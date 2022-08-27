ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Man builds car, displays it at Frog Follies

By Ann Powell
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGf23_0hX8Maq600

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) The 47 th Annual Frog Follies is known for being the largest pre-49 street rod event in the entire world. This year, one man is showcasing his car for the first time. Several years ago, Dr. Randall Krystosk was driving his new Corvette on the Lloyd when dump truck ran through a red light, running over Krystosk and his car.

“That was pretty much the end of my surgical career,” he says.

Krystosk is now building cars, something that is interested him his entire life. He bought an incomplete project dating back tack to 1962 in 2004.

“It was a very nice original 1930 roadster body. I turned it into a hot rod,” he says.

Krystosk finished the car last night, just in time for the Frog Follies.

“The body is an original car. The hood, the deck lid, are all original parts of the same car. The hot rod parts are original, not reproductions,” he says.

Krystosk is also a member of the 200 miles an hour club, which means he once drove a car 200 miles an hour in the salt flats of Utah. The car he built for the Frog Follies only goes 50 miles an hour. He says he will have to make a few adjustments before going at a higher speed, such as adding a windshield.

“Until I get tired of the wind of my face, we are going to leave the windshield at home,” he says.

If it weren’t his family, Krystosk says he would have not gotten it finished.

“Between me, my family, and close friends,” we got it done,” he says.

Krystosk also says he plans to show off this work at other car shows in the future.

The 47 th Annual Frog Follies runs through Sunday at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.

