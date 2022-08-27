ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida store clerk arrested after shooting at man for stealing candy

By Rob Garguilo
 5 days ago

Miami, FL - A South Florida convenience store clerk has been arrested after firing a gun at a customer who stole candy.

Police say 31-year-old Aurio Correa, a clerk at the Dolphin Food Market on Northwest 46th Street in Miami, shot the alleged robber late Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, Correa accused the man of stealing candy.

The two got into a verbal altercation that escalated outside of the store.

Correa took out a gun and fired a shot at the man as he drove away.

Correa admitted to police that he accused the customer of stealing candy and argued with him, but denied firing the gun.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the store which captured Correa and the victim arguing outside, before Correa fired his gun at the victim’s car.

Correa was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a charge of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

