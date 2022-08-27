Read full article on original website
Peoria Recovery Project returns for International Overdose Awareness Day
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In the past year, more than 107,000 Americans have died from overdose deaths and nearly 70% were due to Fentanyl. Central Illinois is no stranger to the dangers of the nationwide overdose epidemic. Community leaders said the silent killer, substance use, has led to about...
Build Peoria partnering with Peoria Grown, with setback
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One organization and one not-for-profit have partnered to lower food insecurity in the south end of Peoria. Residents in the community vote through Build Peoria on which organization they should partner with each year, and this year, residents voted that Build Peoria partner with Peoria Grown.
Peoria County kicks off flag contest
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Very soon, Peoria County will have its very own flag. The County is asking you to be a part of the process!. Gretchen Pearsall and Brady Reneau joined the morning team on WMBD This Morning and Good Day Central Illinois, to tell us all about it!
CityLink offering free rides in September for library cardholders
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Your library card could make your next ride with CityLink free. It’s part of a new “Fine Free + Fare Free” initiative, during National Library Card Sign-Up Month. During September, CityLink is partnering with Peoria Public Library, Peoria Heights Public Library, Pekin...
BUILD Peoria’s 2022 Chili Cook-Off canceled
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like the 2022 Chili Cook-Off will not happen this year. BUILD Peoria President Nick Yates said with an increased cost of supplies and ongoing labor shortage, local restaurants that usually participate are unable to donate their time and resources to the event. The...
Peoria woman charged for battering EMTs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Tayler Jacquelyne Moore has been indicted for two counts of aggravated battery of Peoria first responders in an incident July 16. Moore is alleged to have committed battery towards two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) while they were performing their duties and providing aid at Moore’s home in Peoria.
5 more arrested in relation to Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police detectives have identified five more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium. According to a Peoria police press release, detectives arrested three 16-year-olds, one 15-year-old and one 17-year-old for mob action and transported them to the Juvenile Detention Center. All five were...
How Ameren scam artists are cashing out on Central Illinois residents
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been a recent spike in Ameren scams, just in the past week hundreds of calls have already been reported in the Greater Peoria area. Here are the top three red flags to look out for when you receive an unexpected call. Scam artists...
Peoria woman charged with battery of nurses, correctional officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria woman Tierra Medlock, age 24, has been charged with battery of two Unity Point nurses in July as well as battery of a correctional officer shortly thereafter. Her first two indictments allege that Medlock made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with...
Chillicothe police officer honored with surprise baby shower
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois girl surprised a pregnant Chillicothe school resource officer with a baby shower Tuesday. Sophia Richards of Sophia Salutes First Responders hosted the surprise baby shower at South School in Chillicothe for Kellie Hesterberg, a Chillicothe police officer and school resource officer at IVC School District.
Pet of the Week
This pup’s name is Corndog. He’s still a puppy at around ten months old. He’s friendly and affectionate and ready to go home with his new family. You can get more information with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
UPDATE: Two more teens arrested following Peoria Stadium fight
UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) — Peoria Police detectives have identified two more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium Friday night. According to a Peoria police press release, a 15 and 16-year-old were arrested for mob action Tuesday. Both juveniles have been transported to the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.
Storm Reports: Monday, August 29th
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Two rounds of storms resulted in scattered reports of severe weather across Central Illinois on Monday, though the worst of the storms avoided Peoria and Bloomington. Here’s a list of storm reports from across the region. Wind. Utica – 62 mph wind gust.
Peoria police looking for suspects involved in Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police detectives are looking for the individuals involved in a fight at Peoria Stadium at approximately 8 p.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, the stadium was evacuated after school resource officers struck their batons against the metal bench to break up a fight that involved several adults and juveniles.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole closes N. Wisconsin Ave
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lane of N. Wisconsin Avenue between E. McClure Avenue and E. Archer Avenue closed Wednesday due to the formation of a sinkhole. The road is expected to remain closed for 7 to 10 days. The City of Peoria asks that motorists follow all...
Midwest Food Bank sending water to Mississippi flood zone
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Midwest Food Bank is working to support the nearly 180,000 people in Jackson, MS, affected by flooding. The Pearl River in Jackson crested at more than seven feet above flood stage on Monday, resulting in the city cutting water production. Midwest Food Bank in Georgia...
Button battery hospitalizations on the rise
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Small button batteries are found in many household items, from remotes to hearing aids, and toys and key fobs. Now, they’re causing issues for children. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, more than 2,800 kids a year are treated in emergency rooms after swallowing button...
One dead after Woodford County crash
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 24 near County Road 1700 East in Woodford County, Saturday. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 88-year-old Barbara Smith of New Haven, IN. was in the...
Peoria woman indicted on child endangerment, domestic battery charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been indicted on a child endangerment charge as well as multiple battery charges. Indictments alleged Ghia A. Parker, 43, knowingly endangered the life of a minor by spraying them with an unknown substance and attempting to strike them. She is also facing two counts of domestic battery and an additional count of battery.
Woman indicted for battery against police officer and pregnant woman
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for battery against a police officer and a pregnant woman Tuesday. According to Peoria County records, on Aug. 7, 21-year-old Chrischauna K. Smith struck and injured a pregnant woman. On Aug. 16 Smith also kicked a police officer while resisting arrest.
