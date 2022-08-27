Read full article on original website
Los Angeles murder suspect in killing of man, injuring four others arrested in Texas
A Los Angeles man linked to the fatal shooting of a father of three children and wounding four other people after a vehicle collision has been arrested in Texas. Luis Enriquez Hernandez, 37, was taken into custody in Houston on Tuesday with assistance from the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Virginia police: 'Extraordinary' Good Samaritan captured suspect after deadly shooting
An "extraordinary" Good Samaritan is being hailed by police in Virginia for holding down a gunman following a shooting. The incident, in which the victim later died at a local hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, happened Tuesday afternoon in Hybla Valley, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
2 charged with murder in death of Alabama 4-month-old in 2000
A woman and her former boyfriend were charged with murder in the death of the woman's 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday. Tomeika Hughley, 43, and Bobby Beaty, 42, were indicted in the death of Jarquavious Hughley, Opelika police said in a statement.
I-Team: Nevada corrections officer accused of injuring restrained inmate
The Nevada Attorney General’s Office has filed charges against a corrections officer for allegedly injuring an inmate while the man was restrained, documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said.
Idaho Law Enforcement Captures Mexican Cartel Guns and Drugs
Two Idaho law enforcement agencies, used 'flash bang' and tear gas devices in an early dawn raid against alleged members of the Mexican Drug Cartel. On Tuesday morning, SWAT teams from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and the Caldwell Police Department served a warrant at a Caldwell residence. No one was hurt serving the high-risk search warrant.
Washington state man pleads guilty to involvement in Mexican cartel-link drug trafficking operation
A Washington state man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges concerning his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking organization linked to a Mexican drug cartel. Jose Elias Barbosa, 37, of Kent, Washington, admitted in a plea agreement to being one of the leaders of a transnational drug trafficking organization,...
Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In Minnesota
A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
Former West Virginia fentanyl addict describes recovery as border-smuggled drugs wrack state
West Virginia resident Justin Smith had been using narcotics since age 14, but has now been clean for over a year after most recently being addicted to fentanyl, he told Fox News in a Wednesday interview. Smith told "The Story" he also has a young son who is currently in...
Indiana authorities catch illegal dumper after receipt found in garbage
Indiana authorities say they have busted an illegal dumper after finding a receipt in a pile of garbage that was left along railroad tracks. The incident happened in Lake County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. "Did you misplace your large pile of garbage in...
Nebraska death row inmate who fatally strangled cellmate dies
A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how Patrick Schroeder, 45, died. Schroeder died about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of...
Alex Murdaugh back in court after subpoenaing South Carolina agents for testimony on murders of wife, son
Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is to appear in court on Monday after subpoenaing South Carolina law enforcement agents for evidence allegedly connecting him to the murders of his wife and son. Murdaugh, who has pleaded not guilty to the double homicides, is expected to appear during a 10 a.m. hearing...
Police search for suspect after report of man without pants attacking woman on Virginia trail
Police are searching for a suspect after a Virginia woman claimed to have been attacked Friday by a man without pants on a popular trail in Fairfax County, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C. Fairfax County Parkway Police responded at the Washington and Old Dominion Trail at approximately 8:12 a.m. to a...
nypressnews.com
Former bullied teen wins $1M lawsuit against California school district
A California school district was ordered to pay $1 million for failing to protect a middle school student who was “bullied, tormented and verbally assaulted” by fellow teens who started a petition to end her life. A jury ruled that the El Segundo Unified School District was negligent...
How a brewery, a bank robbery and California’s first mass murder are connected
On Sept. 27, 1906, Adolph Weber was hanged at Folsom State Prison for the murder of his mother, father, brother and sister. The story of how he got there was full of twists, turns and warning signs, and his death would forever change California law.
Pregnant inmate who lost baby after jail staff allegedly stopped at Starbucks en route to hospital reaches $480K settlement
A pregnant inmate who claimed her baby died after staffers at a California jail stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital has been approved to receive a $480,000 settlement. The Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the proposed settlement Tuesday for the delayed transportation of Sandra Quinones...
Gang member who sold guns at a Sacramento parole office, not surprisingly, didn’t get far
When violating parole to sell stolen weapons and illegal “ghost guns” around town, the lobby of the parole office isn’t be the best place to fish for potential customers. That lesson settled in for a 31-year-old Sacramento gang member last month after he was sentenced to ten...
Minnesota bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris freed convict now charged with murder
A bail fund backed by Vice President Kamala Harris sprung a convicted criminal who allegedly killed his nemesis over a "beef" he had with the man. Harris promoted the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund amid the George Floyd-related riots in 2020 that saw parts of Minneapolis burn. Harris encouraged Twitter users...
2 arrested, several pounds of illegal drugs seized in SF Sunset District Raid
SAN FRANCISCO -- Armed with a search warrant, San Francisco police raided a home in the city's Outer Sunset neighborhood, seizing several pounds of illegal drugs, cash and a payment book.Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani took to social media to post a photo of the haul from the raid and a few details.The warrant was for the home of an alleged meth dealer and conducted by officers from the Taraval Station. During the operation, the narcotics officers seized 4.6 pounds of meth with a street value of over $120,000.They also uncovered 2.25 pounds of cocaine salt, 17 grams of MDMA and 28 grams of various pills.As among the evidence seized was more than $10,000 in cash and a book containing the names of customers who owed the alleged dealer money.Two arrests were made, but the identities of the suspects and the charges they face has not been released.
5 arrested as CHP breaks up $9 million statewide cargo theft operation
VALLEJO -- Culminating a 2-year investigation, the California Highway Patrol has arrested 5 suspects allegedly involved in a major cargo theft operation that has stolen more than $9 million in shipments of electronics and electronic components. CHP investigators worked with law enforcement agencies both in Northern and Southern California which led to raids in the Los Angeles County.Multiple search warrants and arrest warrants were served, which resulted in five suspects being arrested, over $1 million in stolen cargo being recovered, and nearly $250,000 in cash being seized. Items recovered include products from Google, MSI, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Sonos, Sony, Apple, Asus, Ring, Max Mara, and other various companies. "This is another example of the incredible results possible when law enforcement agencies come together to stop these criminals," said CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Chris Costigan. "This case has required a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by all involved, and we are grateful for their incredible efforts throughout this multi-year investigation."Although arrests have been made, the investigation remains to be ongoingInvestigators said specifics regarding the identities of those arrested were not being provided now as it may compromise the case.
