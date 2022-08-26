Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Chip Wreck: Nvidia Sinks Sector After U.S. Restricts China Sales
(Reuters) - U.S. chip stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the main semiconductor index down more than 3% after Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices said U.S. officials told them to stop exporting cutting-edge processors for artificial intelligence to China. Nvidia's stock plummeted 11%, on track for its biggest one-day percentage drop...
U.S. Bans Some A.I. Chip Exports to China, But Allows Nvidia to Continue
The U.S. government this week has issued guidance about banning semiconductor giants from exporting A.I. and advanced chips to China, in an attempt to prevent Chinese military and A.I. development. But Nvidia says U.S. officials backtracked on one part of that ban today, and will continue to allow the company to develop one of its A.I. chips overseas. However, there are still broad ramifications for the ban, including economic and consumer-focused issues. Vinh Vuong, CEO of Garrison Fathom, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
US News and World Report
U.S. Export Ban on Some Advanced AI Chips to Hit Almost All China Tech Majors - Analysts
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. order to ban exports of some advanced chips to China is likely to hit almost any major tech company running public clouds or advanced artificial intelligence training modules in the country, experts said. Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told it...
