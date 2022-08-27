Read full article on original website
MPD Officer shot in southwest Memphis
A Memphis Police Officer has been shot in southwest Memphis near Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove. That officer was transported to Regional One.
Memphis Police Association president speaks out after MPD officer shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Association president is speaking out after a second Memphis police officer was shot in the line of duty in less than two months. “Not only as a Memphis police officer, but as a citizen of this city, it is infuriating,” said Lt. Essica Cage-Rosario.
How Shelby County renters facing eviction can get free legal support
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After Wednesday, August 31, the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program will no longer accept applications. For the last two years, ERA assistance has helped save thousands of families from homelessness. To continue helping Shelby County households, a new program providing free legal support is available for...
Steve Mulroy says tackling crime is the focus as he officially takes D.A. seat Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Steve Mulroy, the first democrat in decades to hold the county's role as a top prosecutor, is officially taking office Thursday. He will hold the Shelby County District Attorney General title for the next eight years. During his campaign, he promised a number of things like...
Opinion | Why are Shelby County suburbs so anxious to intervene in MLGW/TVA decision? | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some of the six suburbs' sour attitudes are understandable. After all, they represent 35% of all MLGW customers, but they don't have a single vote on the MLGW board. That should be changed. But the answer is not to approve these non-binding resolutions opposing even exploring...
Shelby County suburban governments vote for MLGW to continue TVA partnership
Suburban leadership voted at Collierville town hall on Monday. During the last four years especially, a rigorous debate has focused on MLGW and the TVA.
Ransom: 3 more suburbs side with TVA, but do they know about the alternative?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three more suburbs (Germantown, Bartlett, and Lakeland) caved in to pressure from the TVA Tuesday night, rather than trying to learn and understand more about the alternative. They claim they're acting in the best interest of their citizens, but are they?. My guess is if those...
New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
3 UofM nursing students selected for $10,000 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three University of Memphis students in the Loewenberg College of Nursing have been selected among six recipients in the state to each receive $10,000 scholarships for the 2022 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships from the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation. According to the university, the three...
Memphis organization works to improve adult literacy rates and erase stigma
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South is working to improve adult reading rates and erase the stigma surrounding learning how to read at an older age through their adult literacy program. Rhiannon Lewis Defeo is a volunteer tutor for Literacy Mid-South and Beonka Powell is Defeo’s learner. “I went...
New STEAM Center for teens opens at Hernando Public Library
HERNANDO, Miss — Teenagers now have a new space where they can play games and learn at the same time in Hernando. The Vibe opened its doors Tuesday. It's the new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) Center at the Hernando Public Library. The project was funded with...
MSCS offering a new tutoring program to help improve TCAP scores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said they are starting strong this year to make sure students are prepared for TCAP testing in the spring. A new tutoring program is being offered to families to make sure kids have all the skills they need to pass the test.
A look at what makes the DeSoto County Museum so special
Have you been to the DeSoto County Museum? We went down to take a look at the special history packed into its walls.
Why 2023 QB Braylen Ragland committed to Georgia State over multiple SEC offers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Football wasn't always the path for Braylen Ragland. "In sixth or seventh grade, you couldn't tell me I wasn't going to the NBA," Bartlett High School's starting quarterback said. His mom and dad both played college basketball, but Ragland forged his own path on the gridiron.
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gives update following week-long closing
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert shut down all clerk offices last week to catch up on the backlog, which also includes dealer auto packs. She gave an update Monday.
