Washington, DC

jhu.edu

'Young people are not just our future, but our right now'

Democracy is in retreat around the globe. Just over 45% of the world's population lives in some form of democracy, according to The Economist magazine's latest Democracy Index of more than 160 countries. It's democracy's lowest showing since the index began 16 years ago. More than a third of the world's population now lives under an authoritarian regime.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
Education Next

School Superintendents Head for the Exits

In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Bushels of Fun! The 15 Best Places for Apple Picking Near DC

Apples, cider, and donuts: what could be better?! Explore our list of best places for apple picking around Washington, DC to find your next adventure. Fall is filled with some of our favorite traditions. Topping that list? Apple picking. Before you start Googling Halloween costumes or sipping pumpkin spice lattes, take a few minutes to scroll this list of places to go apple picking near DC. Make a quick trip to MD’s Homestead Farms, just 25 minutes from downtown DC, for an afternoon adventure, or go on a weekend escape and visit Carter Mountain Orchard near Charlottesville, VA. Whether you’re looking for a country road trip or a fall-tastic field trip, we’ve rounded up the best places to fill your bucket—literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
#Homelessness#Nutrition Education#Junk Food
ValueWalk

GWU Law Students Afraid To Speak Freely

WASHINGTON, D.C. (August 30, 2022) – Suddenly students at the George Washington University [GWU] Law School who identify as conservative or libertarian are worried that they will be penalized by their overwhelmingly liberal law professors if they speak freely in their classes, at least according to GWU law professor Jonathan Turley. He writes:
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

3541 Holmead Place NorthWest, Washington DC, DC, 20010

2 bedroom apartment in Columbia Heights. Flexible 1-18 month lease, no broker or extra fees. 3D tours available right now here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EyCSoSSUj3u. If you are looking for a shared apartment in Columbia Heights, Washington DC, you can choose this newly refurbished 2 bedroom apartment on the basement floor with a total size of 707 sq. ft. with roommate or you can rent this shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished.
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Washington Examiner

DC's soft-handed approach to juvenile carjackings has made the problem worse

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot during an attempted carjacking on Sunday. It was a stark reminder that carjacking has been shrugged off in Washington, D.C., as a prank that children play. Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg. Fortunately, his injuries are non-life-threatening. Unfortunately,...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Late Maryland mayor accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system

Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit.The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C. federal court, alleges that Ward committed wire fraud and theft using government money that is awarded annually to KIPP DC. The charter school network is a subset of the district's wider public school system, encompassing 20 schools and eight campuses where roughly 7,000 students are enrolled on a tuition-free basis, the lawsuit...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

1613 F Street NorthEast, Washington DC, DC, 20002

*PLEASE NOTE: This is a private room in a shared apartment. Queen room in a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom shared home in Kingman Park. This property can come furnished or unfurnished. 3D tours available right now here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WcQZGnDMKr1. About This Room. This 96 sq.ft. room on Washington DC's Kingman Park...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Blazers are trending, says owner of the new ‘Vida Style’ consignment shop in Old Town

Alicia Valencia Erb just consigned herself to a new business venture in Old Town. After a career in marketing, the Alexandria resident opened Vida Style, a new consignment boutique at 210 N. Lee Street on August 1, and held a grand opening last Sunday (August 28). Erb gives consigners 50-to-60% of the profits and 60 to 90 days to sell them before they are returned.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

