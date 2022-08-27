ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Spun

Look: Casey Thompson Has Message For Nebraska Fans

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is ready to move on from the team's Week 0 loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers blew an 11-point second-half lead to the Wildcats on Saturday and lost another one-score game under Scott Frost. Frost is now 5-21 overall in his career in one-score games as the...
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern

Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
offtackleempire.com

Should Matt Campbell Turn Down the Nebraska Job?

With Nebraska now all but certain to fire skipper Scott Frost on October 1 we’ve now prematurely reached the point of the season where Iowa State fans think they matter, as head coach Matt Campbell is almost certain to be one of the names on the top of Nebraska’s shortlist. Let me just rip this band aid off for you now, Cyclone fans: if offered, Matt Campbell is 100% taking the job.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
O'neill, NE
O'neill, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
klin.com

Lincoln Preparing For First Husker Home Game Of Season

The Nebraska football team is set to kick-off its home schedule this Saturday at 2:30 against North Dakota. Lincoln City officials say they are ready to welcome fans coming to Memorial Stadium and have released several important reminders. The University of Nebraska enforces a clear bag policy at Memorial Stadium....
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Super Retriever Series makes its debut at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - New attractions made their debut at the Nebraska State Fair, one of them including some talented canines. Super Retriever Series allows dogs to show off their aerial capabilities in a series of events. The furry friends underwent challenges including how fast they could swim, along...
NEBRASKA STATE
Person
Scott Frost
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms

LINCOLN, Neb. -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, and Scottsbluff. Officials with the University of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska man squashes pumpkin boating world record with 38-mile voyage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Syracuse man’s record-breaking journey on the Missouri River took him from Bellevue to Nebraska City, but not in a boat. Duane Hansen celebrated his 60th birthday last week by doing the unthinkable. He created a boat using an 846-pound pumpkin and used it to travel 38 miles down the Missouri River.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

$138,000 in Reaching Your Potential Scholarship funds awarded to 24 Nebraskans

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - EducationQuest announced on Tuesday that 24 Nebraskans have been awarded a total of $138,000 in Reaching Your Potential Scholarship Funds. EducationQuest’s Reaching Your Potential Scholarship Program provides renewable scholarships to low-income Nebraska students who face obstacles to college. Applicants are referred by community agencies, colleges, and select high schools across the state. Recipients attending a two-year college receive $3,000 annually, and recipients attending a four-year college receive $6,300 annually.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska Day at the Fair: free admission with the NCN app

GRAND ISLAND, NE — News Channel Nebraska is taking over the Nebraska State Fair. Today is NCN Day at the Fair… meaning everyone gets in free as long as they download the NCN app on their phone. Attractions today include the annual Veterans Day program at 3:00 at the Heartland Events Center, high school band performances, the Outback Regional Cattle Dog Trials, and live music from Eli Mosley at 9:00.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River

LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha fisherman snags 90 million-year-old fossil

OMAHA — Andy Moore had just tied a swim jig onto his line and was rushing to make the perfect cast, aiming directly into a weedy area along a rocky cliff on the Missouri River. His line missed the vegetation and snagged on a large rock upstream. The Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNB Local4

Cirque Ma’Ceo brings thrills to Nebraska State Fair

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fairgoers will find themselves immersed in a world of acrobatic feats and exotic horses when they attend Cirque Ma’Ceo at the Nebraska State Fair. Performances will be at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4; and 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, in the Heartland Events Center. Admission to Cirque Ma’Ceo is free with paid gate admission.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska inmate captured in Las Vegas

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Corrections reports the arrest of a man who disappeared from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln more than two years ago. Ronald Taylor was taken into custody Friday in Las Vegas. Taylor was serving a 24 to 54-year sentence on convictions including possession, escape...
LINCOLN, NE

