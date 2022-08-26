ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WEAR

Deputies searching for grand theft suspect in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a grand theft suspect Wednesday afternoon. As of 4:30 p.m., deputies, K-9s and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on scene at Massachusetts Ave. and Mobile Hwy. Authorities are also searching in the area of Char Bar Dr. According...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Four kids, ages 11 and 16, arrested for threatening to blow up Mobile school

Four juveniles were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for threats against Grand Bay Middle School in South Alabama on Tuesday. The arrests occurred after the school’s principal contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office about the students threatening on social media to blow up the school. All the threats were made over Snapchat.
MOBILE, AL
Baldwin County, AL
Baldwin County, AL
WEAR

Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for December 2020 murder

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in December 2020. A judge sentenced Charlie Richardson, Jr., 26, on Friday to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections following his conviction on Aug. 5 for Second Degree Murder with a Firearm.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tampa man convicted of Baldwin County bank fraud scheme

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a Tampa man of a scheme to commit bank fraud with stolen driver’s licenses and counterfeit checks. The jury found Timothy Howard Buchanan, 39, guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, possession of forged checks, possession of stolen mail, possession of identification documents and one count of aggravated identity theft. The jury acquitted him of one other identity theft charge.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Four middle school students arrested for bomb threats on snapchat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office they were contacted Thursday by the Principal at Grand Bay Middle School. The Principal told the Sheriff’s Office that several students had been making threats of blowing up the school on Snapchat. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office juvenile...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Alabama man wanted for multiple felonies arrested by Flomaton police

FLOMATON, Ala. -- A wanted Alabama man with multiple outstanding warrants out of Florida was captured by Flomaton police Tuesday. Nikki Odom, 31, was arrested for outstanding warrants for two felonies and a misdemeanor out of the state of Florida. No charges have been filed by the Flomaton Police Department...
FLOMATON, AL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies searching for missing 2-year-old girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 2-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon. 2-year-old Kalayia Martin was last seen on the 50-block of De Luna Drive. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the toddler may be in the company of her mother, Kassie Johnson, or in another...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man injured in shooting at Sunrise Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near Fairfield Drive Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 8:04 p.m. at the Sunrise Apartment complex on Fairfield Drive and Mobile Highway. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man suffered a gunshot...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 car thefts in Pensacola Sunday, police looking for suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police said they are looking for a man “identified as a suspect” in connection to two vehicle thefts on Sunday morning. Leif Danenmann, 33, has been identified in both thefts and has two active warrants, according to release. Police said a carjacking happened at around 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at gas station in Pensacola: 1 wanted, ‘armed and dangerous’

UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., 22, according to an Facebook update from ECSO. Wheat Jr. is considered “armed and dangerous,” and is wanted for attempted homicide and deadly missiles. If you have any information regarding Wheat Jr.’s whereabouts, you are urged to call […]

