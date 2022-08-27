LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning over parts of Nebraska... The shower-and-thunderstorm activity for Wednesday night is being caused by a wave of low pressure aloft...and as that disturbance works its way to the east-southeast, we may see some lingering precipitation into the day on Thursday. Any leftover moisture would be widely scattered in nature and certainly not widespread...nor would we expect to see any severe weather as the wave weakens with time. The “balance” of your Thursday should be dry. Another precipitation chance...albeit small...will arrive with a cold front Friday afternoon and into Friday night. Widespread rain is NOT expected with this boundary either...but some isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms may be possible as we warm back into the 90s ahead of the front during the day...so stay tuned for further updates later in the week. After that slight shower-and-thunderstorm chance on Friday and Friday night...Game Day Saturday and the rest of the holiday weekend is looking dry with slightly cooler temperatures.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO