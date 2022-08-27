Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State Men’s Soccer Team Ranked No.15 in NJCAA Division I Poll
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s soccer team is ranked 15th in the latest NJCAA Division I poll released on Monday. The Titans are 1-1 this season after a 1-0 win against the College of Southern Nevada on the road. Eastern Florida State College moved from 19 to 15 in the latest poll.
spacecoastdaily.com
Former Cocoa Tigers, Penn State Running Back Caziah Holmes Enrolls at Florida State University
(SBNATION.COM) – Florida State Seminoles football appears to be adding a four-star running back talent, as Penn State transfer Caziah Holmes has enrolled at the university. Though the student directory confirmed he is enrolled, as of Monday evening, no official announcement has been given regarding him joining the Seminoles football team. He is, however, expected to join the program and begin practicing this week.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: BCSO Features Deputy Joshua Chamberlin from Cape Canaveral Precinct in ‘Riding Shotgun’
ABOVE VIDEO: The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office featured Deputy Joshua Chamberlin from the Cape Canaveral Precinct in ‘Riding Shotgun’. Deputy Yanick recently joined the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office after serving as an officer in Virginia. BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – In the latest edition...
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Thunderstorms Likely, High Near 91 for Brevard On Wednesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Wednesday in Brevard County calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. ■ Wednesday Night: A 20...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach Named in Honor of Phyllis and Howard Mansfield
WATCH: Green space gets a boost! The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock.”. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock” as the dedication honoring Phyllis and Howard Mansfield and the naming of the maritime hammock was held Friday, Aug. 19.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 31, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Expects Huge Crowd for Rescheduled Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch Now Set For Saturday
WATCH MEDIA BRIEFING: NASA officials have determined the new launch date for the Artemis 1 liftoff of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule from pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center will be no earlier than Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2:17 p.m. Brevard County time, followed by a two-hour launch window.
spacecoastdaily.com
National Hurricane Center Elevates Potential Risk of Tropical Depression Developing in Atlantic
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center released a new report on Monday about a disturbance developing in the Atlantic that is located over central tropical Atlantic and producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. Experts say the system (shown in red) is entering a “only marginally...
spacecoastdaily.com
National Weather Service Issues Special Marine Warning For Portions of Brevard County Until 10:45 a.m. ET
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning including the Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 20-60 nautical miles (nm), Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 20-60 nm, Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 0-20 nm and Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 0-20 nm until 10:45 AM EDT.
spacecoastdaily.com
Merritt Island High Grad Jackie Lynn Ostendorp Passes Away Aug. 23 at Age 57
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Jacqueline (Jackie) Lynn Ostendorp, loving mother of two children and grandmother of six, passed away Aug. 23 at the age of 57. Jackie was born on April 7, 1965, in Cape Canaveral, Florida to Sharon Lynn Quayle and Larry Oliver. She was later adopted by John Stephan Zsido. She graduated from Merritt Island High school in 1983 and married her ex-husband Mark Ostendorp in November of the same year.
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Fire Rescue Officials Seek Owner of Great Dane Hit By Vehicle On Emerson Drive
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Palm Bay Fire Rescue Units from Station 3 responded to a call regarding a Great Dane who had been struck by a vehicle around the 100 block of Emerson Drive. According to Palm Bay Fire officials, the dog is currently in...
msn.com
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Former Space Shuttle Program Engineer James Fred Wiltse Passes Away at 74
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – On Saturday, August 20, James Fred Wiltse, a beloved brother and uncle, passed away. He was 74. Born to George and Jane Wiltse, in Syracuse, New York, on December 21, 1947. Jim attended Lake Weir High School in Florida. At Lake Weir, Jim was a...
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Matthew William Sheldon ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 40-year-old Matthew William Sheldon BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Sheldon is charged with probation violation in reference to dealing or trafficking in stolen property, and false...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extract Occupants from Tour Bus Collision on I-95 and State Road 528
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue Crews responded to a vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a tour bus on State Road 407 between I-95 and State Road 528 on Monday morning. According to Brevard County Fire officials, the collision took place at around 5:30 a.m.
wogx.com
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Alumni, Virgin Galactic President Mike Moses to Headline Smith Distinguished Lecture Sept. 22
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Mike Moses, a Florida Tech alumnus and space industry leader, will headline the university’s F. Alan Smith Distinguished Lecture on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event runs 5:30-7 p.m. at Gleason Performing Arts Center on the Florida Tech campus. It is open...
click orlando
Saint Cloud man, 20, dies in fiery crash with trees in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Saint Cloud man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 192 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers believe the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. as the man drove a pickup truck southbound, approaching Wild Turkey Lane...
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Kennedy Space Center ahead of Artemis I launch
A funnel cloud was caught on camera in Merritt Island on Friday, dangerously close to Kennedy Space Center, where the Artemis I rocket is staged on a launchpad ahead of Monday's historic launch.
spacecoastdaily.com
Lynda L. Weatherman: Florida’s Space Coast is World’s Premier Gateway for Civil, Defense and Commercial Space
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida has stood at the forefront of aerospace innovation since the beginning, and veterans working in the industry have accomplished things once thought to be impossible and transformed into the nation’s premier aerospace hub. The Apollo 11 moon landing. The first-ever crewed commercial spaceflight...
