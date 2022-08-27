Read full article on original website
Related
Caregiver at Cumberland County senior living facility accused of stealing resident's debit card
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a 32-year-old caregiver at a Mechanicsburg senior living community with stealing a resident's debit card to make more than $2,200 in unauthorized purchases. Amira Khaled is charged with identity theft, access device fraud, and theft by deception in the case,...
‘I have drugs:’ Teen tased after pulling knife on state troopers, report says
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old woman was denied bail after state police said she was running on SR 26, got into a stranger’s vehicle, and then threatened to stab troopers. Just before noon on Monday, Aug. 29, state police in Huntingdon were called to SR 25 near Country Lane in Walker Township for […]
Suspect fires air rifle into victim's bedroom window
Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say an unknown suspect fired what they believe was an air rifle into the bedroom window of a residence in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The victim told police she heard glass break in her bedroom at the residence along Albatross Drive at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 27. The victim found a hole in the south side window and glass all over the bed and floor. Troopers at the scene concluded a pellet from an air rifle had caused the damage. The victim had cleaned up the glass before police arrived, so no projectile was recovered. Trooper Mowen noted that a small lead shaving was observed in between the glass panels of the damaged window. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
local21news.com
Two day $3,000 Kohl's theft has police searching for details, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are attempting to identity the suspects in a merchandise theft from the Kohl's in York County on the 2600 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Police stated that on two separate occasions, August 23 and August 24, two individuals were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
$4,000 worth of products stolen from Rural King, police seek suspects
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police Department were dispatched to a Rural King in Franklin County on Wayne Avenue for reports of a large retail theft. Police say that a male and female stole over $4,000 worth of products from the farm supply store. The two then left...
local21news.com
Man steals over $300 worth of meat, police searching for identity
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On August 5, the Carlisle Police were sent to Weis Markets following the report of a retail theft. According to police, the unknown pictured male stole over $300 worth of meat. Police are asking for anyone able to identify the man to call 717 243-4121...
2 dead after weekend Harrisburg crash
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Shanois streets. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced 67-year-old Washington Collier, of Swatara Township, dead...
abc27.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mount Joy Road shortly after 3 p.m. on August 27. First responders found a 59-year-old motorcyclist from New Jersey deceased at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam. Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department. Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into...
WGAL
Man dies in building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread in Franklin County
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a building collapse in Franklin County that left a man dead. The coroner identified the victim as Steven Garrett Graby, 30, of Washington Boro. The collapse happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls...
abc27.com
Silver Spring Township police investigating suspicious incident
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are investigating an incident that occurred in the area of Ashburg Drive. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from the department,...
local21news.com
Man sleeping in vehicle with controlled substance, officers issue arrest
On July 21, shortly after 1 a.m., the Lower Allen Township Police Department officers saw a vehicle parked along the side of a state road with the daytime lights of the vehicle running while the engine was off. As officers approached the vehicle they found a white male asleep in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
WGAL
6 people displaced by house fire in York County
Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
Police investigating two-vehicle crash that left 1 dead and multiple injured in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say one person is dead and multiple people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg on Friday night. Officers arrived at the scene on South Cameron and Shanois Streets on Aug. 26, around 10 p.m. and found one man dead and multiple injured people.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man sentenced to over 20 years for bank robberies, firearm offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a Harrisburg man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for multiple armed bank robberies and firearm offenses. According to a release from the department, 32-year-old Tashan Layton of Harrisburg was sentenced on Wednesday, Aug, 24. According to...
butlerradio.com
Name Released In Fatal Garbage Truck Crash; Details Still Not Known
We’ve learned the name of the man who died after his garbage truck hit a building Friday morning in Adams Township. 53-year-old David Bortmes of Karns City was the driver of the Waste Management truck involved in the accident. Details of the crash have still not been released by...
Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirley Township after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz. Fritz […]
WGAL
1 person dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg. Police were called to South Cameron and Shanois streets around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims with numerous injuries and an adult who died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicles were traveling...
Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
Comments / 0