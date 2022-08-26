Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
Crypto Financial Services Licensure Bill Passes Assembly 71-0
A bill to add licensure and regulations to cryptocurrency financial services based in the state passed the Assembly on Tuesday, bringing the piece of legislation to Governor Gavin Newsom to either sign or veto. Assembly Bill 2269, authored by Assemblyman Tim Grayson (D-Concord), would require anyone who engages in digital...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Addressed the People Wednesday on ‘Extreme Heat’ and Wobbly Electricity Grid
UPDATE BELOW: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday morning he will discuss the heat wave expected to hit California and the entire West Coast starting today and lasting through Labor Day weekend until next Wednesday. Is this because a heat wave is unusual or because our state electricity grid is precarious?
californiaglobe.com
CA Legislature Passes Bill to Unionize Fast Food Workers
California is gearing up to become the first state in the country to unionize fast food employees by creating a new Fast Food Council within the Department of Industrial Relations to set minimum health, safety and employment standards across the California fast food industry, according to the SEIU – even though every business in California operates under health, safety and employment standards set by state and local laws.
californiaglobe.com
Bill To Make California A Refuge State For Transgender Children Passes Assembly
A bill to make California a refuge state for transgender children and their families from other states that criminalize youth gender-affirming care treatments was passed in the Assembly on Monday. Senate Bill 107, authored by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), would prohibit health care providers and service plans from releasing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiaglobe.com
Assembly Passes Bill Preventing Companies From Punishing Workers Who Test Positive For Marijuana Off-Hours
A bill to halt companies from punishing workers who test positive for off the clock marijuana use was approved by the Assembly on Tuesday, sending the bill to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk. Assembly Bill 2188, authored by Assemblyman Bill Quirk (D-Hayward), would make it illegal for an employer to...
californiaglobe.com
Attorney General Bonta Downplays Increased Crime in California
In a press release dated August 25, 2022, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the release of state crime data for 2021. Noting that violent and property crime rates “remain significantly below their historical highs,” he admitted that homicides increased 7% last year. This follows a 31% increase in homicides from 2019 to 2021. The largest single-year increase in state history.
californiaglobe.com
Open the Books Exposes California Spending & Gov. Newsom’s Donor Base
In January 2020, Open the Books sued California Controller Betty Yee in a Sacramento Superior Court after her office rejected their sunshine request for state spending. Yee claimed that she “couldn’t locate” any of the nearly 50 million bills she paid in 2019, Open the Books says.
californiaglobe.com
Assembly Passes bill to End Use of PFAS Chemicals in New Fabrics and Textiles
A bill to end the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) “forever” chemicals in new fabrics and textiles in California was passed by the Assembly Tuesday. Assembly Bill 1817, authored by Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), would prohibit any person from manufacturing, distributing, selling, or offering for...
RELATED PEOPLE
californiaglobe.com
CA Lawmakers Pass Bill to Require 100% Clean Energy Statewide
Assembly Bill 1020, a bill to establish 100% clean energy statewide, and require state agencies to accelerate their 100% clean energy policy goal by 10 years, passed the Senate Tuesday. This is just one of many 2022 climate change bills being passed by the Legislature. Sen. Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) railed...
californiaglobe.com
UFW Labor Union Trying to Force Unionization on All Calif. Farm Workers
It’s deja-vu all over again. Assembly Bill 2183 authored by Assemblyman Mark Stone (D-Monterey Bay) and sponsored by the United Farm Workers to allow farmworkers to vote by mail in union elections, will go to Gov. Gavin Newsom a year after he vetoed the last version of the bill. The never give up.
californiaglobe.com
Bill To Improve Healthcare Access For Veterans Signed Into Law By Gov. Newsom
A bill to require the state to look into bringing more medical facilities closer to state veteran home campuses was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom during the weekend. Senate Bill 1195, authored by Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) will require the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) to, during...
californiaglobe.com
Do California’s Legislative Rules Have Constitutional Protection?
Some readers have asked whether the Assembly Rules, Senate Rules, and Joint Rules of the Assembly and Senate have equal standing as constitutional provisions because those rules flow from a specific grant of authority. Specifically, Article IV, Section 7(a) provides: “Each house shall choose its officers and adopt rules for its proceedings.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
californiaglobe.com
Addressing Some Other End-of-Session Queries
With the final days of Session upon us, there is some confusion about several procedural items that regularly occur on the Floors of the California Legislature. These items include “reconsideration” of bills, as well as placing measures “on call.”. How many times can a bill be reconsidered?
californiaglobe.com
Legislative Intent and Future Budget Appropriations
In recent years, California state government has been working on a multi-year budget cycle. This means both the Governor and Legislature have been adopting budgets that attempt to make appropriations for more than the current budget year. Is that possible, considering a budget bill can only make appropriations for the...
californiaglobe.com
Does a Legislative Resolution Prevail Over a Statute?
According to the Office of Legislative Counsel, a statute is defined to be an enacted bill, which is chaptered by the Secretary of State. On the other hand, a resolution is used to express the Legislature’s opinion. There are three types of legislative resolutions, none of which require signature of the Governor.
Comments / 0