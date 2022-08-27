ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Fox News

2 charged with murder in death of Alabama 4-month-old in 2000

A woman and her former boyfriend were charged with murder in the death of the woman's 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday. Tomeika Hughley, 43, and Bobby Beaty, 42, were indicted in the death of Jarquavious Hughley, Opelika police said in a statement.
OPELIKA, AL
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Law Enforcement Captures Mexican Cartel Guns and Drugs

Two Idaho law enforcement agencies, used 'flash bang' and tear gas devices in an early dawn raid against alleged members of the Mexican Drug Cartel. On Tuesday morning, SWAT teams from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and the Caldwell Police Department served a warrant at a Caldwell residence. No one was hurt serving the high-risk search warrant.
CALDWELL, ID
AM 1390 KRFO

Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In Minnesota

A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
KRON4 News

North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Fox News

Nebraska death row inmate who fatally strangled cellmate dies

A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how Patrick Schroeder, 45, died. Schroeder died about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, several pounds of illegal drugs seized in SF Sunset District Raid

SAN FRANCISCO -- Armed with a search warrant, San Francisco police raided a home in the city's Outer Sunset neighborhood, seizing several pounds of illegal drugs, cash and a payment book.Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani took to social media to post a photo of the haul from the raid and a few details.The warrant was for the home of an alleged meth dealer and conducted by officers from the Taraval Station. During the operation, the narcotics officers seized 4.6 pounds of meth with a street value of over $120,000.They also uncovered 2.25 pounds of cocaine salt, 17 grams of MDMA and 28 grams of various pills.As among the evidence seized was more than $10,000 in cash and a book containing the names of customers who owed the alleged dealer money.Two arrests were made, but the identities of the suspects and the charges they face has not been released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

5 arrested as CHP breaks up $9 million statewide cargo theft operation

VALLEJO  -- Culminating a 2-year investigation, the California Highway Patrol has arrested 5 suspects allegedly involved in a major cargo theft operation that has stolen more than $9 million in shipments of electronics and electronic components. CHP investigators worked with law enforcement agencies both in Northern and Southern California which led to raids in the Los Angeles County.Multiple search warrants and arrest warrants were served, which resulted in five suspects being arrested, over $1 million in stolen cargo being recovered, and nearly $250,000 in cash being seized. Items recovered include products from Google, MSI, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Sonos, Sony, Apple, Asus, Ring, Max Mara, and other various companies. "This is another example of the incredible results possible when law enforcement agencies come together to stop these criminals," said CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Chris Costigan. "This case has required a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by all involved, and we are grateful for their incredible efforts throughout this multi-year investigation."Although arrests have been made, the investigation remains to be ongoingInvestigators said specifics regarding the identities of those arrested were not being provided now as it may compromise the case.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Fox News

