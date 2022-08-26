Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of running from the law
Kerr County Crime Stoppers is hoping a $5,000 reward will help them find woman accused of running from the law. Lynda Manchaca is wanted for allegedly not showing up to court on a felony DWI charge. She can now add another felony to her record, an enhanced bail-jumping charge. If...
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde families continue fight for change as Abbott calls raising age 'unconstitutional'
SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott gave a sign on Wednesday that he does not support raising the minimum age to buy assault-style rifles from 18 to 21-years-old. At a Wednesday campaign event in Allan, near Dallas, the Governor said doing so would be unconstitutional based on recent court rulings.
Comments / 0