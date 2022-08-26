Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Adel octogenarian jailed, accused of assaulting 58-year-old
The new Dallas County Jail hosted its most aged inmate last weekend when an Adel octogenarian spent Friday night in the hoosegow after her neighbor accused the elderly person of strangling her. Gladys Virginia Harvey, 87, of 600 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with assault. The incident began about...
iowa.media
Drunken Des Moines man at Waukee home claims to be cop
A Des Moines man was arrested early Tuesday in Waukee after knocking on a homeowner’s door and claiming to be an agent of law enforcement. Richard Forrester Hurd, 45, of 2212 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, was charged with impersonating a public official and first-offense public intoxication. The incident...
iowa.media
Waukee man allegedly assaults wife in motel
A Waukee man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a Waukee woman in a motel. Seth Travis Farnsley, 48, of 2885 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Grand...
iowa.media
Waukee man allegedly harasses Waukee woman with fireworks
A Waukee man was arrested Monday after he allegedly frightened a woman outside a Waukee restaurant by detonating fireworks, leading the victim to believe a firearm was discharged at her. David Owen Hammett, 30, of 875 N.E. Redwood Blvd., Waukee, was charged with first-degree harassment. The incident occurred about 2...
iowa.media
Adel Police Report August 22-28
A vehicle struck a building in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Damages were estimated at $3,000. An officer took a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 1400 block of Greene Street. August 24, 2022. No activity reported. August 25, 2022. A two-vehicle accident was...
iowa.media
West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly going armed while drunk
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after a pistol was found in the vehicle he was drunk in. Buay Kong Chuol, 24, of 2801 E. P. True Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence. The incident began...
iowa.media
Man who allegedly molested daughter, 12, in 2009 arrested
A Des Moines man was arrested Monday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with incidents occurring between 2009 and 2011 in which he allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted his daughter. George Diaz Avila, 52, of 5185 N.W. Torgerson Dr., Des Moines, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse-child under 12. According...
iheart.com
Two Found Dead in Waukee after Police Investigate "Unknown Issue"
(Waukee, IA) -- An investigation is ongoing after Waukee police and fire personnel found two people dead. "A little bit after 10:30 am, there was a call to dispatch of an unknown issue over on Abbott Drive," says Waukee Police Sergeant Mackenzie Ferrara. "Officers did respond. Unfortunately, they did find two deceased individuals inside the home."
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports four arrests. Brooke Marie Carter, 32, was arrested Friday morning on a Union County warrant for Theft 5th. Carter was transported to the Union County Jail where she was later released on bond. Joseph Edwin King Sr, 55, of Nevada, was arrested Friday evening...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man crashes car in park, blames deer
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after crashing his car in a park while allegedly high on Xanax. Joshua Andrew Kleinhans, 36, of 204 S. 64th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense OWI and failure to maintain control. The incident began about 2 a.m. Monday...
KCCI.com
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide after 2 found dead at Waukee home
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a Waukee home on Monday. Police were dispatched to the home, located in the 2600 block of Abbott Drive, for an unknown problem. According to police, 39-year-old Jennifer Greimann and 50-year-old Dev Puri...
iowa.media
Motor vehicle crash east of Bouton brings response Tuesday
A car crash left Iowa Highway 141 strewn with debris east of Bouton early Tuesday. It is unclear at this hour whether the accident resulted in injuries, but public safety radio traffic possibly indicated the Dallas County EMS transported a patient to the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. The...
Waukee police identify bodies found inside home Monday morning
WAUKEE, Iowa — Two people were found dead in a Waukee home Monday morning, according to the Waukee Police Department. Police say they responded to the 2600 block of Abbott Drive for an unknown problem Monday at 10:36 a.m. Officers located two bodies upon arrival, later identified as 39-year-old...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines police have located missing teen
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police have found 16-year-old Aubrey Braniger. She was reported missing to police on Aug. 18. Police said Braniger was located Wednesday morning. She is back home with her parents.
iowa.media
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 29
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Samantha Allen of Bennington, Nebraska, was traveling near Guthrie and Ash streets in De Soto when she stopped in the travel portion of the road, and the trailer she was pulling was struck by a vehicle, driven by Ivan Olson of De Soto. No injuries were reported. Damage to Olson’s vehicle was estimated at $5,000, and damage to Allen’s vehicle and trailer was estimated at $1,500. Allen was issued a citation for improper rear lamps and improper use of lanes.
KCCI.com
Police: 17-year-old shot on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital Sunday after a shooting on Des Moines' south side. Police told KCCI the shooting stemmed from a fight that occurred in the 800 block of Philip Street. According to police, one vehicle blocked another vehicle. A 17-year-old, armed...
US Marshals Service Says Homicide Suspect Has Ties To Iowa
(Kearney, NE) — The US Marshals Service says a homicide suspect it is searching for has ties to Iowa. Authorities say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska, and a robbery in Omaha. KETV reports evidence has led investigators to Des Moines and Kansas City. The US Marshals say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous – and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them as soon as possible. A 10-thousand dollars reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Des Moines car wreck leaves ‘tornado-like’ destruction
DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on East 14th street left behind ‘tornado-like’ destruction and blocked off parts of the road Sunday morning. East 14th from Milton avenue to Thompson Avenue was left closed for a few hours after two cars crashed early Sunday morning after 4:00 am. Witnesses tell police they appeared to […]
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
msn.com
KCCI Archive: Garbage truck police chase in Des Moines
When two capitol police officers take up the chase, a big green garbage truck with four police cars behind it heads right for them. See the resolution to that chase in the video above. Click below to see more KCCI Archives:. TOP STORIES FROM KCCI:. READ THE FULL STORY:KCCI Archive:...
