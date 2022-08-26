Cooling centers across Northern California are set to open starting Thursday to allow some residents to get a break from the forecasted week of triple-digit heat. According to KCRA 3's weather team, some Valley spots will reach temperatures from 100 to about 102 from Wednesday to Friday. Then on the weekend, the area could see temperatures in the 105 to 107-degree range.

