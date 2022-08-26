ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
Here are the cooling centers opening Thursday amid forecast triple digits in Northern California

Cooling centers across Northern California are set to open starting Thursday to allow some residents to get a break from the forecasted week of triple-digit heat. According to KCRA 3's weather team, some Valley spots will reach temperatures from 100 to about 102 from Wednesday to Friday. Then on the weekend, the area could see temperatures in the 105 to 107-degree range.
Body pulled from American River, Sacramento authorities say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities pulled a body from the American River on Wednesday afternoon. The Sacramento Fire Department received a report around 4 p.m. that someone was floating in the river. Authorities said the body was found around Vine and North 10th streets. The person was declared dead when...
Power restored to 5,200 El Dorado County PG&E customers after outage

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Power was restored to more than 5,200 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers without energy in El Dorado County amid high temperatures. A spokesperson with PG&E said most of the outage was in the Garden Valley, Kelsey, Placerville and Georgetown areas. The outage started at 1:16 p.m., and the cause was a "third-party coming into contact with our pole."
Suspect in Sacramento Speedway gas station shooting identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a gas station employee in Sacramento was identified by police on Wednesday as Rashawn Maurice Anderson. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Worker killed in shooting at Sacramento Speedway gas station. The shooting happened Aug. 3 around midnight...
'It's because I’m a Black man': SMUD lawsuit claims hiring discrimination, workplace retaliation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four African American employees are suing one of Northern California’s largest energy companies, accusing the organization of discrimination and retaliation. The employees of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, believe their race impacted their success within the company. "It's unfortunate. It's traumatizing. [There are]...
Woman killed in Sacramento hit-and-run crash, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was killed Monday night after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento, police said. The Sacramento Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 3700 block of Broadway. The pedestrian hit was transported to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.
Farmworkers bill passes legislature, heads to Gov. Newsom's desk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The farmworkers bill aimed to give farm workers more flexibility when it comes to voting in union elections passed the state legislature Monday. “I applaud my colleague Assemblymember Mark Stone for working diligently to ensure our essential farmworkers have the ability to vote in union elections without fear of intimidation or deportation,” said state Senator Maria Elena Durazo in a press release.
‘Safety concerns’ close Land Park Starbucks, first to happen in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several businesses have closed in Sacramento’s Land Park area due to "safety concerns," the latest of which is Starbucks. A Starbucks spokesperson told KCRA 3 in part, “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities – challenges to personal safety and security, racism, a growing mental health crisis, and issues magnified by Covid.”
2 killed in Sacramento County crash, officials say

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were killed following an early morning crash in Sacramento County, according to officials. The crash happened in the area of Vintage Park Drive and Kirkton Court around 4 a.m. The California Highway Patrol said three people were involved in the deadly crash. The...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

