Rams Will Handle Punishment From Bengals Fight ‘Internally’

Los Angeles and Cincinnati got into a brawl during their joint practice on Thursday.

The Rams announced they will not publicize any disciplinary action towards Aaron Donald or other members of the team for their actions during Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals .

“The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house,” the team said in a statement, via The Athletic ’s Jourdan Rodrigue .

Donald was at the center of a brawl between Los Angeles and Cincinnati during the two’s joint practice. The tension exploded when the Bengals offense and Rams defense were practicing against each other, and offensive tackle La’El Collins and defensive end Leonard Floyd were jawing back and forth. That reportedly led to the first of two brawls between the two sides.

In the second brawl, which led to practice ending early, Donald was caught on video swinging a Bengals helmet at players before he fell to the ground. The defensive tackle had to be held back while both teams exited the field.

Both Rams coach Sean McVay and Bengals coach Zac Taylor downplayed the incident as just the heat of the joint practice.

When news of the brawl became public, many members of the NFL media called for Donald to be punished for his actions. However, the NFL is reportedly leaving all discipline up to the respective teams.

