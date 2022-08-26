ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Overnight dispatch: hay fire, bridge accident

NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight emergency dispatch in Fremont County included a large hay bale fire south of Tabor and a truck hitting the Missouri River bridge at Nebraska City. Randolph and Thurman firefighters were called to the Madison farm where a fire was threatening 15 to 20 hay bales around 2:34 a.m.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

If you live in West Omaha another Costco could be popping up in your neighborhood. The shooter is still on the loose. We're less than an hour from the virtual gavel coming down on artwork featuring Warren Buffett. Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion. Updated: 18 hours ago. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River

LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Driver injured when tire comes through windshield on I-80

(Sarpy County, NE) -- Two people are injured, one critically, when a tire comes off a vehicle and goes through the windshield of another vehicle on I-80. Initial reports are that the vehicles were on westbound I-80 near the Platte River when the tire came off and hit a 51 year old woman who was driving. She was taken by medical helicopter to Bergan Mercy with head and chest trauma. After the tire went through the windshield, the vehicle hit a tree.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Crews rescued dog in Omaha apartment fire, estimated loss of $20K

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. The cause is considered an accident due to improperly discarded smoking materials according to the release. Crews went to an apartment near Wycliffe Dr. in response to a fire alarm....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in West Omaha are expressing concerns about public safety after learning more about the possible new development across the street from their homes. It’s clear now that it could be Omaha’s second Costco location. According to the City of Omaha planning board agenda,...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest

OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
VALLEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lost tire hits semi and car, leaves two injured

GRETNA, Neb. -- Authorities in Sarpy County responded to a personal injury crash Wednesday. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said around 12:11 p.m., they and Gretna Fire & Rescue responded to a personal injury accident on Interstate 80, near the Gretna Exit. The Sheriff's Office said it was discovered a...
GRETNA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to AGR Roofing and Construction! If you notice any lifting, curling or buckling shingles, it is time for a roof inspection. Find out more in today’s Omaha Everyday interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Possible new Costco location in West Omaha

Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether...
OMAHA, NE

