toole said the state of Iowa reached an agreement with the settlement allowing municipalities to request for funds. O’Toole said local government entities greater than 10,000 residents were eligible to apply.
iowa.media
Lions sweep host Hawks in WCC volleyball
WOODWARD, IA — Des Moines Christian lifted their record to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in WCC play with a 3-0 sweep of host Woodward-Granger (1-1, 1-1) Tuesday. The Lions won on scores of 25-21, 25-10, and 25-7. Audrey Simmons led the Hawk attack with seven kills, with Grace Deputy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iowa.media
Adel Police Report August 22-28
A vehicle struck a building in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Damages were estimated at $3,000. An officer took a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 1400 block of Greene Street. August 24, 2022. No activity reported. August 25, 2022. A two-vehicle accident was...
iowa.media
Lorimor working on restructuring fire department
Afton Fire Chief Brett Weis is willing to train a restructured Lorimor Fire Department as that would take the pressure and additional duties off of his department. “Our main concern is Lorimor and New Hope Township,” Weis told the Union County Board of Supervisors Monday. He said Lorimor is working on reestablishing the department. Weis did not get specific when the Lorimor department did not have enough members to respond to calls. He was more concerned how it was handled and the image it portrayed.
iowa.media
Motor vehicle crash east of Bouton brings response Tuesday
A car crash left Iowa Highway 141 strewn with debris east of Bouton early Tuesday. It is unclear at this hour whether the accident resulted in injuries, but public safety radio traffic possibly indicated the Dallas County EMS transported a patient to the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. The...
iowa.media
West Des Moines man crashes car in park, blames deer
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after crashing his car in a park while allegedly high on Xanax. Joshua Andrew Kleinhans, 36, of 204 S. 64th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense OWI and failure to maintain control. The incident began about 2 a.m. Monday...
Comments / 0