Trial dates set for Minot murder case, window left open for plea deal
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have set trial dates for a 25-year-old Minot woman charged with murder in the shooting death of the father of her child, but extended the deadline for a possible plea deal in the case. Heather Hoffman, who has been in custody since April...
KNOX News Radio
KFYR-TV
Colorado man killed in rollover crash near New Town
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - A 44-year-old Colorado man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon just north of New Town. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed south on Highway 1804 when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and vaulted into the ditch.
KFYR-TV
Garrison man seriously hurt in rollover on Hwy 83
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A 50-year-old Garrison man was seriously hurt in a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 83 just south of Minot Tuesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the man was headed north around 2 p.m., and for reasons unknown, the victim entered the median, struck the crossover, and rolled.
KFYR-TV
Minot man under investigation, running for Secretary of State, has petition for candidacy rejected
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man running for Secretary of State didn’t submit enough valid signatures to be placed on the ballot in November. Charles Tuttle, who’s currently under investigation for a separate issue involving the improper collection of signatures for a failed ballot measure, said the Secretary of State’s office invalidated several hundred of those he submitted, placing him below the 1,000-signature threshold that would have placed him on the ballot.
Two Minot residents displaced after apartment fire
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A residential apartment in Minot caught fire Tuesday evening, leaving two residents displaced. According to the Minot Fire Department, firefighters responded to 827 10th Ave NW at 9:55 p.m. for a report of a kitchen fire and were able to quickly contain it in the room. All residents and fellow building […]
740thefan.com
KFYR-TV
Minot community remembers life of Dean Frantsvog
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Dean Frantsvog, a longtime supporter of Minot State University, educator, lawyer, and civic leader, died Saturday at the age of 47, following a private, courageous battle with cancer, his family confirmed. Frantsvog received degrees from Minot State University and Hamline University School of Law. He...
kvrr.com
Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
Guns ‘N Roses Shootout keeps on growing
This event provides members with networking and educational opportunities in the community.
KFYR-TV
3 vehicle crash resulted in 1 dead
At the time, patrol says there were 9 children on it, ranging in ages from 10 to 12.
KFYR-TV
Pedestrian killed in train accident in Ward County
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - (UPDATE 8/25 10:00 A.M.): Ward County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the man killed by a train Wednesday as Terrence Ferdinand, 68, from Foxholm. Investigators say the crash happened on the Canadian Pacific Railway line, not at a crossing. A 68-year-old Foxholm man was killed...
KFYR-TV
Minot North school groundbreaking postponed so community can honor Dean Frantsvog
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A groundbreaking ceremony planned for Friday for the new high school on Minot’s north hill has been postponed so the community can pay tribute to Minot High alum and educator Dean Frantsvog. The 47-year-old Frantsvog died Saturday following a private, courageous battle with cancer.
KFYR-TV
KFYR-TV
Minot’s new recreation area
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Park District has finished a new set of walking trails on the west side of town, and it’s just the first part of what’s to come. The Family Recreation Area officially opened to the public Friday, but people have been using the route while it’s been under construction. About two miles of trails were finished as part of phase one. Phase two, planned for next year, will include several more miles.
valleynewslive.com
Underwood woman struck by lightning in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday there was more than just rain that rolled in through the state. Lightning came with the storm too and one woman from Underwood was in for quite a shock. Rachel Sem was driving home from work in Hazen when a blinding flash and loud...
