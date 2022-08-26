Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
Another Great Country Show Heading To Cheyenne
Cheyenne really has been on a roll recently for having some great live performances across the city. On the heels of Edge Fest over the weekend in Downtown Cheyenne, The Outlaw Saloon is gearing up for another great show with William Clark Green. When is William Clark Green playing in...
thecheyennepost.com
Nagle Warren Mansion Reopens
The Nagle Warren Mansion has reopened in Cheyenne and is again welcoming guests. The historic facility closed after the retirement of previous owner Jim Osterfoss in November of 2019. Osterfoss passed away on January 10, 2021. The Nagle Warren Mansion was put up for sale after his death. The Osterfoss...
capcity.news
Thunderstorms today before a hot beginning to September in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms today, Aug. 31, with September beginning with a hot, sunny day. Today, Aug. 31, residents may have a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers after 4 p.m., with the possibility of gusty winds. The rest of the day is set to be sunny with a high of 85. Winds will be between 10 and 15 mph from the northwest before shifting to the east.
Dog-Gone! Dogtoberfest Is Coming Back To Cheyenne In September.
We're rounding the corner from August and making our way into September. I'm not sure why Green Day hates September so much, you know, "Wake Me Up When September Ends". I mean, it's probably one of my most favorite months out of the year. For one thing, Oktoberfest happens during the wonderful month, secondly, football is back, and third, it's the month we hit fall!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecheyennepost.com
Bitwise Industries Buys Cheyenne's Array School
Today, Bitwise Industries (www.bitwiseindustries.com) announced the acquisition of the Array School, which offers boot camps, apprenticeship programs, and shared co-working spaces to support the development of a new diverse tech workforce in Wyoming. This marks Bitwises’ third acquisition this year and follows their announcement to begin operations in five new states, including in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Luke Bell: The Passing Of A Wyoming Troubador
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I first met Luke Bell in front of the Buckhorn Bar in Laramie. It must have been a dozen years or so ago. He was sitting cross-legged on the sidewalk, busking for spare change with his hat upside down beside him. He was trying to put together enough money to go inside and buy a beer.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Roper, Heger
It is with broken hearts we share the passing of our beloved wife, mother and Nana, Ila Smith Roper. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and all of her children on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born on August 20, 1956 to Lyndon and Barbara Smith in Los Angeles, CA.
NWS Cheyenne: Above Average Temps Expected This Labor Day Weekend
Whether you are headed out to the lake this Labor Day weekend or to "The War" for Wyoming's home opener against Tulsa, it looks like the weather is going to be nice. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says chances are looking good for sunny and breezy conditions as temperatures remain above average.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne to have adjustments in trash pickup schedule for Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There will be some slight changes to the City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for the upcoming Labor Day holiday. Pickup scheduled for this upcoming Monday — Labor Day — will instead take place Saturday, with the city requesting that all trash and recycle containers be outside by 6 a.m.
City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Labor Day
The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash and recycle pick-up schedule for Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Scheduled trash and recycling pick-up will take place Saturday, September 3, due to the holiday. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station...
capcity.news
Proposal for new Cheyenne Transit Development Plan could include up to four new hourly routes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking community comment and mulling a proposal for potential new bus routes in the city. The Cheyenne Transit Development Plan, which the city held a community meeting for on Wednesday morning, outlines a proposed three-phase system in which up to four new bus routes on the Cheyenne Transit Program could be implemented in response to current community needs and conditions.
Online Poll: Should Vehicular Homicide Be Made A Felony In Wyoming?
Do Wyoming's vehicular homicide laws need to be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony?. The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was hit and killed by a car while he was using a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School is working to get the charge of vehicular homicide upgraded to a felony under Wyoming law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have another sunny day before possible thunderstorms later this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can look forward to another sunny day before possible showers later in the week. Today, Aug. 30, is set to be clear and sunny with a high of around 88. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10 mph before shifting to the south-southeast in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 55 and southeast winds between 5 and 10 mph. These winds will turn to the west after midnight.
Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes New OBGYN
Cheyenne OBGYN has announced the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages. Dr. Niehues brings a wealth of...
Cheyenne Firefighters Battle East 27th Street House Fire
Cheyenne firefighters were called to the 500 block of East 27th Street for a structure fire on Tuesday morning. That's according to a release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 8:58 a.m. While on the way to fight the fire, they heard that the structure was quickly filling up with smoke. When they got there at 9:04 a.m.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Artists Guild building allegedly hit by drunk driver
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Artists guild announced on Facebook that its building was allegedly hit by a drunk driver. According to the post, no one was in the building at the time of the accident, and the building will be closed for 2–3 weeks. Cap City News...
thecheyennepost.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Cheyenne
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Cheyenne, WY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Finance and Public Services Committee meetings moved due to Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As Monday, Sept. 5, is Labor Day, the city’s Finance and Public Services Committee meetings will take place Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The Finance Committee meeting will take place Tuesday, Sept. 6 at noon and the Public Services Committee meeting will begin at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
capcity.news
Laramie County School District to provide free tutoring services to students thanks to PAPER
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Students in grades 3–12 will be able to access free online tutoring in Laramie County School District 1 thanks to its partnership with PAPER. PAPER is a secure, online tutoring service that provides students with unlimited 24/7 academic support. Tutors with PAPER have been specially...
Comments / 0