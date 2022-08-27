Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House to open new East Texas location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House has opened a new satellite location in East Texas.
The wine stomping grounds is in Harrison County with a few other satellite locations around Texas.East Texas housing market cooling down
The bar is named after the biblical character, Enoch. The company said the business is inspired by his life to be a beautiful countryside place.
There are more than 40 different types of wine available and almost all of the menu items are infused with complementary wine.
When a customer walks in, the business said they want to be place to “get away from everything.”City of Tyler allowing employees to bring babies to work
“I want them to feel like they are comfortable, and I want to hear them say “wow,” when they walk into the place and just feel a warm feeling and part of a family,” said K Kral, Enoch’s operations manager.
Their goal is to be the go to shop in the Rose City. They are also expanding to include a fine dining restaurant.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0