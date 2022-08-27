Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Stanton-Essex survives strange opening game, gears up for Fremont-Mills
(Stanton) -- After a bizarre season opener that resulted in a win, the Stanton-Essex Vikings (1-0) now turn their eyes to a week two battle with Fremont-Mills (0-1) Stanton-Essex defeated Martensdale-St. Mary’s (0-1) 20-8 last week in a wild game that saw six turnovers. “[Martensdale-St. Mary’s] offense, like our...
kmaland.com
Creston dominant in home opener, look to stay perfect against Winterset
(Creston) -- Typically, it takes a few weeks for teams to get in a rhythm, but the Creston Panthers dealt a dominant defensive performance in their opening matchup. But, now the Panthers turn their attention to Winterset (0-2), who have had Creston's number since 2016, winning the past five meetings between the two squads, including a 28-7 victory last year.
kmaland.com
Razee pacing Shenandoah boys XC
(Shenandoah) -- They're still a work in progress, but Shenandoah boys cross country coach Andy Campbell likes what he saw from his team in the first two meets. The Mustangs finished fifth at their home meet last Tuesday and claimed ninth in Glenwood on Saturday. "We're trying to find ourselves,"...
kmaland.com
AHSTW dominates season opener, shifts focus to week two battle with Earlham
(Avoca) -- Following a dominant victory in week one, the AHSTW Vikings (1-0) are shifting their focus to another non-district tussle with Earlham (0-1) in week two. AHSTW took down IKM-Manning (0-1) 32-0 in Friday’s season opener. “I was really pleased with how we attacked the game in all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
KMAland Golf (8/30): Nebraska City girls go 5th in Waverly, Auburn downs Syracuse
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City girls took fifth in Waverly, several MRC teams competed in Fort Dodge and Auburn was a winner over Syracuse in KMAland golf on Tuesday. Bishop Heelan Catholic was the high area finisher at the Fort Dodge Invitational, finishing with a 319 in eighth place. Sergeant Bluff-Luton took ninth with a 325, LeMars had a 333 in 11th, Sioux City East was 13th with a 346 and Sioux City North came in 14th with a 350.
kmaland.com
Dirks, Treynor eager to build off big opening win
(Treynor) -- Treynor football had a flair for the dramatic in their season-opening win over St. Albert, thanks to a surprisingly aggressive passing game. The Cardinals left Council Bluffs with a 21-17 win after a passing touchdown from Kayden Dirks to Alan Young with just four seconds remaining. The touchdown...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys XC (8/30): Lillie, IKM-Manning win in Logan
(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning and Colin Lillie were victorious in Logan while Maryville and Plattsmouth both had respectable showings at their home meets. Creston finished 10th in the team race with 285 points. Riley Wipperman was their top finisher with a 65th-place day (19:54.00). Owen Weis was 93rd (21:21.00) for the Panthers in the 197-runner field.
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (8/30): North Andrew, Maryville, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood all winners
(KMAland) -- North Andrew, Maryville, Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood nabbed wins in KMAland softball on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below. Boswell had two of Northeast Nodaway’s four hits in the loss. Hailey DeFreece through six innings, struck out 10 and gave up five unearned runs. North Andrew 13...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth looking to clean up errors heading into matchup with defending champion
(Plattsmouth) -- After a tough opening-week loss, Plattsmouth football is ready to take on the defending Class B state champion. Coach Curtis Larsen opened his coaching career with a 40-21 loss to Blair last week. "There were a lot of growing pains," Larsen said. "We had a lot of things...
kmaland.com
Northwest's Howard named to D2Football.com Elite 100
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Zach Howard has been named to the D2Football.com’s Elite 100 Watch List. Howard was named to the All-MIAA First Team last year after posting 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. View the full release from Northwest Missouri State here.
kmaland.com
Creighton's McGuire named National Player of the Week
(Omaha) -- Creighton men's soccer player Duncan McGuire has been named the National Player of the Week by the United Soccer Coaches Association. McGuire had a record-setting five goals in two matches last week. He had three goals against Oakland, followed by a two-goal outing against Rutgers. View the full...
kmaland.com
A's Kraft, Walsh collect top MINK League honors
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda A's standouts Will Walsh and Brian Kraft have collected MINK League yearly accolades. Walsh was named the MINK League Player of the Year while Kraft claimed Pitcher of the Year honors. Walsh hit .331 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 48 RBIs while Kraft posted a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Judy Fastenau, 81, of Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with family present 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Page County 4-H Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Judy passed away...
kmaland.com
Blue Strings band to perform in Shenandoah ahead of Iowa Rock 'N' Roll HOF induction
(Shenandoah) -- A group of local music legends is getting inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame this Labor Day weekend, and to celebrate, they’re returning to the stage in Shenandoah. The Blue Strings will make their way back to Iowa for a one-time-only...
kmaland.com
Steven Putnam, 66, of Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Steven passed away Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Kansas City man hurt in Nodaway County wreck
(Conception Junction) -- One person was hospitalized following a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred approximately one-and-a-half miles northwest of Conception Junction shortly after 6:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 43-year-old Robert McNutt of Kansas City, Missouri was southbound on Mint Road when it failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection with 300th Street. The vehicle exited the east side of the road, then traveled across 300th Street. The SUV then struck a ditch on the south side of the street before coming to rest in a corn field on its wheels facing southeast.
kmaland.com
Bernadine Hoose, 76, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
New school year, new schedule in Rock Port
(Rock Port) -- Students, staff and parents in the Rock Port R-2 School District are adapting to a new calendar this school year. Rock Port is among the many in northwest Missouri switching to a four-day school week in the 2022-23 school year. Rock Port's School Board approved the switch back in February following a public meeting and a community survey. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles cited two main reasons for the change--chief among them teacher retention.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Shenandoah Music Association plans 75th season
(Shenandoah) -- It's perhaps the longest-running concert series in KMAland. And, the Shenandoah Music Association has a full schedule planned for a milestone season. A full slate of performances is planned for the association's 75th season, beginning with a tribute to "Lennon and McCartney" September 19th at 7:30 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Dean Adkins and Sue Hanna are SMA board members. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Adkins says musicians Jim Witter and Ian Tanner offer a salute to some of the greatest duos in music history--including John Lennon and Paul McCartney.
Comments / 0