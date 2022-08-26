ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

californiaglobe.com

Crypto Financial Services Licensure Bill Passes Assembly 71-0

A bill to add licensure and regulations to cryptocurrency financial services based in the state passed the Assembly on Tuesday, bringing the piece of legislation to Governor Gavin Newsom to either sign or veto. Assembly Bill 2269, authored by Assemblyman Tim Grayson (D-Concord), would require anyone who engages in digital...
californiaglobe.com

CA Legislature Passes Bill to Unionize Fast Food Workers

California is gearing up to become the first state in the country to unionize fast food employees by creating a new Fast Food Council within the Department of Industrial Relations to set minimum health, safety and employment standards across the California fast food industry, according to the SEIU – even though every business in California operates under health, safety and employment standards set by state and local laws.
californiaglobe.com

Bill To Make California A Refuge State For Transgender Children Passes Assembly

A bill to make California a refuge state for transgender children and their families from other states that criminalize youth gender-affirming care treatments was passed in the Assembly on Monday. Senate Bill 107, authored by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), would prohibit health care providers and service plans from releasing...
californiaglobe.com

Attorney General Bonta Downplays Increased Crime in California

In a press release dated August 25, 2022, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the release of state crime data for 2021. Noting that violent and property crime rates “remain significantly below their historical highs,” he admitted that homicides increased 7% last year. This follows a 31% increase in homicides from 2019 to 2021. The largest single-year increase in state history.
californiaglobe.com

Assembly Passes bill to End Use of PFAS Chemicals in New Fabrics and Textiles

A bill to end the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) “forever” chemicals in new fabrics and textiles in California was passed by the Assembly Tuesday. Assembly Bill 1817, authored by Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), would prohibit any person from manufacturing, distributing, selling, or offering for...
californiaglobe.com

CA Lawmakers Pass Bill to Require 100% Clean Energy Statewide

Assembly Bill 1020, a bill to establish 100% clean energy statewide, and require state agencies to accelerate their 100% clean energy policy goal by 10 years, passed the Senate Tuesday. This is just one of many 2022 climate change bills being passed by the Legislature. Sen. Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) railed...
californiaglobe.com

Bill To Improve Healthcare Access For Veterans Signed Into Law By Gov. Newsom

A bill to require the state to look into bringing more medical facilities closer to state veteran home campuses was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom during the weekend. Senate Bill 1195, authored by Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) will require the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) to, during...
californiaglobe.com

Do California’s Legislative Rules Have Constitutional Protection?

Some readers have asked whether the Assembly Rules, Senate Rules, and Joint Rules of the Assembly and Senate have equal standing as constitutional provisions because those rules flow from a specific grant of authority. Specifically, Article IV, Section 7(a) provides: “Each house shall choose its officers and adopt rules for its proceedings.”
californiaglobe.com

Addressing Some Other End-of-Session Queries

With the final days of Session upon us, there is some confusion about several procedural items that regularly occur on the Floors of the California Legislature. These items include “reconsideration” of bills, as well as placing measures “on call.”. How many times can a bill be reconsidered?
californiaglobe.com

Legislative Intent and Future Budget Appropriations

In recent years, California state government has been working on a multi-year budget cycle. This means both the Governor and Legislature have been adopting budgets that attempt to make appropriations for more than the current budget year. Is that possible, considering a budget bill can only make appropriations for the...
californiaglobe.com

Does a Legislative Resolution Prevail Over a Statute?

According to the Office of Legislative Counsel, a statute is defined to be an enacted bill, which is chaptered by the Secretary of State. On the other hand, a resolution is used to express the Legislature’s opinion. There are three types of legislative resolutions, none of which require signature of the Governor.
