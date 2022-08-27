ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Central Florida professor named UNK liaison for NU Connections

KEARNEY — Robert Macy has been appointed the University of Nebraska at Kearney liaison to NU Connections, the University of Nebraska economic development program that connects industry professionals and entrepreneurs to resources across the University of Nebraska system. Macy also serves as an assistant professor of management and as...
UNK Pride of the Plains marching band opens season in September

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 8 football game against Pittsburg State. In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK...
Censorship at Grand Island Northwest High School

Not so fast. Everyone seems to be dumping on Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators who eliminated the journalism program due to controversial student-written content. Please ignore the fact that the Saga, the high school student newspaper, has been around since 1968. Disregard all that “freedom of speech” junk in...
'Viewpoint discrimination': ACLU Nebraska addresses Grand Island Northwest newspaper elimination

ACLU Nebraska submitted a letter to Northwest Public Schools on Monday, addressing the cancellation of Northwest High School’s student newspaper, the Saga. The letter, which was emailed to Northwest Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Edwards and members of the district’s Board of Education, outlines assertions the district “blatantly violated” the First and 14th Amendments of the U.S. and Nebraska constitutions.
Sumner teen selected for Adrian Smith's 2022-23 Youth Advisory Council

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Adrian Smith has announced the names of the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2022-23 academic school year. Bart Beattie of Sumner was selected as a member of the Youth Advisory Council. Smith’s Youth Advisory Council...
Kearney High volleyball comes up short against Northwest

KEARNEY — Kearney High volleyball couldn’t overcome a slow start Tuesday night, losing 3-1 to a previously winless Grand Island Northwest team at the Kearney High gym. “We came out and I think we let the crowd’s energy, despite it being our own crowd, kind of rattle us a bit because we haven’t had a game like that,” Kearney High coach Theison Anderson said. “We were nervous, and that really just comes with experience, so we’ll just keep trying to rep that out in practice.”
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
