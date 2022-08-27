ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

ARCO Arena demolished, clearing way for teaching hospital in Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former home of the Sacramento Kings has been demolished, clearing the way for a new teaching hospital in Natomas. "A big day for our region. Arco served us well... onward to bringing healthcare and an economic engine to @TheCityofSac (Sacramento)," said Councilmember Angelique Ashby on Twitter.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Person found dead floating along American River in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento firefighters found a dead person floating along the American River Wednesday afternoon. Few details regarding the incident have been released at this time. First responders found the person in the river in the area of Vine and North 10th Street after the incident was called in around 4 p.m. Sacramento Fire Department wasn't sure how long the body had been in the water before it was found.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
ABC10

Citrus Heights moves forward with community party trailer

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — It's party time for Citrus Heights, and city leaders have greenlit a new block party trailer to help get the celebrations started. City Council approved guidelines for a Community Block Party Trailer Program. The trailer, filled with “essentials to host events,” was approved for $50,000 in June and will soon be rentable for community events.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

Which cooling centers are open across Northern California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With temperatures across Northern California reaching 100 degrees for a multi-day stretch, many cities and counties continue to run cooling centers. See below for a list of cooling centers opening in the area. Sacramento County cooling locations. Elk Grove. Wackford Community Center. 9014 Bruceville Road. Sept....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man found going 94 mph on Roseville streets

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was arrested on Aug. 25 after traveling 94 mph on city streets. Police said that on July 27, Timothy Baxter was observed by police traveling on Foothills Boulevard at 94 mph on a motorcycle. When officers attempted a traffic stop […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Deadly Broadway hit and run in Sacramento under investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation after a deadly hit-and-run collision. Police said the collision happened along the 3700 block of Broadway around 8 p.m. Police said a vehicle hit a woman and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital but ultimately...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton plans open house on future of Van Buskirk Park

STOCKTON, Calif. — As city officials in Stockton finalize plans for the reuse of Van Buskirk Park, they are hoping to hear from community members about what they would like to see in the south Stockton park and community center. On Sept. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m., the City of...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Sacramento area braces for Excessive Heat Watch over Labor Day weekend | Cooling Centers Map

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Excessive Heat Watch is in the forecast for Sacramento’s Labor Day weekend, and a number of city events are slated to go on as planned. Water stations were assembled in Rocklin as just one of the many steps school districts are taking as temperatures begin to soar above triple digits. Rocklin High School moved its varsity football game up to 10 a.m. Saturday morning to beat the peak heat.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Why are parts of the American River Parkway trail closed?

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Parts of the American River Parkway trail will be closed for two months starting Monday. According to the city of Rancho Cordova, the trail will be closed from the El Manto entrance to the Sunriver Park entrance. City officials say the parkway will temporarily re-open over Labor Day weekend from Sept. 3-5.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

'We are killing one another' | Stockton's 39 homicides equal the total number for all of 2021

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton has reached a grim milestone of 39 homicides, totaling the same number of homicides for all of 2021. The latest killing happened at a large apartment complex in the 800 block of East Hammer Lane near Tam O' Shanter Drive in North Stockton. Police received a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. of a 21-year-old man found shot in a car. The car had at least one bullet hole through the driver's side window.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Sacramento, CA
