ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Body camera footage shows Oregon state lawmaker James Hieb’s arrest

By Jami Seymore, Kaitlin Flanigan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkJYH_0hX8L8Mu00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Authorities have released body camera footage showing Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies arresting state lawmaker James Hieb at the Clackamas County Fair earlier this month.

Hieb was arrested on Aug. 17 on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer , and later released.

The state lawmaker represents Oregon House District 39 after being appointed by Clackamas and Marion county commissioners to replace Republican Christine Drazan after she stepped down to pursue a gubernatorial run.

Body camera footage shows Hieb, whose face was blurred in the released footage, wearing a white polo with his name emblazoned on it.

Sheriff’s deputies’ body cameras were rolling but without audio as they approached Hieb, who was smoking a cigarette and then put it out. The audio for the cameras is turned on shortly after they approach him, with one deputy explaining he had to stop smoking and acknowledged Hieb had by gesturing, but then told Hieb that he had been asked to leave, with Hieb saying “No, no.”

Oregon DMV unveils new Crater Lake license plate

“Is that not what happened?” the deputy asked in the body camera footage.

“It depends on which fair employees,” Hieb eventually said.

The deputy then says Hieb is running for office, which Hieb acknowledges in the video.

“You don’t want this noise,” the deputy said.

Hieb’s reply is incoherent in the video.

The affidavit in Hieb’s arrest, which was released earlier this week , remarked that “his belligerent behavior disturbed citizens as they exited the fairgrounds.”

Just days after Rep. Hieb was arrested at the county fair, he sat down with Ben Edtl, a Senate District 19 Republican candidate and leader of the group “Free Oregon,” to discuss what happened that night when he was approached by sheriff’s deputies.

“They asked, ‘hey, do you have your ID?’ recalled Hieb on a video posted to Instagram. “I said, ‘yeah, it’s in my pocket, do you want me to grab it?’ and they said, ‘no.'”

However, body camera released to KOIN 6 on Friday tells a different story.

“Do you have ID on you by chance?” a deputy asked Hieb during the camera recording, with Hieb replying, “yeah.” “Can I see that?” the deputy then asked, while Hieb replied, “no, no I can’t show you my ID.”

“After reviewing the police body cam footage of his arrest, it is obvious his recollection was inaccurate. I have my own experience with alcoholism and addiction and I know, first-hand, the pain and tragedy of this disease,” Edtl said in a statement released Friday. “While I can no longer support James Hieb as a state representative, I will absolutely support him as a friend.”

While talking with Edtl and Free Oregon’s Gabriel Buehler this week, Hieb also responded to calls for him to step down, where he said he didn’t plan on resigning. Body camera video showed Hieb slurring his words and arguing with sheriff’s deputies. This week when asked about his use, Hieb went on to say he would now refrain from alcohol while serving in the State House.

“As long as I hold public office, I’m not going to drink at all,” Hieb said during the Instagram recording.

PPB blames ‘whopping’ spike in Kia, Hyundai thefts on TikTok trend

The body camera video also shows Hieb mentioned being at the fair with Clackamas County Commission Chair Tootie Smith.

“Are you here with anyone, do you have family, friends, anyone from your party?” a deputy asked Hieb in the video, who replied, “yeah, a lady named Tootie Smith.”

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Smith said “I am appalled by the behavior of Representative James Hieb that led to his arrest at the Clackamas County Fair. In the body camera footage of his arrest, Hieb stated that I was with him at the Clackamas County Fair. This is an outright lie.”

Smith continued “I was not at the fair on the day of Hieb’s arrest and I do not personally know Hieb. My interaction with Hieb is only limited to the day the Board of County Commissioners appointed him to District 51 in early 2022. Hieb’s belligerent behavior is unacceptable and an embarrassment.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to Rep. Hieb to comment on the arrest and Friday’s video release, but did not hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WWEEK

State Rep. James Hieb Misted Downtown Portland With Pepper Spray Alongside the Proud Boys

For the past two weeks, a state lawmaker has faced intense scrutiny following his arrest for disorderly conduct at the Clackamas County Fair. On the night of Aug. 17, state Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was intoxicated and belligerent when Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies attempted to eject him from the fairgrounds. (A fair employee had asked him to stop smoking a cigarette.) After a sheriff’s deputy told Hieb he was going to perform a pat-down, the legislator revealed he was carrying a concealed handgun.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tootie Smith
KTVZ

Drug agents raid 4 illegal marijuana grows in Clackamas, Yamhill counties, seize 17,000 plants, guns, stolen vehicles

WOODBURN, Ore. (KTVZ) – Drug agents raided two illegal marijuana grows north of Woodburn, seizing more than 11,000 marijuana plants and a large amount of harvested marijuana, as well as other drugs, over a dozen guns and numerous stolen vehicles, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. Meanwhile, two more illegal grows were raided in Yamhill County.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (August 31, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, OSP Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra...
MARION COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cameras#Oregon House#Politics State#Republican#Dmv
WWEEK

Mayor Rebukes Portland Police Bureau’s Claims of Understaffing: “Bullshit”

When Portlanders call 911, they can’t rely on the police to show up. When bicyclists called the police in fear of an apparently armed man who was driving down a closed street, the cops didn’t come, WW reported last week. When neighbors called the cops after street racers shut down the intersection of Sandy and Fremont over the weekend, they were told nothing could be done, KGW reported on Monday.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Beaverton police credit officer with saving man from burning car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Beaverton Police are crediting one of their officers with saving a man from a burning car. According to a statement from the department, on August 30, around 2:30 a.m., Beaverton police officers and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s office went to a single-vehicle roll-over accident that happened close to the intersection of Southwest Hocken Avenue and Southwest Jenkins Road. When the police came, they discovered the car on its side and in flames. Johan Hermosillo, the sole passenger from Beaverton, was still confined within the car.
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oregontoday.net

Officer Involved Shooting McMinnville Update, Aug. 30

The investigation into an officer-involved shooting in McMinnville on August 23, 2022 continues, the involved officers are identified as Justin Schwartz and Cody Williams. Officer Schwartz began his law enforcement career with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 and has worked for the McMinnville Police Department since 2017. Officer Williams is a three-year veteran of McMinnville Police Department and was previously employed as a police officer in Kansas. On August 23, 2022 at about 2:07 PM, Officers Schwartz and Williams responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street in McMinnville to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location. The decedent, later identified as Laurence Dickson (69), had called to report that he felt like he was going to harm himself. Officers arrived and asked Dickson to exit the building to speak with them. When Dickson exited the building, he was carrying what officers believed to be a firearm; however further investigation showed that it was an air gun that is designed to resemble a revolver. Photos have been included of the actual air gun used, the manufacturer’s photo of the air gun and a picture of an actual revolver that it resembles. Officer Schwartz told Dickson to drop the weapon, but Dickson pointed it at Officer Schwartz. Officer Schwartz fired one round from his department-issued rifle, striking Dickson in the chest. Officers began to render medical aid and called for medics, but Dickson was declared deceased at the scene. This investigation is ongoing, and Oregon State Police is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and have not been contacted by investigators, to call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP refer to OSP Case #SP22-222343. Further media inquiries should be directed to the Oregon State Police.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy