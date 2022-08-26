ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Will Move the Nasdaq This Week

The Nasdaq fell sharply on Friday and looked to continue its downtrend Monday morning. Investors should watch Lululemon Athletica and MongoDB this week. Their financial results have implications not just for the companies themselves, but for entire groups of stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Recently, Cathie Wood bought shares of a top cancer diagnostics company called Exact Sciences. Wood bought Butterfly Network, a company that's improving access to ultrasound services. Wood acquired more shares of CareDx, a specialty diagnostics company that's changing the way we monitor transplant recipients for early signs of rejection.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Abercrombie & Fitch Stock?

It expects sales to decline for the full year as consumers rein in their discretionary spending. The stock looks cheap, but it lacks any near-term catalysts.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy Bitcoin?

The relative strength index has proven to be a valuable metric for Bitcoin. At today's level, the amount of risk to the downside looks minimal.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy This Stock for Growing Passive Income?

The coffee and cold beverage chain reported mixed results in its third quarter. The company is just weeks away from another hike in its quarterly dividend. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. 2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A bear market offers investors the opportunity to pick up stocks of world-class companies at a bargain.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Snowflake's Business Is Booming, But Is Its Stock Too Expensive?

Snowflake blew its own expectations out of the water in Q2.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yielding Finance Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of regular income. Companies that have a history of paying dividends tend to post consistent profits and manage their capital well. Owl Rock Capital, Moelis & Co., and New York Community Bancorp all offer high yields at their current share prices.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH)

Manhattan Associates Company Info. The Company is a developer and provider of
STOCKS
Motley Fool

VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

VNET Group, Inc. (VNET 3.88%) Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for the second quarter 2022 earnings conference call for VNET Group, Inc. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentations -- after the management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

MongoDB Falls Despite a Beat and Raise. Time to Buy the Stock?

Investors likely had concerns about the company's path to profitability. Management is squarely focused on the long-term opportunity.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Cango Inc (CANG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Cango Inc (CANG 3.86%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR 20.61%) Q2 2022
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Intel Stock: Bull vs. Bear

The semiconductor player's stock has comeback potential on the heels of recent sell-offs. Intel trades at reasonable earnings multiples, pays a dividend, and is trying to strengthen its competitive positioning. The company has been losing market share in its core product categories, and it needs new design wins.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Guardant Health Crushed the Market Today

The cancer diagnostics specialist is expanding its deal with a top global pharmaceutical company. Few details were provided of the arrangement, but investors didn't seem to mind.
CANCER

