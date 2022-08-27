GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island teens are facing multiple charges after police say they helped coordinate a shooting at officers. Keean Flores, 16, and Armando Romero-Mijangos, 18, are charged in Hall County Court as adults with conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of criminal attempt of first-degree assault on a peace officer, six counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle and two counts of terroristic threats.

