ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Chip Wreck: Nvidia Sinks Sector After U.S. Restricts China Sales

(Reuters) - U.S. chip stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the main semiconductor index down more than 3% after Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices said U.S. officials told them to stop exporting cutting-edge processors for artificial intelligence to China. Nvidia's stock plummeted 11%, on track for its biggest one-day percentage drop...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

U.S. Bans Some A.I. Chip Exports to China, But Allows Nvidia to Continue

The U.S. government this week has issued guidance about banning semiconductor giants from exporting A.I. and advanced chips to China, in an attempt to prevent Chinese military and A.I. development. But Nvidia says U.S. officials backtracked on one part of that ban today, and will continue to allow the company to develop one of its A.I. chips overseas. However, there are still broad ramifications for the ban, including economic and consumer-focused issues. Vinh Vuong, CEO of Garrison Fathom, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy