news4sanantonio.com
Job expo with 60+ employers happening Thursday
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) will host a major hiring event this week. The SAISD Adult and Community Education Job Expo will happen Thursday, September 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alamo Convocation Center. More than 60 employers will be there interviewing and ready to hire on the spot. Employers include SAISD, Baptist Health System, Circle K, City of San Antonio, Grand Hyatt San Antonio, VIA and San Antonio Water System.
New exhibit chronicles San Antonio photographer's deadly cancer journey
SAN ANTONIO -- A new exhibit featuring the work of San Antonio photographer Reggie Campbell will go on display this week, more than 2-years after he lost his battle with cancer. Campbell was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. He fought the disease as the South Texas Blood and Tissue...
Teacher shortage continues to take toll on San Antonio-area school districts
SAN ANTONIO - It's a national problem that continues to resonate locally - not enough teachers. Among San Antonio's three largest school districts, there are a combined 450 teacher openings. "We're short just like everyone else, about 230 teachers district-wide, elementary and secondary teachers short," says Ben Muir, Northside ISD's...
Idea of $31 average rebate to CPS Energy users on their October bill has run out of juice
SAN ANTONIO - It sounded too good to be true. City Council was considering giving every household in San Antonio an average of $31 off of their October CPS Energy bills. That idea is apparently off the table, at least for now. "They don't have the votes for it," says...
SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives
SAN ANTONIO – SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. Wednesday alone, 34 dogs are being released to be laid to rest, including two mothers and their puppies. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one...
Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
Alleged mastermind behind immigrant truck tragedy that killed 53 migrants denied bond
SAN ANTONIO - The alleged mastermind behind the immigrant truck tragedy that killed 53 migrants was denied bond on Wednesday. Christian Martinez, 28, has been in jail since being charged with conspiracy to transport migrants illegally resulting in death. His attorney asked for him to be released to his mother's...
Man found dead inside vehicle in parking lot of Far West Side fireworks stand
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's office is investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of a Far West Side fireworks stand. The body was found around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Mr. W Fireworks off U.S. Highway 90 West near Montgomery Road. When Bexar...
Security guard attacked by man inside Shops at Rivercenter mall after hours
SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after attacking a security guard at the Shops at Rivercenter Downtown. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the mall along East Commerce Street near Alamo Plaza. Police said the security guard approached a man who was walking inside the...
West Side home suffers damage during early morning fire
SAN ANTONIO - A West Side home suffered damage during an early morning fire. The fire started around 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home off South San Augustine Avenue near South General McMullen Drive. The San Antonio Fire Department Battalion Chief said the first started in a shed at the...
Man arrested in connection to stabbing of two people along the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. 36-year-old Rafael Mata was charged with manslaughter. Police say Mata and 65-year-old John Riggs were arguing on the river walk back on August 17, when Riggs tried to leave by climbing on top of an elevated landscape area.
FLASH FLOODING today in pockets of heavy rainfall
SAN ANTONIO - Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms today. Some isolated pockets of locally heavy rainfall with FLASH FLOODING are possible. High temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s are expected. Thursday is only an isolated 20% chance of rain with enough dry air over us to lower...
Accused mastermind of the immigrant truck tragedy has a hearing set
SAN ANTONIO - The accused mastermind of the immigrant truck tragedy will appear in court Wednesday. An in-person hearing will happen for 28-year-old Christian Martinez. He's charged with "conspiracy to transport migrants illegally resulting in death." 53 undocumented immigrants died on the Southwest Side back in June after being found...
Man sentenced to 18 years behind bars for deadly 2020 hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – A local man is heading to prison for 18 years for a deadly hit-and-run. Christopher Norton hit and killed Philip Snow in November of 2020 at the intersection of O’Connor and Larkdale Drive. Snow was on a motorcycle. Prosecutors say Norton initially confessed to his...
Police searching for woman accused of robbing Dollar General, pulling knife on employee
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is searching for a woman responsible for an aggravated robbery at a Dollar General on the city's northwest side. Authorities were called on August 20 around 3:45 p.m. to 4302 Culebra Rd. for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the suspect walked out the...
Two people struck by pickup truck after attempting to flee from suspect
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were intentionally hit by a truck after attempting to escape from a nearby hotel room. The incident started Wednesday evening at a Berg’s Mill Hotel on South Presa St. towards the Southside of town. According to the police, four people were initially being...
Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of running from the law
Kerr County Crime Stoppers is hoping a $5,000 reward will help them find woman accused of running from the law. Lynda Manchaca is wanted for allegedly not showing up to court on a felony DWI charge. She can now add another felony to her record, an enhanced bail-jumping charge. If...
Man arrested for choking girlfriend after she found him asleep at an intersection
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for physically assaulting his girlfriend after she found him asleep at an intersection, police say. The incident happened on the 11000 block of Fire Canyon on June 27th. According to court records, the suspect’s girlfriend went to his residence to check...
Car salesman accused of stealing victim's identity to purchase vehicles
SAN ANTONIO - A man who worked as a car salesman has been accused of stealing a victim's identity to purchase vehicles by using their credit information. The affidavit states that Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, worked at a small car dealership where he had access to customer information. In late January, the victim was interested in buying a car and filled out paperwork, but chose not to buy a vehicle.
Wrong-way driver crashes head on into another vehicle along North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was hospitalized after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on accident. The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Monday along U.S. Highway 281 near Josephine Street on the North Side. Police said the wrong-way driver slammed into the car driven by the woman. Investigators say the...
