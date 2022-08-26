ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Job expo with 60+ employers happening Thursday

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) will host a major hiring event this week. The SAISD Adult and Community Education Job Expo will happen Thursday, September 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alamo Convocation Center. More than 60 employers will be there interviewing and ready to hire on the spot. Employers include SAISD, Baptist Health System, Circle K, City of San Antonio, Grand Hyatt San Antonio, VIA and San Antonio Water System.
Teacher shortage continues to take toll on San Antonio-area school districts

SAN ANTONIO - It's a national problem that continues to resonate locally - not enough teachers. Among San Antonio's three largest school districts, there are a combined 450 teacher openings. "We're short just like everyone else, about 230 teachers district-wide, elementary and secondary teachers short," says Ben Muir, Northside ISD's...
SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives

SAN ANTONIO – SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. Wednesday alone, 34 dogs are being released to be laid to rest, including two mothers and their puppies. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one...
Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
West Side home suffers damage during early morning fire

SAN ANTONIO - A West Side home suffered damage during an early morning fire. The fire started around 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home off South San Augustine Avenue near South General McMullen Drive. The San Antonio Fire Department Battalion Chief said the first started in a shed at the...
Man arrested in connection to stabbing of two people along the River Walk

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. 36-year-old Rafael Mata was charged with manslaughter. Police say Mata and 65-year-old John Riggs were arguing on the river walk back on August 17, when Riggs tried to leave by climbing on top of an elevated landscape area.
FLASH FLOODING today in pockets of heavy rainfall

SAN ANTONIO - Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms today. Some isolated pockets of locally heavy rainfall with FLASH FLOODING are possible. High temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s are expected. Thursday is only an isolated 20% chance of rain with enough dry air over us to lower...
Accused mastermind of the immigrant truck tragedy has a hearing set

SAN ANTONIO - The accused mastermind of the immigrant truck tragedy will appear in court Wednesday. An in-person hearing will happen for 28-year-old Christian Martinez. He's charged with "conspiracy to transport migrants illegally resulting in death." 53 undocumented immigrants died on the Southwest Side back in June after being found...
Man sentenced to 18 years behind bars for deadly 2020 hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – A local man is heading to prison for 18 years for a deadly hit-and-run. Christopher Norton hit and killed Philip Snow in November of 2020 at the intersection of O’Connor and Larkdale Drive. Snow was on a motorcycle. Prosecutors say Norton initially confessed to his...
Car salesman accused of stealing victim's identity to purchase vehicles

SAN ANTONIO - A man who worked as a car salesman has been accused of stealing a victim's identity to purchase vehicles by using their credit information. The affidavit states that Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, worked at a small car dealership where he had access to customer information. In late January, the victim was interested in buying a car and filled out paperwork, but chose not to buy a vehicle.
