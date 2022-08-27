ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Two men arrested in connection to armed robbery with knife in Woodbridge

By Ivy Tan
 5 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say they have arrested two men who were allegedly involved in an armed robbery at the Potomac Inn in Woodbridge on Thursday.

On Aug. 25 at approximately 10 a.m., officers on duty in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway came across a group of men fighting.

Prince William police investigating stabbing at pizza restaurant

According to police, when the officers approached to investigate, they learned that one of the men, identified as a suspect, had been involved in a robbery earlier that morning. Police said the officers tried to detain the suspect, but he refused to follow commands and immediately ran away, leading the officers to chase after him. At this time, a bystander stepped in and took the suspect to the ground, where officers were finally able to arrest him.

A subsequent investigation into the incident revealed that earlier in the morning, at approximately 3 a.m., several men allegedly entered the room of a man who was staying at the Potomac Inn, now identified as the 37-year-old victim. According to police, one of the men brandished a knife and took the victim’s property before leaving the room.

Later that morning at the inn, the victim saw and confronted one of the suspects who had entered his room, police said. The encounter led to a physical altercation between the victim and the suspect. Bystanders intervened in the fight before officers arrived at the scene, according to police.

After their investigation, police arrested 32-year-old Raquelle Darris Johnson, of Woodbridge. While searching Johnson, police said they found he had a knife that matched the description of the one reportedly used in the robbery. Johnson reported minor injuries from the fight that occurred before officers’ arrived at the scene.

Woodbridge man arrested, charged after 7-year-old said he sexually assaulted her

According to police, later in the same day, officers were called to the inn again for an unrelated incident. There, they encountered a man, identified as 34-year-old Phillip Edward Douglas, of Woodbridge. While officers were speaking to Douglas, the victim from the earlier incident approached the officers and told them that Douglas was allegedly involved in the robbery that morning. An investigation ensued and Douglas was taken into custody, police said.

Douglas and Johnson have been charged with robbery and are being held without bond, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William Police at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip anonymously here .

