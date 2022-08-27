Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Growing wildfire threatens thousands of structures in SW Oregon
Thousands of structures in southwest Oregon are threatened as the wildfire burning along the Rogue River continues to grow out of control.
Motorcyclist strikes tree, dies near Expo Center
A motorcyclist died Monday morning after striking a tree in Portland's Kenton neighborhood, authorities said.
Man killed in Eliot neighborhood shooting identified
The victim of a homicide in the Eliot Neighborhood was identified Wednesday.
Oregon’s Rum Creek Fire continues to spread rapidly
The Rum Creek Fire continues to burn out of control in southwest Oregon, growing another 1,924 acres overnight, officials said Tuesday.
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed when hit by semi-truck on North MLK
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed when he was struck by a driver of a semi-truck Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened around 9:40 p.m. on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Marine Drive. Police said the man was trying to cross MLK...
insideedition.com
Washington Fire and Rescue Crews Retrieve Body of Hang Glider From Tree
A Washington State hang glider was found dead in a tree on Sunday, according to local reports. The Eastside Fire and Rescue crew responded to a 911 call — initially reported as a paraglider but was confirmed to be a fixed-wing hang glider, according to the fire department. The...
How the deep pockets of a timber tycoon helped shape the city of Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview, Washington sits along the Columbia River in southwest Washington. Before becoming Cowlitz County's largest and most populated city, it was more of an undesired place to live. "The area where Longview currently is was mostly swamp land, farm land," said Joseph Govednik, director of the...
kptv.com
Rare and valuable plant stolen from North Portland shop
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not diamond rings, necklaces, or other jewelry this time around. Someone took something you’d naturally find on a hike -- a plant was stolen. Friday, Aug. 26, an extremely rare and valuable $500 plant was stolen from Reclamation, a plant store in Portland. Ana Kilbourne, the employee who was working at the time, says she feels taken advantage of.
KATU.com
Police looking for possibly injured man from a house fire early Wednesday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are worried about the health and welfare of a possibly injured or endangered man and are asking the public to help find him. Around 7 a.m., Wednesday, Portland Fire responded to a house fire in the 6600 Block of Southeast 56th Avenue. Firefighters were unable to locate anyone inside the house.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
KATU.com
Work crew finds dead woman near shoulder of I-5, police say she was hit by vehicle
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a report of a dead person yesterday along the southbound lanes of I-5, near milepost 253. Police say just before 12:45 p.m., a work crew discovered the body on the shoulder of the freeway. Police believe a pedestrian, identified as 39-year-old Cassandra Sullivan, was struck by a vehicle.
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businesses
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Explosion at food cart pod shatters windows, damages downtown businesses.
kptv.com
In-N-Out application for Beaverton restaurant denied
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - After a public hearing June 16, an independent hearing officer denied the application to build an In-N-Out in Beaverton Monday, according to the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation. The fast food chain wanted to build near Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near SW 107th Avenue.
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
KATU.com
1 dead, 2 injured in column collapse at Lewis & Clark College
PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died and two others were hurt when a masonry column collapsed on the Lewis & Clark College campus Monday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. near the reflecting pool on campus. Officials confirmed all three were students.
KATU.com
Motorcycle rider dies, likely crashed into tree near Expo Transit Center, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcycle rider was found dead Tuesday morning after apparently crashing into a tree in North Portland, police said. Reports of a crash on North Expo Road came in at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, near the Expo Transit Center. Arriving officers say they found someone dead...
cntraveler.com
Amtrak Is Restarting One of Its Most Scenic Routes Just in Time for Fall Getaways
For the first time in more than two years, Amtrak is resuming service on one of its most scenic routes: The Amtrak Cascades route, which runs from Oregon to Vancouver and weaves through some of the Pacific Northwest's most beautiful natural formations along the way. The Cascade route was first...
KTVZ
Hiker in fatal fall in Oregon identified, death ruled accidental
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A hiker who died after a fall at Angel’s Rest trail has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tualatin. In a statement on Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Kriss Arturo Garcia to be accidental. Garcia’s body was found...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Aug. 29
On August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 22. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla, operated by Alexix Moncrief (20) of Salem, struck a pedestrian, Jeremy Hofman (48) of Portland, that was in the lane of travel. Hofman was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Moncrief was not injured. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Canby Police Department, Canby Fire Department, Life Fight Network and ODOT.
KATU.com
Air quality advisory posted for Willamette Valley, Portland-Vancouver metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Southwest Clean Air Agency has issued an air quality advisory today for the Portland-Vancouver metro, Salem, Corvallis, and surrounding areas due to smog. DEQ and SWCAA expect the advisory to last until at least Thursday evening. Both agencies...
