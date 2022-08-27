There was once a time in Portland, Maine, where the Top of the East cocktail lounge was considered the fanciest bar in the city. Located on the rooftop of the Westin Harborview Hotel, the Top of the East maintains the name it was given when the hotel was called the Eastland. Back in 2020, the Westin promised a major renovation of the longstanding lounge, complete with two outdoor rooftop decks. Those ambitious plans appear to have been scrapped, but the Top of the East has been closed for quite some time, undergoing a different sort of renovation. They've now scheduled a grand reopening.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO