ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, TX

Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House to open new East Texas location

By Ashlyn Anderson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDkmV_0hX8OzjR00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House has opened a new satellite location in East Texas.

The wine stomping grounds is in Harrison County with a few other satellite locations around Texas.

East Texas housing market cooling down

The bar is named after the biblical character, Enoch. The company said the business is inspired by his life to be a beautiful countryside place.

There are more than 40 different types of wine available and almost all of the menu items are infused with complementary wine.

When a customer walks in, the business said they want to be place to “get away from everything.”

City of Tyler allowing employees to bring babies to work

“I want them to feel like they are comfortable, and I want to hear them say “wow,” when they walk into the place and just feel a warm feeling and part of a family,” said K Kral, Enoch’s operations manager.

Their goal is to be the go to shop in the Rose City. They are also expanding to include a fine dining restaurant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

A Popular Mexican Grill Franchise is Set Add Second Tyler, TX Location

If you love guacamole and burritos that are assembled right in front of your face, plus you live in or near Tyler, TX; we've got some great news that you are going to love. The uber-popular Mexican grill franchise, Chipotle, is adding a second location in The Rose City this year. A longtime favorite stop for burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads, the company has its sights set on opening up in the fast growing area of Cumberland Park in South Tyler.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

BLOOMTOWN: Several businesses apply for permits in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Business is blooming in the Rose City with several permits for developments and new locations in the works, including a salon with a speakeasy, a second Chipotle, new workout facilities and school upgrades. According to the city of Tyler permit website, a second Chipotle restaurant will...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!

If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
County
Harrison County, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Tyler, TX
KLTV

Longview applicants flock to apply for housing voucher during shortened period

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s no secret that many people are struggling financially due to inflation and the high cost of housing. When they opened up their Housing Choice Voucher wait list, the City of Longview says they had over 900 applicants in just four hours. That compares to when they opened it last year for 24 hours and had over 1,000 applicants during that period of time.
LONGVIEW, TX
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Longview, Texas

Texas is a big old state, which means it has a huge number of state parks within its borders. Over 90 to be precise. While various silver screen and TV portrayals over the years, might have formed a stereotype in your mind that they are all dusty deserts and rolling tumbleweed, the Lone Star State actually has a very diverse landscape showcased within them.
LONGVIEW, TX
tribnow.com

The Jeff Davis College—Pittsburg’s first Public School Building

The Gilmer Mirror published an article later printed in the Gazette on July 30, 1897. In this publication, Gilmer noted, “One of the greatest men in Southern history was Jefferson Davis, late president of the confederacy….His memory should be honored in every way, and we are therefore happy to know that our friend Prof. W.S. Burks has chosen this illustrious name for his new college at Pittsburg, Texas.”
PITTSBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#East Texas#Coffee Info#Food Drink#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Bar Info#Wine And Coffee House#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KSLA

9/11 memorial stair climb set in downtown Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An event to honor those lost more than 20 years ago on September 11 will be held in downtown Marshall. Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue’s 9/11 memorial stair climb will begin rain or shine promptly at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School building, 210 E. Houston St.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Wildlife is all around us, and Monday morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera. “As I rounded the corner right here, I heard a big splash, and I saw a heron, and I thought it would be really cool if I could get the heron. Apparently he was fishing. So I thought, let me see if I can snag him getting his catch,” says City of Kilgore employee Meredeth Brown.
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson says man threatened to set him on fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson said he was threatened while he was pumping gas in Longview on Wednesday. Jefferson is a Democratic candidate in the race for US House Texas District 1 against Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran. He said the incident happened at a Sam’s Club gas station. Jefferson said […]
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Man Dies After Train Severs His Leg

TYLER, TX – A man in Tyler, TX died after he was struck by a train Monday morning.   According to the Tyler Police Department, the unidentified man was lying on the tracks between crossings when the train ran over him severing his leg.  First responders say the man was still alive when they arrived.  He was transported to the hospital where he later died.   According to the Tyler PD, "At about 9 a.m. CDT today (Monday), a Union Pacific train struck and killed a pedestrian in Tyler, Texas. The incident did not occur at a crossing. It occurred north of the intersection of N. Bonner Avenue and…
TYLER, TX
KLTV

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
TYLER, TX
scttx.com

Shelby County Family Life Center Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting Event

Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors joined with members of Abundant Love Ministries and community members in celebrating the opening of the facility. Pastor Marlin Cloudy expressed appreciation to everyone there, the late Rick and James Campbell, and he thanked Shelby Savings Bank. Other ministers from the church spoke and gave praise for being able to celebrate establishing the facility.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

At least two injured in Henderson crash involving a motorcycle

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Police have confirmed a major crash in the 900 block of US 79 North in Henderson left at least two people injured. Officials stated it was a vehicle versus a motorcycle accident affecting the southbound lanes of US 79. Drivers should expect delays and lookout for emergency vehicles. According to […]
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson Animal Center sees success during Clear the Shelters

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With NBC’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event winding down, Henderson Animal Center decided to open their doors this weekend to give people an extra opportunity to stop by with adoption fees waived. “I was really surprised this year has been more successful than the last,” said Director of the Henderson Animal […]
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy