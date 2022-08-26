Read full article on original website
Wilson helps Aces even WNBA playoff series with Storm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson didn’t like the feeling after a Game 1 loss of the semifinals in the WNBA playoffs, scoring just eight points. She responded with a career playoff-high 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 78-73 in Game 2 on Wednesday night and even the series. “When I saw the game getting down to the wire I was like, ‘well, we’re not going to let this happen again,’ I learned my lesson,” Wilson said. “So I don’t necessarily know if it’s possessed, but I just really was locked in for my team. I needed to be the anchor that I was before and being consistent into what got us here.” Chelsea Gray finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Aces, while Kelsey Plum added 18 points.
No. 16 Miami seeks 6th consecutive win over Bethune-Cookman
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami, 3:30 p.m. EDT (ACCN) Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Other sites favor Miami by 45. Series record: Miami leads 5-0 WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Brett Rypien surprise winner as Russell Wilson's backup
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — When Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett texted Brett Rypien on cutdown day asking him to drop by the team’s facilities, the former Boise State star had a sinking feeling that he’d been cut coming out of camp again. “That’s never a good sign, so I wasn’t too optimistic about the whole situation,” Rypien said Wednesday. The news wasn’t what Rypien or many others expected, however: Hackett told him he had beaten out veteran Josh Johnson to serve as Russell Wilson’s primary backup. “Pretty emotional moment for me,” said Rypien, who was the Broncos’ No. 3 QB last season behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock and never got into a regular-season game.
