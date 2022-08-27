Read full article on original website
Florida Missing Child Alert issued out of Daytona Beach for Skyler Morrison
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl out of Daytona Beach. Skyler Morrison was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Cedar Park Drive in Daytona Beach, Florida. Skyler may be missing her front teeth. Skyler is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 50 pounds.
Florida deliveryman arrested for allegedly touching customer
An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus
Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home.
Snook season begins in Florida this week
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - For fishermen in Florida, Christmas morning has arrived. Snook season opens Thursday. FOX35 news hit the waters in Port Canaveral with Captain John Walters to see where the popular spots to catch snook are. Captain John Walters runs a port fishing charter in Cape Canaveral and...
Women fight off homeless Florida man accused of breaking into their home
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Sloan broke in through the side door of the house on School Street, in Cocoa. The victims say it caught them by surprise in the middle of the night.
Family of Florida teen shot to death in car at apartment complex pleads for help finding killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Raniyah Gandy, the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed June 1 in her car at a Central Florida apartment complex, is asking for the public's help finding her killer. Family and friends of Raniyah gathered on Tuesday for a news conference wearing T-shirts...
VIDEO: Smoke fills Orlando International Airport terminal after Burger King fire
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Smoke filled parts of Orlando International Airport near departure gates at Terminal B on Wednesday evening, according to airport authorities. An airport spokesperson said a fire broke out at a Burger King, and though the fire itself was quickly under control, it resulted in smoke filling the terminal, triggering fire alarms.
Florida family hopes to thank couple who found soldier's decades-old personal items
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The DeLand Naval Air Station Museum helped reunite personal items – almost 80 years old – belonging to a soldier after someone found them at a garage sale. Scott Storz is a volunteer at the museum. He said about a month ago a couple...
Orlando weather forecast: Weather looking good for Artemis l launch on Saturday, NASA says
ORLANDO, Fla. - ORLANDO WEATHER. Tonight' low: 76 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance PM Storms. MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: Central Florida can expect another hot and humid Thursday with a rise in afternoon thunderstorms. Scattered storms will be possible around 2 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous showers will become likely through the evening across the interior. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance of gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors.
South Carolina man wanted in deadly DUI crash arrested at Florida motel, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. - A man who was wanted for his alleged role in a DUI crash that killed two people last year in South Carolina was found at a Florida motel Monday evening, deputies said. Randall Thomas Howard, 46, of South Carolina, was arrested at the Econo Lodge motel...
Homeless Florida man accused of breaking into home, threatening to assault woman
A homeless Florida man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly breaking into a Brevard County home and threatening to rape a person inside, according to an affidavit. Deputies responded to the home on School Street in Cocoa around 6:30 a.m. after 40-year-old Christopher Sloan had reportedly broken a side door and entered one of the home's bedrooms, where the woman was lying in her bed.
DeLand mobile home park residents frustrated over rent increase
DELAND, Fla. - Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are panicking as a rent increase is about to go into effect in October. Neighbors in Lakeside Village, off Woodland Boulevard, received a notice their rent would increase from $360 to $550. About 40 residents rent a plot of land to sit their homes on from a company registered as Lakeside Village MHP LLC.
Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla - Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion. In a...
Florida Lottery: Winning $175,000 ticket sold in Orlando set to expire Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $175,000 and have yet to claim it. Officials said the FANTASY 5 ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store located at 14185 Lake Nona Boulevard in Orlando. Those who purchased tickets...
No arrests, few details released month after 7 hurt in downtown Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. - Wednesday marked one month since a late-night shooting in downtown Orlando's entertainment district sent people running for cover away from the bars and restaurants. A total of seven people were hurt and survived. No one was killed. Video above is a news report from July 31, 2022.
Central Florida man accused of shooting, killing woman at Barefoot Bay home
BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. - A Central Florida man was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing a woman he shared a home with, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. An investigation began Tuesday, Aug. 23, when deputies responded to the couple's home at 1 a.m. for a person shot. When law enforcement arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Ashley Perala, 35, of Barefoot Bay, dead inside the home.
2 tropical depressions could develop from systems in the Atlantic, NHC says
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic, both of which could develop into tropical depressions over the next few days. The first is a broad and elongated area of low pressure located east of the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters say some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. As of Tuesday morning, the system has an 80-percent chance of developing over the next five days, but is not expected to be a threat to Florida.
VIDEO: Florida DoorDash delivery driver steals package off porch, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A DoorDash delivery driver in Florida was arrested for reportedly stealing an Amazon package off a customer's porch, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the package theft happened Sunday, Aug. 21, shortly after 7 p.m. in the Legacy Park neighborhood of unincorporated Davenport....
NHC: 3 possible tropical depressions brewing in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics are heating up with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) monitoring three systems, all of which could possibly develop into tropical depressions over the next few days. Track the tropics in real-time with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP. The first is a tropical wave...
