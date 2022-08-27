Read full article on original website
California lawmakers announce $25M for American River Parkway renovations
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County leaders praised two California lawmakers on Tuesday after they announced a pledge of $25 million toward servicing unhoused residents living along the American River Parkway. Democratic Assemblymembers Kevin McCarty of Sacramento and Ken Cooley of Rancho Cordova said the money is aimed at...
ARCO Arena demolished, clearing way for teaching hospital in Natomas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former home of the Sacramento Kings has been demolished, clearing the way for a new teaching hospital in Natomas. "A big day for our region. Arco served us well... onward to bringing healthcare and an economic engine to @TheCityofSac (Sacramento)," said Councilmember Angelique Ashby on Twitter.
Person found dead floating along American River in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento firefighters found a dead person floating along the American River Wednesday afternoon. Few details regarding the incident have been released at this time. First responders found the person in the river in the area of Vine and North 10th Street after the incident was called in around 4 p.m. Sacramento Fire Department wasn't sure how long the body had been in the water before it was found.
How South Sacramento is beating a record-breaking heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For many people in South Sacramento, there is no option but to deal with the heat. Many people work outside and others have to deal with issues like a broken air conditioner. As temperatures keep rising this week, the heat can almost feel impossible to escape.
Staying safe on the water: Tips to decrease the chance of drowning on lakes, rivers
Tiscornia Park in Sacramento where the American River and Sacramento River meet has some of the most drownings per capita in California.
Sacramento residents concerned about drug, homeless problem playing out in neighborhoods
Cellphone video shows a startling sight on a Sacramento sidewalk: a man high on drugs. Steve Large talked to Land Park residents who say this type of thing has become all too common.
Citrus Heights moves forward with community party trailer
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — It's party time for Citrus Heights, and city leaders have greenlit a new block party trailer to help get the celebrations started. City Council approved guidelines for a Community Block Party Trailer Program. The trailer, filled with “essentials to host events,” was approved for $50,000 in June and will soon be rentable for community events.
‘This should still be our land’ | Families fighting to reclaim Coloma land taken by the state
Two local families want the state to return the land it acquired through the process of eminent domain & added to Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park. Two Black Sacramento-area families are sharing their stories with ABC10 as they fight to reclaim family land the state took decades ago through the process of eminent domain.
Which cooling centers are open across Northern California?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With temperatures across Northern California reaching 100 degrees for a multi-day stretch, many cities and counties continue to run cooling centers. See below for a list of cooling centers opening in the area. Sacramento County cooling locations. Elk Grove. Wackford Community Center. 9014 Bruceville Road. Sept....
Sacramento man found going 94 mph on Roseville streets
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was arrested on Aug. 25 after traveling 94 mph on city streets. Police said that on July 27, Timothy Baxter was observed by police traveling on Foothills Boulevard at 94 mph on a motorcycle. When officers attempted a traffic stop […]
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
Deadly Broadway hit and run in Sacramento under investigation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation after a deadly hit-and-run collision. Police said the collision happened along the 3700 block of Broadway around 8 p.m. Police said a vehicle hit a woman and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital but ultimately...
Stockton plans open house on future of Van Buskirk Park
STOCKTON, Calif. — As city officials in Stockton finalize plans for the reuse of Van Buskirk Park, they are hoping to hear from community members about what they would like to see in the south Stockton park and community center. On Sept. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m., the City of...
Sacramento area braces for Excessive Heat Watch over Labor Day weekend | Cooling Centers Map
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Excessive Heat Watch is in the forecast for Sacramento’s Labor Day weekend, and a number of city events are slated to go on as planned. Water stations were assembled in Rocklin as just one of the many steps school districts are taking as temperatures begin to soar above triple digits. Rocklin High School moved its varsity football game up to 10 a.m. Saturday morning to beat the peak heat.
'Enough with the finger-pointing' | Frustration grows over illegal drug use at Broadway intersection
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the span of just a few weeks, both Jamba Juice and Starbucks closed their doors at the shopping center off Broadway and 15th Street. Employees say the company cited safety concerns. “Our community is just under siege, and the fact that companies like Starbucks and...
Essence Joyce-Tena Ntchampo and Trayvone Bou Winston Killed in Single-Vehicle Collision on Kirkton Court [Sacramento, CA]
Two Dead after Car Crashes into Fence near Vintage Park Drive. Police responded to the scene of the single-vehicle collision around 4:30 a.m., near Vintage Park Drive. Investigators say Ntchampo was driving a 2016 Hyundai Accent west on Vintage Park Drive at high rates of speed. For reasons unknown, she...
Why are parts of the American River Parkway trail closed?
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Parts of the American River Parkway trail will be closed for two months starting Monday. According to the city of Rancho Cordova, the trail will be closed from the El Manto entrance to the Sunriver Park entrance. City officials say the parkway will temporarily re-open over Labor Day weekend from Sept. 3-5.
2 rescued from electrical towers in separate incidents in Sacramento and Stockton
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two separate incidents that were miles apart saw two people rescued after they climbed up two different electrical towers. One of those instances caused a power outage for thousands of people in Stockton, and the other resulted in a major traffic jam. In South Sacramento, a...
'We are killing one another' | Stockton's 39 homicides equal the total number for all of 2021
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton has reached a grim milestone of 39 homicides, totaling the same number of homicides for all of 2021. The latest killing happened at a large apartment complex in the 800 block of East Hammer Lane near Tam O' Shanter Drive in North Stockton. Police received a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. of a 21-year-old man found shot in a car. The car had at least one bullet hole through the driver's side window.
