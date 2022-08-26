Read full article on original website
downtownbellevue.com
Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction
Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
q13fox.com
Kirkland man reported missing found dead
KIRKLAND, Wash. - A 63-year-old Kirkland man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead. Kirkland police have been searching Michael Warga, who was last seen Saturday morning near the area west of Market/Kiwanis Park. Police said Warga was found Tuesday morning. "Thank you to our community, King...
KOMO News
Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs
SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
KOMO News
Two men shot near 7-Eleven, taken to hospital in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A shooting in Pierce County sent two men to the hospital early Friday morning. The shooting occurred near a 7-Eleven store in the 9500 block of South Steele Street in Tacoma around 12:47 a.m. Police said the two shooting victims were in their 30s. Both suffered...
KOMO News
Man announced dead after officers respond to Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — Officials responded to 911 calls about an alleged shooting at 3600 S. 31st street in Tacoma. Officers arrived in the area and found a male with a gunshot wound. Officers promptly offered the victim life-saving measures until the Tacoma Fire Department arrived and pronounced the man...
q13fox.com
Bodies of murdered Washington couple found in garbage can, court docs say
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - The man accused in a gruesome double murder in Kitsap County, Washington is being held in jail without bail and newly released court documents reveal what led up to his arrest. After 5 p.m. on Aug. 18, officers with the Kitsap County Patrol went to a...
q13fox.com
Man found shot, killed in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 3600 block of S 31st Street, near S. Washington St., after multiple people called 911 to report gunshots in the area. Officers arrived and found a man in his...
KOMO News
Adult, two juveniles arrested after Safeway robbery leads to police chase
EVERETT, Wash. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a police chase early Monday in Snohomish County. It started as a robbery at the Safeway on 128th Street SW in Everett shortly after midnight. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies soon saw one of the suspected vehicles driving and began to chase it a short time later.
KOMO News
Woman found asleep in car outside Fred Meyer ends up causing rollover wreck in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Officers say they found a woman asleep in a car parked outside a Fred Meyer moments before she caused a rollover wreck. It started at 9:20 a.m. when Bellevue officers found the woman, 24, asleep in the car at the Fred Meyer near 148th Avenue NE and NE 22nd Street.
