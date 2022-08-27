ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Police Association president speaks out after MPD officer shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Association president is speaking out after a second Memphis police officer was shot in the line of duty in less than two months. “Not only as a Memphis police officer, but as a citizen of this city, it is infuriating,” said Lt. Essica Cage-Rosario.
How Shelby County renters facing eviction can get free legal support

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After Wednesday, August 31, the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program will no longer accept applications. For the last two years, ERA assistance has helped save thousands of families from homelessness. To continue helping Shelby County households, a new program providing free legal support is available for...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
3 UofM nursing students selected for $10,000 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three University of Memphis students in the Loewenberg College of Nursing have been selected among six recipients in the state to each receive $10,000 scholarships for the 2022 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships from the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation. According to the university, the three...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis organization works to improve adult literacy rates and erase stigma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South is working to improve adult reading rates and erase the stigma surrounding learning how to read at an older age through their adult literacy program. Rhiannon Lewis Defeo is a volunteer tutor for Literacy Mid-South and Beonka Powell is Defeo’s learner. “I went...
MEMPHIS, TN
New STEAM Center for teens opens at Hernando Public Library

HERNANDO, Miss — Teenagers now have a new space where they can play games and learn at the same time in Hernando. The Vibe opened its doors Tuesday. It's the new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) Center at the Hernando Public Library. The project was funded with...
HERNANDO, MS
MSCS offering a new tutoring program to help improve TCAP scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said they are starting strong this year to make sure students are prepared for TCAP testing in the spring. A new tutoring program is being offered to families to make sure kids have all the skills they need to pass the test.
MEMPHIS, TN
