ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Recreational marijuana could soon be legal in these states

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRbJH_0hX8KX4N00

(NEXSTAR) – The ever-growing list of states where people can legally buy recreational marijuana could get a little longer this fall.

Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota, Missouri and Maryland.

Supporters are also trying to get measures on the ballot in Arkansas, North Dakota and Oklahoma.

Get 50% off Subway sandwiches for 1 month — here’s how

Backers of the Missouri ballot proposal are highlighting a provision that would erase past marijuana-related convictions for nonviolent offenders and those whose conviction didn’t include selling to minors or driving while high.

Despite 60% of Americans supporting the legalization of recreational marijuana in a 2021 Pew Research poll – and over 90% saying either medical or recreational pot should be legal – it doesn’t appear that federal law will be changing any time soon.

In July, Senators Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker and Ron Wyden released a bill to legalize marijuana, but the legislation appears unlikely to have the 60 votes it would need to pass.

Recreational marijuana is currently legal in the following states:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
State
Nevada State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
State
Colorado State
City
Nevada, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Alaska State
Local
Maryland Health
State
Vermont State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Chuck Schumer
8 News Now

Unapproved boat ramp discovered at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Lake Mead officials discovered an unapproved boat ramp and parking area at Echo Bay. On Aug. 16, it was discovered that heavy equipment was brought to the area and used to grade an undisturbed desert area in order to create the ramp, according to Lake Mead officials. Not only is this a […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Legalize#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Subway#Americans#Pew Research#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Suspects arrested on charges of robbery of elderly man in walker

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested two suspects in connection with a strongarm robbery of a 90-year-old man in a walker. Larry Taylor, 22, was arrested on Aug. 25 and booked in the Clark County Detention Center. He faces charges robbery involving a vulnerable person, and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

Police look for suspects linked to 17 burglaries around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in 17 burglaries throughout the Las Vegas valley over the last few days. According to detectives, the suspects have been linked to the “series of burglaries” since Aug. 26. Police said they would break through the front glass doors […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy