NebraskaTV
State Fair winner with autism finds a voice through 4-H
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A kid who was once silent now finds his voice on a grand stage. “The State Fair!,” said 10-year-old Cohen Reha of Pender. Checking out 4-H exhibits with his family, Cohen headed straight for the garden projects where his dad Chris noticed something. “What...
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Nowear BMX
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nowear BMX is a professional bicycle stunt show riders from the Midwest - the majority of the team is native to Nebraska. Nowear provides all-ages, high-energy shows with live XGames-style action. They have a diverse team - men and women, ages 12-38.
NebraskaTV
Veterans find tribute, services at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair once again paid tribute to veterans Tuesday. It was Veteran’s Day on the grounds. An afternoon program highlighted those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Speaker Steven Floyd spoke about what freedom meant to him, telling those in the Heartland...
NebraskaTV
CPI Premier Stop talks updates and services
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — CPI Premier Stop Operations Manager Bob Matthies stops by at the Nebraska State Fair to talk store updates and new projects. Check them out on Facebook.
NebraskaTV
Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Older Nebraskans Day returns to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, August 29. Executive Director Bill Ogg has more on the happenings throughout the day. The day began with the Wellness Festival beginning at 9 a.m. Other activities include the Antique Tractor Pull and an...
NebraskaTV
FFA advisor now working alongside former teacher
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A former FFA student at Grand Island Northwest is now teaching in Central City with an advisor-turned-colleague. Alex Stocker said he continues to learn from students like one who is doing a project on grapes. Click on the video above to see the full interview from the Nebraska State Fair.
NebraskaTV
4-H focuses on kids' social emotional skills
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 4-H is focusing on building kid's social emotional skills. Michelle Krehbiel, a youth development specialist, joined NTV at the Nebraska State Fair to talk about how they’re doing it and why it’s important. This segment is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
NebraskaTV
Wayne State partners with Creighton for Grand Island nursing program
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — If Nebraska doesn't act fast, our nursing shortfall is expected to surpass 5,000 in a few short years. Recognizing that, Grand Island launched a unique partnership with Wayne State College and Creighton University. It allows students to earn degrees from both and end up with...
NebraskaTV
Woman arrested for GI theft after escaping from Lincoln correctional facility in July
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman who escaped the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln last month has been arrested in Grand Island. In July, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Torrien Harris, 20, failed to return to the facility from job assignment and removed her electronic monitoring device, which was later found.
NebraskaTV
Vital Signs: The importance of preventative care
HASTINGS, NEB. — Early detection of any disease begins with calling up a doctor and making that appointment, but getting younger patients through the doors is proving to be quite the task. “I think that it helps the more often they’re here," said Danielle Malchow, a Family Nurse Practitioner...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced in stabbing case
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man convicted in a stabbing case will spend several years behind bars. Buffalo County District Court records say Brandon Jacobs, 39, was sentenced to eight to 15 years in prison for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Kearney Police said officers...
NebraskaTV
Four arrested after pounds of meth, Fentanyl found in traffic stop near Utica
UTICA, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected Fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday near Utica. At approximately 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue traveling with a...
NebraskaTV
U.S. Marshals and OPD need public assistance to find man accused of murder and robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is in need of the public's assistance in finding a man accused of murder and robbery, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Romeo Chambers, 25, is accused of a homicide in Kearney,...
NebraskaTV
Additional teens charged as adults for shooting at GIPD officers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island teens are facing multiple charges after police say they helped coordinate a shooting at officers. Keean Flores, 16, and Armando Romero-Mijangos, 18, are charged in Hall County Court as adults with conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of criminal attempt of first-degree assault on a peace officer, six counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle and two counts of terroristic threats.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island teen accused of shooting at GIPD officers pleads not guilty
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen accused of shooting at police officers as they were conducting a search warrant has pled not guilty. Favion Lara, 17, of Grand Island, is charged as an adult with two counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle and one count of obstructing a peace officer.
NebraskaTV
Man sentenced in Kearney trailer court shooting case
KEARNEY, Neb. — A man accused in a Kearney shooting has been sentenced. Buffalo County District Court records say Trevon Weindorff, 22, was sentenced to two to five years in prison for attempted first-degree assault and carrying a concealed weapon. The charges stem from an August 2021 shooting at...
NebraskaTV
Sutton man facing charges related to 2021 deck collapse at pool party takes plea deal
SUTTON, Neb. — A Sutton man charged in connection to a deck collapse at a pool party that injured multiple people in July 2021 has taken a plea deal. According to Fillmore County Court records, Cameron Kleinschmidt-Rouse, 21, pled guilty to four counts of procuring/selling alcohol to a minor. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
