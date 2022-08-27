Telluride Arts’ September Art Walk takes place Thursday, September 1, 2022. Throughout the month, Slate Gray Galleries have mounted two shows. At Slate Gray South (formerly the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art) the exhibition is titled “Efflorescence” & “Place to Place” and features the work of Christopher Peter, Dana Flores and Rebecca Crowell. In honor of the Telluride Film Festival, (September 2 – September 5), Slate Gray North is featuring a pop-up art exhibition of behind-the-scenes sketches by Daniel Roher, director of NAVALNY, the award-winning documentary of the shocking attempted assassination of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (More on that show here.) All artists will be in attendance for the event.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO