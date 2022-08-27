ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida deliveryman arrested for allegedly touching customer

An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Snook season begins in Florida this week

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - For fishermen in Florida, Christmas morning has arrived. Snook season opens Thursday. FOX35 news hit the waters in Port Canaveral with Captain John Walters to see where the popular spots to catch snook are. Captain John Walters runs a port fishing charter in Cape Canaveral and...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Smoke fills Orlando International Airport terminal after Burger King fire

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Smoke filled parts of Orlando International Airport near departure gates at Terminal B on Wednesday evening, according to airport authorities. An airport spokesperson said a fire broke out at a Burger King, and though the fire itself was quickly under control, it resulted in smoke filling the terminal, triggering fire alarms.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Weather looking good for Artemis l launch on Saturday, NASA says

ORLANDO, Fla. - ORLANDO WEATHER. Tonight' low: 76 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance PM Storms. MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: Central Florida can expect another hot and humid Thursday with a rise in afternoon thunderstorms. Scattered storms will be possible around 2 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous showers will become likely through the evening across the interior. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance of gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Homeless Florida man accused of breaking into home, threatening to assault woman

A homeless Florida man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly breaking into a Brevard County home and threatening to rape a person inside, according to an affidavit. Deputies responded to the home on School Street in Cocoa around 6:30 a.m. after 40-year-old Christopher Sloan had reportedly broken a side door and entered one of the home's bedrooms, where the woman was lying in her bed.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeLand mobile home park residents frustrated over rent increase

DELAND, Fla. - Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are panicking as a rent increase is about to go into effect in October. Neighbors in Lakeside Village, off Woodland Boulevard, received a notice their rent would increase from $360 to $550. About 40 residents rent a plot of land to sit their homes on from a company registered as Lakeside Village MHP LLC.
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida man accused of shooting, killing woman at Barefoot Bay home

BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. - A Central Florida man was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing a woman he shared a home with, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. An investigation began Tuesday, Aug. 23, when deputies responded to the couple's home at 1 a.m. for a person shot. When law enforcement arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Ashley Perala, 35, of Barefoot Bay, dead inside the home.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 tropical depressions could develop from systems in the Atlantic, NHC says

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic, both of which could develop into tropical depressions over the next few days. The first is a broad and elongated area of low pressure located east of the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters say some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. As of Tuesday morning, the system has an 80-percent chance of developing over the next five days, but is not expected to be a threat to Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

NHC: 3 possible tropical depressions brewing in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics are heating up with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) monitoring three systems, all of which could possibly develop into tropical depressions over the next few days. Track the tropics in real-time with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP. The first is a tropical wave...
ORLANDO, FL

