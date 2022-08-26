Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Deputies searching for grand theft suspect in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a grand theft suspect Wednesday afternoon. As of 4:30 p.m., deputies, K-9s and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on scene at Massachusetts Ave. and Mobile Hwy. Authorities are also searching in the area of Char Bar Dr. According...
WEAR
Trial date set for mother accused of rigging Tate High School Homecoming
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The trial for a Tate High School student's mother accused of illegally accessing and using student information to help her daughter win homecoming queen is scheduled for September. The mother of the Tate High School student, Laura Carroll, was back in court Wednesday. Carroll has eight days...
WEAR
17-year-old W.S. Neal HS student arrested for threatening social media photo
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- A 17-year-old W.S. Neal High School student was arrested for making threats earlier this month. On Aug. 19, authorities investigated and cleared a "threatening" social media photo of a W.S. Neal High School student with a firearm. W.S. Neal High and the Escambia Career Readiness Center...
Four kids, ages 11 and 16, arrested for threatening to blow up Mobile school
Four juveniles were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for threats against Grand Bay Middle School in South Alabama on Tuesday. The arrests occurred after the school’s principal contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office about the students threatening on social media to blow up the school. All the threats were made over Snapchat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for December 2020 murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in December 2020. A judge sentenced Charlie Richardson, Jr., 26, on Friday to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections following his conviction on Aug. 5 for Second Degree Murder with a Firearm.
Missing child in Escambia Co. found: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (3:28 p.m.): ECSO officials said they have found the missing child. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered juvenile, Larissa Beth Wenger, who was last seen in the Walnut Hill area. According to ECSO, Wenger was last seen on Aug. 31, 2022, in the Walnut […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Tampa man convicted of Baldwin County bank fraud scheme
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a Tampa man of a scheme to commit bank fraud with stolen driver’s licenses and counterfeit checks. The jury found Timothy Howard Buchanan, 39, guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, possession of forged checks, possession of stolen mail, possession of identification documents and one count of aggravated identity theft. The jury acquitted him of one other identity theft charge.
WALA-TV FOX10
Four middle school students arrested for bomb threats on snapchat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office they were contacted Thursday by the Principal at Grand Bay Middle School. The Principal told the Sheriff’s Office that several students had been making threats of blowing up the school on Snapchat. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office juvenile...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mobile man on probation for murder faces automatic life sentence for gas station robbery
A Mobile man who was on probation for a murder conviction at the time he robbed a CEFCO gas station in 2020, faces a mandatory life sentence in prison after a jury found him guilty Monday of felony robbery and assault. Reginald Blevins, 36, was convicted of robbery first degree...
WEAR
Alabama man wanted for multiple felonies arrested by Flomaton police
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A wanted Alabama man with multiple outstanding warrants out of Florida was captured by Flomaton police Tuesday. Nikki Odom, 31, was arrested for outstanding warrants for two felonies and a misdemeanor out of the state of Florida. No charges have been filed by the Flomaton Police Department...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies searching for missing 2-year-old girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 2-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon. 2-year-old Kalayia Martin was last seen on the 50-block of De Luna Drive. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the toddler may be in the company of her mother, Kassie Johnson, or in another...
mypanhandle.com
‘Agonizing’: Cassie Carli’s family gets update on ‘unacceptable’ autopsy process, investigation into Florida mom’s death
NAVARRE, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of Cassie Carli, a Florida mother found dead in April after disappearing on the Florida Panhandle, has received an update on the lengthy autopsy process in Alabama that they are criticizing as “agonizing” and “unacceptable.”. The Alabama Department of Forensic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man convicted of shooting clerk during robbery, faces automatic life sentence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Monday took 24 minutes to convict a man of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault stemming from a holdup of a convenience store in 2020. Reginald Thadeous Blevins, 38, of Mobile, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole because...
WEAR
Man injured in shooting at Sunrise Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near Fairfield Drive Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 8:04 p.m. at the Sunrise Apartment complex on Fairfield Drive and Mobile Highway. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man suffered a gunshot...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Prichard train crash
NTSB investigators determined train engineer James Elder was distracted by a video conversation on a personal device when the train he was operating struck equipment on the tracks, killing a contract worker.
2 car thefts in Pensacola Sunday, police looking for suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police said they are looking for a man “identified as a suspect” in connection to two vehicle thefts on Sunday morning. Leif Danenmann, 33, has been identified in both thefts and has two active warrants, according to release. Police said a carjacking happened at around 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 […]
WEAR
Man shot multiple times at Beacon gas station in Pensacola; Suspect wanted
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday at a Beacon gas station in west Pensacola. The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. at the store on Mobile Highway and New Warrington Rd. Escambia County deputies are searching for Shannon Wheat Jr, 21, who is wanted...
Shooting at gas station in Pensacola: 1 wanted, ‘armed and dangerous’
UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., 22, according to an Facebook update from ECSO. Wheat Jr. is considered “armed and dangerous,” and is wanted for attempted homicide and deadly missiles. If you have any information regarding Wheat Jr.’s whereabouts, you are urged to call […]
WPMI
Mobile woman says No to man offering to clean her windshield, man pulls out a gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile woman had a frightening encounter to say the least in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store on Spring Hill Ave. She said a man asking to clean her windshield pulled a gun on her after she said no to the cleaning.
Comments / 0