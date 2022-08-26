ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26

By Rodney Lamp
 5 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia . This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday.

For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Webster counties.

Active cases of coronavirus in north central WV

Further coronavirus coverage can be found here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
