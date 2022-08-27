ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Fall River man convicted on child rape charges

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two young girls, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Seth Sang, 79, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child, four counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14 and one count of assault with intent to rape.

The verdict follows and eight-day trial where prosecutors said Sang assaulted one of the girls several times between 2005 and 2011, when she was between 6 and 10 years old.

Quinn said the victim initially told a friend about the abuse in 2014. She swore that friend to secrecy at the time, according to prosecutors, but eventually reported it in 2017 to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

The second victim, Quinn said, told the first victim about the abuse she’d endured in 2018. The first victim notified the DA’s office about the allegations, according to prosecutors, and an investigation into the claims led to additional charges.

“The conduct of the defendant was extremely disturbing and a breach of trust,” Quinn said. “I commend the victims for reporting the abuse under difficult circumstances and look forward to the sentencing.”

Sang is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 14.

