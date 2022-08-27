Read full article on original website
Huskers continue preparation for North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team practiced Wednesday morning outside of Memorial Stadium in preparation for the Huskers’ home opener. Nebraska hosts North Dakota at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Coaches say the Huskers are back on schedule after a trip to Dublin, Ireland in Week 0. Nebraska...
Hot summer temperatures continue Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunny and hot on Wednesday for much of Nebraska. A disturbance will kick up some clouds and a few thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening for western, central and northeastern Nebraska. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight in the Lincoln area with a few showers and thunderstorms lingering in southeast Nebraska Thursday morning. Hot temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with another chance of showers and thunderstorms late on Friday. The Labor Day Weekend will be a little cooler and mainly dry.
Thursday Forecast: Hello September !
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning over parts of Nebraska... The shower-and-thunderstorm activity for Wednesday night is being caused by a wave of low pressure aloft...and as that disturbance works its way to the east-southeast, we may see some lingering precipitation into the day on Thursday. Any leftover moisture would be widely scattered in nature and certainly not widespread...nor would we expect to see any severe weather as the wave weakens with time. The “balance” of your Thursday should be dry. Another precipitation chance...albeit small...will arrive with a cold front Friday afternoon and into Friday night. Widespread rain is NOT expected with this boundary either...but some isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms may be possible as we warm back into the 90s ahead of the front during the day...so stay tuned for further updates later in the week. After that slight shower-and-thunderstorm chance on Friday and Friday night...Game Day Saturday and the rest of the holiday weekend is looking dry with slightly cooler temperatures.
Lincoln ready for gameday visitors
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Monday that Lincoln is ready to welcome visitors for another season of Nebraska football. The first of the Huskers’ seven home games starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3 against North Dakota. Important reminders:. The University of Nebraska enforces...
Monday cool down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska bringing cooler temperatures and less humidity Monday. High pressure moves into the region tonight and that means clear skies and cooler, more comfortable overnight low temperatures. Mainly sunny and warm Tuesday and Wednesday. Decreasing clouds this afternoon, cooler and...
“Cameron the Capitol Cat” reunites with his owner
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Cameron the Capitol Cat” is back with his owner after being taken yesterday and mistaken for a stray. Cameron’s owner reported him missing this Wednesday morning. Security footage showed Cameron being lured into a carrier at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. He was taken by two women who thought he was a stray.
Rise in motorcycle crashes
Tortoise on the lam for two weeks; found with help of social media. August 28 to Sept. 3 recognized as Drug Overdose Awareness Week in Nebraska. Here in Nebraska, there were 138 overdose deaths in 2018. Fast forward to 2020 and there were 209.
Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide
The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Monday asked Grand Island Northwest to restore its journalism program and school newspaper. If you know anything about these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by calling 475-3600. Lincoln ready for gameday visitors.
10/11 NOW investigates motorcycle crashes in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In just a matter of days, there have been two deadly motorcycle crashes on Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln. 10/11 NOW wanted to know if that stretch of street is more dangerous than others and if so, why? While the two crashes happened just a few blocks away, they’re also very different.
Tortoise on the lam for two weeks; found with help of social media.
August 28 to Sept. 3 recognized as Drug Overdose Awareness Week in Nebraska. Here in Nebraska, there were 138 overdose deaths in 2018. Fast forward to 2020 and there were 209. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, the second deadly motorcycle crash on Cornhusker Highway in less than a week.
Nebraska designates this week as raising awareness of drug overdoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week has been designated as Drug Overdose Awareness Week by Gov. Pete Ricketts. It comes as overdose deaths continue to rise across the country and here at home. In 2021, there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the United States, an increase of about...
After 13 days on the lam, missing pet tortoise found, returns home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As nasty as social media can be, it also has the power to do good. The Carder family, in Lincoln, can attest to that. Their pet tortoise, Cecil, went missing for nearly two weeks, and dozens of people united online to find it. This is a...
Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
Tuesday Forecast: Warm & Mostly Sunny
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will build into the 1011 region and bring mostly sunny, warm and pleasant summer-like conditions. Mostly dry conditions and above average temperatures are in store for the remainder of August, the first day of meteorological fall and the first few days of September. Tuesday...
LIVE at 10AM: Lincoln Police to provide updates on Wednesday homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have launched an investigation into a death that appeared to have happened under suspicious circumstances. Officers were called to the area of 3rd & P Streets around 2 a.m. on a report of a man found unresponsive in a field. Police confirmed that the...
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old safely located
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say the missing 13-year-old has been safely located. Police had sent out information earlier in the evening Wednesday about the teen’s disappearance. LPD posted that she was found sometime after 9:30 p.m.
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, the second deadly motorcycle crash on Cornhusker Highway in less than a week. UNL and student organization help spread awareness of sexual assault. With classes back in full swing, "kNOw More" said this time of the year...
Ada Robinson enjoys first day at namesake elementary school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a two-week delay, school is finally in session at Ada Robinson Elementary School in northeast Lincoln. The namesake, long-time teacher Ada Robinson, was able to attend the first day and was right back in her element. It was a familiar setting for her. Like many...
NSP recovers 101 lbs of meth, 9 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday near Utica. At approximately 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue traveling with...
More than $8,000 in merchandise stolen from Verizon store in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe more than $8,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Verizon store in south Lincoln. On Sunday, around 9 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to Verizon, off 30th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of a burglary. LPD...
