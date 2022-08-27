Read full article on original website
Maine’s Pine Tree Trail celebrates 85th birthday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s the 85th birthday of the Maine Pine Tree Trail, and it’s receiving a nice birthday gift. What if I told you that this is actually the inspiration to have over 100 of these signs placed along Maine’s longest forgotten trail from Portland to Fort Kent?
Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire
TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
Average gas price in Maine drops below $4
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The average gas price has dropped below $4 in Maine for the first time since early March. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state on Tuesday is $3.99. That’s down about 15 cents from a week ago. Prices...
Financial tips for going back to college
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Many college students are heading back to class this week. Affording higher education is a challenge for many but there are ways to cut daily costs. Saving for education after high school can be overwhelming. The Finance Authority of Maine has pulled together some tips to...
Initiative to expand treatment of substance use disorder
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has announced a new initiative to expand treatment of substance use disorder in rural Maine. The initiative will provide $1.9 million in funding for staff training and development. for behavioral health providers to increase the number of patients they serve in rural areas of...
Maine Air National Guard works to combat food insecurity in military families
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 101st Air Refueling wing is wheels up on a new food pantry to help out their fellow service members after they became aware of a need in their community. “We first realized this when some stories came out on the national level during this past...
Maine man accused of stealing a car with woman, baby in the backseat
BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WMTW) - A Maine man accused of stealing a car in Hampton, New Hampshire, with a woman and infant inside faced a judge Monday afternoon. David Tayes, 48, of Baldwin, faces four felony charges, including two counts of kidnapping, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of reckless conduct.
