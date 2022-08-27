Aces’ Hammon named WNBA Coach of the Year

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Head Coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces was named the WNBA Coach of the Year on Friday.

Hammon guided the Aces to the top seed in the WNBA playoffs and a 26-10 record in her first season as coach. The Aces open their best-of-five semifinal series against the Seattle Storm on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Hammon received 27 votes from a national panel of 56 sportswriters and broadcasters. Tanisha Wright of the Atlanta Dream was second place with 18 votes. Chicago's James Wade followed with eight votes.

Hammon played 16 seasons in the league, including her final eight with the San Antonio Silver Stars. She was picked as one of the league's 25 best players in the WNBA's 25 year anniversary celebration in 2021.