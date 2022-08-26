ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

iowa.media

Adel octogenarian jailed, accused of assaulting 58-year-old

The new Dallas County Jail hosted its most aged inmate last weekend when an Adel octogenarian spent Friday night in the hoosegow after her neighbor accused the elderly person of strangling her. Gladys Virginia Harvey, 87, of 600 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with assault. The incident began about...
ADEL, IA
iowa.media

Drunken Des Moines man at Waukee home claims to be cop

A Des Moines man was arrested early Tuesday in Waukee after knocking on a homeowner’s door and claiming to be an agent of law enforcement. Richard Forrester Hurd, 45, of 2212 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, was charged with impersonating a public official and first-offense public intoxication. The incident...
WAUKEE, IA
iowa.media

Waukee man allegedly assaults wife in motel

A Waukee man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a Waukee woman in a motel. Seth Travis Farnsley, 48, of 2885 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Grand...
WAUKEE, IA
iowa.media

Waukee man allegedly harasses Waukee woman with fireworks

A Waukee man was arrested Monday after he allegedly frightened a woman outside a Waukee restaurant by detonating fireworks, leading the victim to believe a firearm was discharged at her. David Owen Hammett, 30, of 875 N.E. Redwood Blvd., Waukee, was charged with first-degree harassment. The incident occurred about 2...
WAUKEE, IA
iowa.media

Adel Police Report August 22-28

A vehicle struck a building in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Damages were estimated at $3,000. An officer took a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 1400 block of Greene Street. August 24, 2022. No activity reported. August 25, 2022. A two-vehicle accident was...
ADEL, IA
iowa.media

Man who allegedly molested daughter, 12, in 2009 arrested

A Des Moines man was arrested Monday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with incidents occurring between 2009 and 2011 in which he allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted his daughter. George Diaz Avila, 52, of 5185 N.W. Torgerson Dr., Des Moines, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse-child under 12. According...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Two Found Dead in Waukee after Police Investigate "Unknown Issue"

(Waukee, IA) -- An investigation is ongoing after Waukee police and fire personnel found two people dead. "A little bit after 10:30 am, there was a call to dispatch of an unknown issue over on Abbott Drive," says Waukee Police Sergeant Mackenzie Ferrara. "Officers did respond. Unfortunately, they did find two deceased individuals inside the home."
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports four arrests. Brooke Marie Carter, 32, was arrested Friday morning on a Union County warrant for Theft 5th. Carter was transported to the Union County Jail where she was later released on bond. Joseph Edwin King Sr, 55, of Nevada, was arrested Friday evening...
CRESTON, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man crashes car in park, blames deer

A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after crashing his car in a park while allegedly high on Xanax. Joshua Andrew Kleinhans, 36, of 204 S. 64th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense OWI and failure to maintain control. The incident began about 2 a.m. Monday...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide after 2 found dead at Waukee home

WAUKEE, Iowa — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a Waukee home on Monday. Police were dispatched to the home, located in the 2600 block of Abbott Drive, for an unknown problem. According to police, 39-year-old Jennifer Greimann and 50-year-old Dev Puri...
WAUKEE, IA
iowa.media

Motor vehicle crash east of Bouton brings response Tuesday

A car crash left Iowa Highway 141 strewn with debris east of Bouton early Tuesday. It is unclear at this hour whether the accident resulted in injuries, but public safety radio traffic possibly indicated the Dallas County EMS transported a patient to the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. The...
BOUTON, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iowa.media

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 29

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Samantha Allen of Bennington, Nebraska, was traveling near Guthrie and Ash streets in De Soto when she stopped in the travel portion of the road, and the trailer she was pulling was struck by a vehicle, driven by Ivan Olson of De Soto. No injuries were reported. Damage to Olson’s vehicle was estimated at $5,000, and damage to Allen’s vehicle and trailer was estimated at $1,500. Allen was issued a citation for improper rear lamps and improper use of lanes.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police: 17-year-old shot on Des Moines' south side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital Sunday after a shooting on Des Moines' south side. Police told KCCI the shooting stemmed from a fight that occurred in the 800 block of Philip Street. According to police, one vehicle blocked another vehicle. A 17-year-old, armed...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

US Marshals Service Says Homicide Suspect Has Ties To Iowa

(Kearney, NE) — The US Marshals Service says a homicide suspect it is searching for has ties to Iowa. Authorities say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska, and a robbery in Omaha. KETV reports evidence has led investigators to Des Moines and Kansas City. The US Marshals say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous – and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them as soon as possible. A 10-thousand dollars reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
KEARNEY, NE
WHO 13

Des Moines car wreck leaves ‘tornado-like’ destruction

DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on East 14th street left behind ‘tornado-like’ destruction and blocked off parts of the road Sunday morning. East 14th from Milton avenue to Thompson Avenue was left closed for a few hours after two cars crashed early Sunday morning after 4:00 am. Witnesses tell police they appeared to […]
DES MOINES, IA
msn.com

KCCI Archive: Garbage truck police chase in Des Moines

When two capitol police officers take up the chase, a big green garbage truck with four police cars behind it heads right for them. See the resolution to that chase in the video above. Click below to see more KCCI Archives:. TOP STORIES FROM KCCI:. READ THE FULL STORY:KCCI Archive:...
DES MOINES, IA

