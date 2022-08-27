Read full article on original website
Related
Scott Frost to Fans: ‘Don’t Give Up on This Team’
Huskers discuss upcoming North Dakota game and loss to Northwestern
Look: Casey Thompson Has Message For Nebraska Fans
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is ready to move on from the team's Week 0 loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers blew an 11-point second-half lead to the Wildcats on Saturday and lost another one-score game under Scott Frost. Frost is now 5-21 overall in his career in one-score games as the...
Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern
Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
offtackleempire.com
Should Matt Campbell Turn Down the Nebraska Job?
With Nebraska now all but certain to fire skipper Scott Frost on October 1 we’ve now prematurely reached the point of the season where Iowa State fans think they matter, as head coach Matt Campbell is almost certain to be one of the names on the top of Nebraska’s shortlist. Let me just rip this band aid off for you now, Cyclone fans: if offered, Matt Campbell is 100% taking the job.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost addresses question on potential tension with Nebraska OC Mark Whipple
Scott Frost was at the podium on Tuesday, and he cleared the air when asked about his feelings toward OC Mark Whipple. His response was as expected per Joe Nugent of Omaha WOWT-TV. Frost appeared to criticize some of his offensive assistants after losing to Northwestern on Saturday. However, he...
klin.com
Lincoln Preparing For First Husker Home Game Of Season
The Nebraska football team is set to kick-off its home schedule this Saturday at 2:30 against North Dakota. Lincoln City officials say they are ready to welcome fans coming to Memorial Stadium and have released several important reminders. The University of Nebraska enforces a clear bag policy at Memorial Stadium....
College Football Daily: Nebraska fans are winners & losers after Week Zero
In this clip from the College Football Daily Podcast, The Block's Carl Reed joins Nick Kosko in discussing why the Nebraska fanbase are both winners and losers following the loss against Northwestern according to Nick.
KSNB Local4
Super Retriever Series makes its debut at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - New attractions made their debut at the Nebraska State Fair, one of them including some talented canines. Super Retriever Series allows dogs to show off their aerial capabilities in a series of events. The furry friends underwent challenges including how fast they could swim, along...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
News Channel Nebraska
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, and Scottsbluff. Officials with the University of...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man squashes pumpkin boating world record with 38-mile voyage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Syracuse man’s record-breaking journey on the Missouri River took him from Bellevue to Nebraska City, but not in a boat. Duane Hansen celebrated his 60th birthday last week by doing the unthinkable. He created a boat using an 846-pound pumpkin and used it to travel 38 miles down the Missouri River.
KSNB Local4
$138,000 in Reaching Your Potential Scholarship funds awarded to 24 Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - EducationQuest announced on Tuesday that 24 Nebraskans have been awarded a total of $138,000 in Reaching Your Potential Scholarship Funds. EducationQuest’s Reaching Your Potential Scholarship Program provides renewable scholarships to low-income Nebraska students who face obstacles to college. Applicants are referred by community agencies, colleges, and select high schools across the state. Recipients attending a two-year college receive $3,000 annually, and recipients attending a four-year college receive $6,300 annually.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska Day at the Fair: free admission with the NCN app
GRAND ISLAND, NE — News Channel Nebraska is taking over the Nebraska State Fair. Today is NCN Day at the Fair… meaning everyone gets in free as long as they download the NCN app on their phone. Attractions today include the annual Veterans Day program at 3:00 at the Heartland Events Center, high school band performances, the Outback Regional Cattle Dog Trials, and live music from Eli Mosley at 9:00.
Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River
LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha fisherman snags 90 million-year-old fossil
OMAHA — Andy Moore had just tied a swim jig onto his line and was rushing to make the perfect cast, aiming directly into a weedy area along a rocky cliff on the Missouri River. His line missed the vegetation and snagged on a large rock upstream. The Omaha...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
4-H culinary contest returns to the Nebraska State Fair for a 10th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 4-H culinary contest returned for its 10th year at the Nebraska State Fair. This time, contestants were instructed to use wheat as a featured ingredient. It had to be used in a way that made the product the top ingredient of their dish. Contestants...
KSNB Local4
Cirque Ma’Ceo brings thrills to Nebraska State Fair
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fairgoers will find themselves immersed in a world of acrobatic feats and exotic horses when they attend Cirque Ma’Ceo at the Nebraska State Fair. Performances will be at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4; and 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, in the Heartland Events Center. Admission to Cirque Ma’Ceo is free with paid gate admission.
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska inmate captured in Las Vegas
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Corrections reports the arrest of a man who disappeared from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln more than two years ago. Ronald Taylor was taken into custody Friday in Las Vegas. Taylor was serving a 24 to 54-year sentence on convictions including possession, escape...
Comments / 3