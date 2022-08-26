Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Heat returns today with a storm chance tonight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another cool morning out the door with many of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. That cool air will warm a little quicker today with highs in the lower 90s likely this afternoon. There won’t be much of a south breeze today...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heating up with a few spotty storm chances
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a pleasant Monday and Tuesday the heat makes a return! 90s arrive Wednesday afternoon to the Metro and are here to stay until the weekend. If you’re trying to make outdoor plans, void the peak afternoon heat. Humidity levels won’t be high so the heat will still be bearable.
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight dispatch: hay fire, bridge accident
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight emergency dispatch in Fremont County included a large hay bale fire south of Tabor and a truck hitting the Missouri River bridge at Nebraska City. Randolph and Thurman firefighters were called to the Madison farm where a fire was threatening 15 to 20 hay bales around 2:34 a.m.
kfornow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Body Found Early Wednesday Morning West of Downtown Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS August 31, 2022) The body of an adult male was found early Wednesday morning in the 200 block of P Street. Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka told KFOR NEWS, the man appears to be in his 60’s. Capt. Hubka said, “there are some suspicious circumstances associated with the death.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
If you live in West Omaha another Costco could be popping up in your neighborhood. The shooter is still on the loose. We're less than an hour from the virtual gavel coming down on artwork featuring Warren Buffett. Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion. Updated: 18 hours ago. Omaha...
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
kmaland.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Union, NE Adams, NW Ringgold, southern Adair cos. until 9:15 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WESTERN MADISON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... UNION COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... NORTHWESTERN RINGGOLD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... NORTHWESTERN CLARKE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... SOUTHERN ADAIR...
Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River
LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
iheart.com
Driver injured when tire comes through windshield on I-80
(Sarpy County, NE) -- Two people are injured, one critically, when a tire comes off a vehicle and goes through the windshield of another vehicle on I-80. Initial reports are that the vehicles were on westbound I-80 near the Platte River when the tire came off and hit a 51 year old woman who was driving. She was taken by medical helicopter to Bergan Mercy with head and chest trauma. After the tire went through the windshield, the vehicle hit a tree.
WOWT
Crews rescued dog in Omaha apartment fire, estimated loss of $20K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. The cause is considered an accident due to improperly discarded smoking materials according to the release. Crews went to an apartment near Wycliffe Dr. in response to a fire alarm....
WOWT
Pain into purpose: Sisters spread overdose awareness information to Omaha bars, restaurants, gas stations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. Overdose deaths in Nebraska jumped 50% from 138 in 2018 to 209 in 2020, according to Stop Overdose Nebraska. Amanda and Haylea McNeil are no strangers to loss. Within a year and a half, overdoses took three of their loved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
WOWT
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in West Omaha are expressing concerns about public safety after learning more about the possible new development across the street from their homes. It’s clear now that it could be Omaha’s second Costco location. According to the City of Omaha planning board agenda,...
doniphanherald.com
Body of 30-year-old Council Bluffs man pulled from Missouri River
OMAHA — The body of a Council Bluffs, Iowa, man was pulled from the Missouri River over the weekend, Council Bluffs police said Monday, noting that they consider the man's death suspicious. At 2:45 p.m. Saturday, officials got a call from a boater who was going north on the...
doniphanherald.com
Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest
OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
News Channel Nebraska
Lost tire hits semi and car, leaves two injured
GRETNA, Neb. -- Authorities in Sarpy County responded to a personal injury crash Wednesday. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said around 12:11 p.m., they and Gretna Fire & Rescue responded to a personal injury accident on Interstate 80, near the Gretna Exit. The Sheriff's Office said it was discovered a...
WOWT
Helicopter transports victim of crash after tire falls off car on Interstate 80
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loose tire caused a series of events Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 that led to a crash where one person injured and in need of a helicopter medical transport. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday evening that the injury crash...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to AGR Roofing and Construction! If you notice any lifting, curling or buckling shingles, it is time for a roof inspection. Find out more in today’s Omaha Everyday interview!
WOWT
Possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether...
Comments / 0