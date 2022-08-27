SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento firefighters found a dead person floating along the American River Wednesday afternoon. Few details regarding the incident have been released at this time. First responders found the person in the river in the area of Vine and North 10th Street after the incident was called in around 4 p.m. Sacramento Fire Department wasn't sure how long the body had been in the water before it was found.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO