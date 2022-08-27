Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Man arrested for aggravated domestics battery
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Charleston man is facing charges after accusations of domestic battery. On Saturday, Charleston Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North 6th Street for a report of a domestic battery in progress. The victim says she got into an argument with Javon E....
newschannel20.com
Teen tries to rob pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are searching for the person responsible for trying to rob a pizza delivery driver. A Domino's delivery driver says it happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Brown Street in Springfield. The suspect reportedly walked up to the delivery...
newschannel20.com
Man charged with 37 counts of weapons, narcotics offenses
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested for 37 counts of weapons and narcotics offenses. On August 29, members of the East Central Illinois Task Force, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, the Shelbyville Police Department, Coles County Crisis Response Team, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation to arrest Dagan Traylor, 32.
newschannel20.com
Armed and dangerous murder suspects on the loose
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two men are wanted in connection with the murder of Arrion McClelland. Decatur Police say they are looking for Omari C. Walker, 18, and Kyle Escoe, 18. Both of them are wanted on charges of first-degree murder. We're told they should be considered armed and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Springfield Police looking for bike theft suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police say the man pictured below has stolen a bike from Ace Bike Shop. We're told the bike is worth $750. If you can identify this suspect, you're asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.
newschannel20.com
Woman wanted for delivery of over 900 grams of meth
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A woman is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine over 900 grams. Decatur Police Department says they are looking for Bridget A. Yokley, 38. If you know her location, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.
newschannel20.com
Man caught on camera with rifle was actually a BB gun, police say
Springfield police give the all-clear after a man caught on camera carrying a gun through a neighborhood contacted police. The man carrying the gun was a 19-year-old male who said it was a BB gun. Police said they met with the man carrying the gun and can confirm it is...
newschannel20.com
Vehicle broken into at Route 66 Drive-In, 3 suspects at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard counties is asking for help identifying the person who broke into a vehicle at the Route 66 Drive-In at Knight's Action Park earlier this month. A vehicle was burglarized sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on August 6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Springfield Man Gets 55 Years In Death Of U.S. Marshal
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the death of a U.S. marshal who attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him. 43-year-old Floyd Brown was convicted in April of multiple charges stemming from the 2019 incident that began at a Rockford hotel. Members of the U.S. marshal’s fugitive task force attempted to arrest Brown in his third-floor hotel room, but he fired multiple shots through the door and wall, narrowly missing the officers. Brown then jumped out the window and confronted Deputy Marshal Jacob Keltner in the parking lot.
wlds.com
Rural Roodhouse Man Found Unfit For Trial in Home Invasion from June
A rural Roodhouse man who broke into a home east of Roodhouse armed with a buck knife in late June has been found unfit to stand trial. 30 year old John J. Scheferkort is currently awaiting transport into the Illinois Department of Human Services after he was found unfit to stand trial in Greene County last week.
The Clinton Journal
Police: Missing woman left on her own
CLINTON — A Clinton woman who disappeared Aug. 21 is reported to have left the area voluntarily, but police continue to keep her listed as a missing person. Juana Arellano-Garnica, 32, left her home on Aug. 21, telling her family she was going for a walk but she never returned.
newschannel20.com
Schools on soft lockdown after man with rifle seen in area
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two District 186 schools were put on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning. Graham Elementary and Springfield High School will be on soft lockdown for the remainder of the day due to police presence in the area. Springfield Police were called shortly after 10 a.m. to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Police presence increases at Springfield schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's more police presence outside of Springfield area schools. Parents dropping off their kids for school in the morning or picking them up in the afternoon will see officers standing guard. They’re just reminding parents and students they’re there to protect them. Police will be...
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Monday Evening Vehicle Theft
Jacksonville Police are seeking information from the public after a vehicle was stolen from a residence last night. Police received a call of a vehicle theft in progress in the 700 block of East Beecher Avenue at twenty minutes after eight last night. The caller reported to dispatch that their red Nissan Altima sedan had just left the driveway with an unknown person in it.
newschannel20.com
Pana man arrested for possession of meth
PANA, ill. (WCCU) — A Pana man is facing meth charges after an arrest last week. Daniel Durbin, 40, was charged on Monday, Aug. 29 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with prior unlawful possession of methamphetamine conviction. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke says that on August 26, Durbin...
advantagenews.com
Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder
A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
newschannel20.com
Springfield man sentenced for making, using counterfeit credit cards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man was sentenced on Thursday, August 25 to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in an elaborate scheme that involved making and using counterfeit credit cards. Calvin Christian, III, 31, of the 1700 block of...
foxillinois.com
Man fatally hit by car on Route 29 identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 69-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Friday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Allmon identified the victim as Gordon...
wmay.com
Student Displays Knife In Springfield Classroom; No One Hurt
District 186 won’t discuss specifics of an incident last week where a young student at Graham Elementary School in Springfield reportedly displayed a knife in class. The president of the Springfield Education Association, Aaron Graves, describes the weapon as a “larger knife,” bigger than a standard pocket knife, but says it does not appear the student intended to threaten anyone with it. It’s unclear where the student got the knife. The teacher in the classroom was able to disarm the student.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Illinois Route 29
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a pedestrian struck and killed during a motor vehicle accident on Illinois Route 29. The pedestrian was identified as Gordon Matthews, 69, of Springfield. According to the coroner, Matthews was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m. on Friday, August 26, at...
Comments / 0