Samantha Allen of Bennington, Nebraska, was traveling near Guthrie and Ash streets in De Soto when she stopped in the travel portion of the road, and the trailer she was pulling was struck by a vehicle, driven by Ivan Olson of De Soto. No injuries were reported. Damage to Olson's vehicle was estimated at $5,000, and damage to Allen's vehicle and trailer was estimated at $1,500. Allen was issued a citation for improper rear lamps and improper use of lanes.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO