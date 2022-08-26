Read full article on original website
$25M as part of CA Budget Act could go to addressing homelessness
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Budget Act of 2022 is working its way through the State Legislature and $25 million could be used to help address homelessness along the American River Parkway. The money would be specifically for Sacramento County. Assemblymember Kevin McCarty spoke with KCRA 3 on how...
Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
Investigation underway after reports of antisemitic banners hung on bike overpass at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis police are investigating after reports over the weekend of racist and antisemitic banners being hung across a bicycle overpass on campus. The incident happened on the Blue Ridge Road Bikeway and Highway 113 overpass. Police said that witnesses reported seeing three or four people...
North Highlands food bank forced to leave; afraid it might have to close for good
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Two years after a public health emergency took everyone by surprise, demand at food banks is still above average, with one-third more people using them than at pre-pandemic levels. Feeding America found that more than 53 million people turned to food banks, pantries and meal...
Here are the cooling centers opening Thursday amid forecast triple digits in Northern California
Cooling centers across Northern California are set to open starting Thursday to allow some residents to get a break from the forecasted week of triple-digit heat. According to KCRA 3's weather team, some Valley spots will reach temperatures from 100 to about 102 from Wednesday to Friday. Then on the weekend, the area could see temperatures in the 105 to 107-degree range.
Rio Vista Bridge connecting Sacramento, Solano counties reopens after malfunction
RIO VISTA, Calif. — The Rio Vista Bridge has reopened after being closed for several hours due to a malfunction, according to Caltrans. The bridge, which connects motorists from the Delta area of Sacramento County to Solano County, is stuck in the up position, Caltrans said. The Rio Vista...
KCRA Today: Power outage in Stockton, new contract for Cal Fire firefighters, NASA scrubs Artemis I launch
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Body pulled from American River, Sacramento authorities say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities pulled a body from the American River on Wednesday afternoon. The Sacramento Fire Department received a report around 4 p.m. that someone was floating in the river. Authorities said the body was found around Vine and North 10th streets. The person was declared dead when...
Power restored to 5,200 El Dorado County PG&E customers after outage
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Power was restored to more than 5,200 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers without energy in El Dorado County amid high temperatures. A spokesperson with PG&E said most of the outage was in the Garden Valley, Kelsey, Placerville and Georgetown areas. The outage started at 1:16 p.m., and the cause was a "third-party coming into contact with our pole."
Stockton school where teen was fatally stabbed increased security after 2 more intruders reported
STOCKTON, Calif. — Some parents are concerned after two incidents last week at Stagg High School in Stockton where someone wandered onto campus. These incidents happened roughly four months after 15-year-old Alycia Reynaga was stabbed to death by an intruder on campus. The Stockton Unified School District said a...
‘We support them’: Stockton school named after hometown hero Jose Hernandez celebrates opening
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton community is gathering Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a new charter school named after a hometown hero. Astronaut Jose M. Hernandez Academy, opened by El Concilio, encourages kids in underserved neighborhoods to dream big. As part of their partnership, Jose Hernandez will be...
Suspect in Sacramento Speedway gas station shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a gas station employee in Sacramento was identified by police on Wednesday as Rashawn Maurice Anderson. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Worker killed in shooting at Sacramento Speedway gas station. The shooting happened Aug. 3 around midnight...
'It's because I’m a Black man': SMUD lawsuit claims hiring discrimination, workplace retaliation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four African American employees are suing one of Northern California’s largest energy companies, accusing the organization of discrimination and retaliation. The employees of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, believe their race impacted their success within the company. "It's unfortunate. It's traumatizing. [There are]...
Heat cancels Sacramento Railroad Museum’s weekend excursion train rides
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Railroad Museum announced Tuesday that it was canceling its weekend excursion train rides due to forecast high heat in Northern California. The canceled train rides include:. Fri., Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. Sat., Sept. 3 at 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sun., Sept. 4...
Woman killed in Sacramento hit-and-run crash, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was killed Monday night after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento, police said. The Sacramento Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 3700 block of Broadway. The pedestrian hit was transported to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.
Delayed start for before and after-school programs for some SCUSD students
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just days away from the start of the school year for students in the Sacramento City Unified School District and some parents may be scrambling to find childcare for their kids before and after school. In a message from the district on Monday, families were informed...
Farmworkers bill passes legislature, heads to Gov. Newsom's desk
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The farmworkers bill aimed to give farm workers more flexibility when it comes to voting in union elections passed the state legislature Monday. “I applaud my colleague Assemblymember Mark Stone for working diligently to ensure our essential farmworkers have the ability to vote in union elections without fear of intimidation or deportation,” said state Senator Maria Elena Durazo in a press release.
‘Safety concerns’ close Land Park Starbucks, first to happen in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several businesses have closed in Sacramento’s Land Park area due to "safety concerns," the latest of which is Starbucks. A Starbucks spokesperson told KCRA 3 in part, “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities – challenges to personal safety and security, racism, a growing mental health crisis, and issues magnified by Covid.”
Former Stockton astronaut Jose Hernandez speaks on delay of Artemis I launch
Monday was somewhat of a disappointing day for NASA. A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to call off the launch of its new moon rocket. But the Artemis I could still take off on Friday — at the earliest. Getting to...
2 killed in Sacramento County crash, officials say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were killed following an early morning crash in Sacramento County, according to officials. The crash happened in the area of Vintage Park Drive and Kirkton Court around 4 a.m. The California Highway Patrol said three people were involved in the deadly crash. The...
