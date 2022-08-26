ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Should Bring Back This Former Starter

By Ben Stinar
 August 26

On August 26, Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent. Last season, he played for the Los Angeles Clippers before getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, and I believe that the Milwaukee Bucks should sign him.

On August 26, Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign.

Last season, he played in 54 games for the Los Angeles Clippers, and averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.

He was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers during the season, but did not play in a game for them and was waived this summer.

I believe that the Milwaukee Bucks should sign him.

Why?

Bledsoe has never been a star, but he has always been a very consistent point guard over his 12 NBA seasons.

He has career-averages of 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 756 regular season games.

At 32-years-old, he is still good, while also having tons of experience.

The former Kentucky star also played part of three seasons with the Bucks, so he is familiar with the roster and coaching staff.

He was very good while playing in Milwaukee.

In 210 regular season games (he started all of them), he averaged 16.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He's played in 48 career playoff games, and 31 of those came while playing with the Bucks.

This late into free agency, he will probably be available for the veteran's minimum.

Last season, the Bucks ranked 27th in bench points per game (27.8 PPG), so he could instantly improve the scoring for the reserve unit.

This is a move that the Bucks should consider, which could help them get back to the NBA Finals.

Comments / 1

 

