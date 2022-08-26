The U.S. government this week has issued guidance about banning semiconductor giants from exporting A.I. and advanced chips to China, in an attempt to prevent Chinese military and A.I. development. But Nvidia says U.S. officials backtracked on one part of that ban today, and will continue to allow the company to develop one of its A.I. chips overseas. However, there are still broad ramifications for the ban, including economic and consumer-focused issues. Vinh Vuong, CEO of Garrison Fathom, joins Closing Bell to discuss.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO